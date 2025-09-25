DIRECTV is transforming customer experience with Avaya

The project was completed without interruptions or business impacts, successfully integrating new functionalities and improving service quality. The enhanced communication system facilitated better interactions between customers and the Customer Care team, leading to more efficient issue resolution and higher customer satisfaction.

DIRECTV gained the ability to dynamically scale its services, particularly during high-audience events. This flexibility ensured a consistent, high-quality customer experience regardless of demand fluctuations. With 2,500 agents effectively working remotely, DIRECTV maintained high levels of productivity and service quality, supporting seamless remote work and efficient customer interaction management.

Alejandro Chao, Executive Director of IT Infrastructure and Operations at DIRECTV Latin America, highlighted the strategic partnership with Avaya:

“It was key to work with expert partners who helped us achieve the objectives set in just one year while facing the challenges of a project with these characteristics in a remote working scenario. From the very beginning, Avaya understood the importance of the project for DIRECTV and, using all its experience in global projects, provided a work team focused on reducing the need for on-site work, maximizing coordination and remote technical work, while meeting business and schedule objectives.”