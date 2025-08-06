CX is central to both Konecta’s operations and those of their clients. Konecta’s website highlights their focus on talent: “We put our people at the heart of the business and recognize them as ambassadors of our clients’ brands.”

Jose Mejia, CIO for the Americas at Konecta, explains, “When clients trust us with representing their brand, delivering great experiences for their customers, we are always looking for ways to improve, not just availability, cloud innovation, regulatory compliant solutions and Customer Experience, but also reduce costs for our customers, and improve revenue.”

Konecta prides itself on building flexible partnerships, adapting to each client's needs. As demand for efficient and scalable customer service solutions intensifies, Konecta faces the challenge of enhancing its CX infrastructure to support new technologies, automation, high availability, and advanced customer interaction capabilities across diverse regions. This must be achieved without disrupting client operations.

“Some of our customers are in regulated industries and cannot move all of their environment into a public cloud deployment but still want to consume innovative new technologies,” explains Jose Mejia. “Other customers are subject to specific data security, treatment, or protection rules, and many need to maintain an Avaya platform because so many of their existing processes and integrations are built around it.”