Unlocking MCP in Avaya Infinity: What you need to know (and why it matters)
If you’ve been hearing the term Model Context Protocol (MCP) floating around in AI conversations lately, you’re not alone. Think of it as the “universal translator” for AI agents—a standard that bridges tools, data, and models with clarity and consistency.
Now that Avaya Infinity is embracing MCP, let’s unpack what this really means for your contact center, your AI strategy, and your business.
Background
Who should read this?
This guide is for enterprise architects, IT decision-makers, CX leaders, and compliance professionals—especially those exploring AI orchestration, contact center modernization, or open integration frameworks. If your enterprise runs on Avaya Infinity, MCP is a game-changer.
What is MCP?
MCP, short for Model Context Protocol, is an open standard introduced by Anthropic in 2024. At its core, it’s a universal way for AI models to communicate with tools, databases, and systems—without relying on fragile, custom-built connectors. It brings order to what was once a tangled web of bespoke integrations.
Think of it like this:
Before MCP: Every model needed its own adapter cable.
With MCP: Everyone uses the same USB-C.
Integration & architecture
How MCP powers “bring your own AI” in Avaya Infinity
Avaya Infinity’s BYO-AI approach lets you plug in your preferred AI models—Claude, GPT-4, Gemini, or even your in-house model—without tearing apart your existing infrastructure. MCP is what makes this plug-and-play possible. It gives you the freedom to innovate while keeping your architecture intact.
How does MCP enhance enterprise-wide context and governance?
With MCP, your AI agents can access structured, real-time context across CRM systems, knowledge bases, even medical records. No more silos. Just intelligent, situationally aware interactions. And with enterprise-grade governance baked in, MCP is designed to meet the standards of highly regulated industries.
What happens to existing Avaya integrations?
Good news: MCP isn’t here to replace what’s working. It wraps around existing APIs and workflows like a smart adaptor—bringing consistency without disruption. You get the benefits of standardization while preserving your current investments.
What’s the difference between Avaya Infinity as an MCP server vs. client?
Avaya Infinity can do both.
- As an MCP server, it exposes services like agent status, call summaries, or routing logic to external AI systems.·
- As a client, it can consume services—like pulling knowledge from an external MCP-compliant system.
This dual role enables bi-directional orchestration across your AI ecosystem.
Business value
Why does MCP matter for your CX strategy?
MCP simplifies AI integration, speeds up tool deployment, and protects you from vendor lock-in. It reduces the friction and fragmentation that often bog down enterprise AI initiatives.
How does MCP support omnichannel AI?
MCP allows Avaya Infinity to coordinate across voice, chat, messaging, and beyond—preserving context across every channel. Whether it's a virtual assistant or a live agent, interactions feel seamless, unified, and intelligent.
What does real-time orchestration look like in action?
- In healthcare, an agent might retrieve patient records mid-call to assist with diagnosis.·
- In finance, it could trigger real-time fraud checks during a transaction.·
- In government, it might streamline multi-agency service delivery.
All of this—without custom code—thanks to MCP.
Security and compliance
Is MCP secure?
Yes. Avaya’s MCP implementation was built with compliance at the forefront:·
- Granular access controls to restrict what data AI can touch.·
- Encryption at rest and in transit for full data protection.·
- Flexible deployment: on-prem, cloud, or hybrid.·
- Audit trails and observability for accountability and peace of mind.
In short, it’s enterprise-ready for industries where security isn’t optional.
Industry momentum and roadmap
Who else is using MCP?
Avaya joins an open ecosystem that already includes names like Salesforce, Microsoft, and OpenAI. While some competitors are still locked into proprietary integrations, Avaya’s approach reflects a commitment to openness, interoperability, and customer choice.
When will MCP be available in Avaya Infinity?
MCP support is actively in development and slated for Avaya’s FY26 roadmap. Early testing and demos are on the horizon.
Will there be tools to help us get started?
Absolutely. Avaya is rolling out sandbox environments, demo workflows, and a full suite of educational resources—from onboarding playbooks to expert consultations. Our goal: make the path to MCP clear, confident, and value-driven.
What’s next?
Avaya’s long-term vision is to become both a provider and consumer of MCP services—enabling a vibrant, interoperable marketplace of AI capabilities. Over time, Infinity becomes not just a platform, but a hub for orchestrated AI innovation.
Key terms glossary
- MCP (Model Context Protocol): The open standard that connects AI agents with tools and data through a shared interface.
- BYO-AI: “Bring Your Own AI”—the ability to use the AI model of your choice in existing workflows.·
- EHRs: Electronic Health Records—used widely in healthcare.·
- CRMs: Customer Relationship Management systems.·
- GDPR / HIPAA: Data protection regulations critical for global compliance.