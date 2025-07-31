Superior Propane receives a high volume of delivery-related calls, especially during peak season. “Avaya challenged us to think outside the box with how we handle these calls,” said Alex Wozniak, Director of Customer Enablement at Superior Propane. “Offering the option to schedule a delivery through an automated system is not only efficient, but a preferred method for some customers. That’s when we decided to move forward with the custom integration for self-service.”

Avaya built a custom integration for Superior Propane that enables customers calling about deliveries to seamlessly self-serve. If a customer gets to the point in the menu for wanting to schedule a delivery, the system will automatically dip into Superior Propane’s (now integrated) CRM and search for a matching ANI. A registered ANI will show all data related to that customer, confirming them in the system to process deliveries faster and more efficiently. Customers can connect with a live representative at any point if needed.

The company is using Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager to further streamline service by sending customers automated emails or phone calls to confirm delivery orders, with SMS being eyed for the future. Up to 800 emails are automated each day, which can easily double during peak season. This ability to self-serve has minimized delivery-related calls so that more Superior Propane Customer Experience Representatives (CERs) can handle complex and revenue impacting calls.

If a self-serve customer has an additional inquiry outside of delivery, quality of service is improved with the ability for CERs to focus on a specific subject versus multiple subjects at once. Screen pops are also enabled through this CRM integration, which automatically display customer data, so the CER doesn’t have to manually search for it – further lowering average handle time. “The capabilities of Avaya enable us to communicate with customers in ways we never have before. They’re making a big impact on key metrics like handle time and overall customer satisfaction,” said Wozniak.