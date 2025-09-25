Standard Chartered: the digital bank with a human touch

“We can’t deliver truly easy service if we don’t have a personal understanding of, or connection to, our clients,” said Beaumont. “We needed to understand things like where customers were starting their service journey or trends in how they preferred to reach out (i.e. mobile, online banking, Facebook). We need to be where our clients are, so we needed to consider all of these variables.”

As such, the organization placed a focus on digital banking with a human touch. For Standard Chartered, this meant high channel availability, repeatability across markets, and clear integration with the contact center which is often the last resort for a client. The banking provider also needed a more flexible, adaptable platform that could easily cater to new channels—even ones that have not yet emerged. This also meant support for more sophisticated technologies that could dig deeper into the customer journey and derive key insights for improvement.

“Sophisticated technology such as speech analytics and AI are becoming more prevalent, and that means financial services institutions will need to get better at mining data from past interactions and transactions to build clearer pictures of their clients,” Beaumont explained.

Another key element to achieving this human touch was empowering those people entrusted to deliver it. “We couldn’t expect deeper client connections when our employees were using outdated workplace tools and fragmented agent desktops.” Beaumont explained. “To maintain frontline productivity and increase overall satisfaction, we knew we had to unify communication channels at the agent desktop. In this industry we sell trust and advice. We can’t properly do that without technology we trust to use.”