Avaya Accelerates Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support for Avaya Infinity™ Platform

Avaya and Databricks Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Governance and Security for AI at Scale Morristown, NJ – July 22, 2025 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, announces that Avaya Infinity™ platform will support Model Context Protocol (MCP) later this year. Model Context Protocol, created by Anthropic, is the open standard that allows AI models to securely and reliably interact with external tools, data sources, APIs, and user context. As part of this initiative, Avaya is partnering with Databricks, a leading data and analytics provider simplifying and democratizing data and AI, to deliver enterprise-grade data security and governance at scale. With this announcement, Avaya customers will have even more choice and flexibility in how they use AI and data to create enduring connections.

“The largest and most complex organizations must be able to leverage new tools, models, and technologies as the world realizes the full potential of AI in real time,” said Patrick Dennis, CEO, Avaya. “That’s why we decided to accelerate what was an MCP moonshot, an innovation-first initiative, into our Infinity platform 2025 roadmap.”

Unlike traditional prescriptive workflows, this innovation leverages MCP to enable large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI to interact dynamically, allowing for more flexible and personalized customer journeys. This approach empowers business users to configure workflows that can adapt and evolve beyond predefined paths, enhancing customer experience.

“Customers need AI that understands who it’s speaking to, what matters now, and how to align every response to their unique business logic and customer expectations. Through Avaya, that’s what MCP makes possible,” said David Funck, Chief Technology Officer, Avaya. “This is not a ‘wait-and-see’ moment. Avaya is committed to building the definitive open orchestration engine for the modern enterprise now.”

A Strategic Shift Toward Open AI Orchestration

Avaya is enabling organizations to build CX environments that create connection rooted in deep, real-time understanding of customer history, intent, and journey. Model Context Protocol, combined with Avaya Infinity’s workflow orchestration, accelerates the ability of enterprises to deliver hyper-personalized experiences without compromising speed, control, or security. Avaya’s open approach, unlike the proprietary AI architectures created by other technology providers, mitigates risks of vendor lock-in, slower innovation, and persistent integration gaps. The company’s commitment to MCP is a clear signal of its open architecture strategy.

With MCP, Avaya is designing the Avaya Infinity platform to help customers:

Innovate on their terms with an open, model-agnostic platform. Choose the best AI models for their business from the hyperscale cloud providers or emerging innovators and integrate them with plug-and-play ease, all without rearchitecting workflows.

Deliver contextual experiences that create enduring connections. Tap into exponentially more data sources — CRMs, knowledge bases, electronic health records (EHRs), and more — in near-real-time, eliminating data silos and powering smarter, more relevant interactions.

Build with enterprise-grade trust, security, and governance at scale. Deliver control and transparency centralized through a platform that's fully auditable and proven to maintain compliance in the largest and most complex industries and public sectors.

As part of its commitment to secure, scalable, and open AI, Avaya is partnering with Databricks to bring enterprise-grade governance and data privacy to the MCP implementation within the Avaya Infinity™ platform. This collaboration ensures that enterprise customers can confidently deploy AI tools with fine-grained access control, audit logging, and seamless integration across structured and unstructured data sources.

"Together, Databricks and Avaya empower enterprises to harness domain-specific AI — without compromising agility or compliance," said Heather Akuiyibo, VP of GTM Integration, Databricks. "Generative AI offers tremendous potential to transform customer experiences, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Avaya to help organizations quickly unify their data, simplify data and AI governance and security, and ultimately deliver AI that understands their business."

"The real value of MCP is the possibilities it unlocks for our customers – a reality that would otherwise have required hundreds of developers collaborating across myriad proprietary systems and vendors,” said Funck. “Avaya Infinity users will be able to meaningfully use AI with their data and rich customer journey context to orchestrate workflows and deliver experiences that were mere concepts until now. We are committed to delivering the kind of openness organizations need today with an eye toward whatever may come next.”

Avaya Infinity MCP Availability

Availability of MCP support in the Avaya Infinity platform is targeted for Q4 of 2025.