InspereX
InspereX improves communications costs, flexibility, and risk with Avaya Cloud Office®
InspereX selected Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral for the innovation that is delivered through a cloud solution. The all-in-one UCaaS solution provides better mobility and flexibility, less risk of hardware and carrier failure, and reduced cost to maintain hardware and software licensing across the organization's three main U.S. locations.
Challenges
- Restrictive on-premises phone system
- Risk of hardware and carrier failure
- Added costs and IT burden of having to maintain hardware and licensing
Value created
- Enhanced technology to replace legacy on-premises phone system
- Flexibility to make and receive calls anywhere, anytime, using any device
- Easier connectivity across U.S. office locations
- Reduced IT burden
- Predictable cost benefits of a consumption pricing model
Strong focus on driving transformation
InspereX’s mission as a fintech firm is to break down the barriers many investors and issuers face when trying to access the full potential of the fixed income markets, and market-linked securities. The organization offers access to fixed income investments across asset classes; true price transparency using cloud-native technology; liquidity and best execution support, targeting price improvements; and industry leading market-linked securities expertise and education initiatives.
With a strong focus on driving transformation, the organization last year began reevaluating its communications environment and new technologies that would help enhance business operations. InspereX was looking to make a push to the cloud for better mobility and flexibility, less risk of hardware and carrier failure, and reduced cost to maintain hardware and software licensing across its three U.S. locations (Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco). The organization’s existing on-premises system required that remote access points be set up for employees in order to get on the company’s internal network to be able to use office phones. The company’s IT team, led by IT Infrastructure Manager, Sergio Soto, also had to manage all of this themselves, which consumed productivity and operational expenses.
"Employees can use Avaya Cloud Office on their mobile phones when on-the-go or using a softphone, a tablet, or a desktop phone. That has been a boon for employee productivity, no longer having to be tethered to a piece of hardware."
Sergio Soto, IT Infrastructure Manager, InspereX
A flexible, mobile-first solution with lower costs and IT management
InspereX began assessing different providers but prioritized looking at solutions from Avaya as an existing Avaya on-premises customer. That’s when the organization discovered Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, which is part of Avaya’s portfolio of UCaaS solutions. “We did a few demos and really liked the product,” Soto said. “We especially liked the fact that people could use the solution on their mobile device with a range of ready-to-use apps that can be easily integrated.”
After the evaluation period, InspereX selected Avaya Cloud Office for the innovation that Avaya and RingCentral bring to the table through their partnership. “RingCentral has been a leader in cloud-based phone systems for many years and with Avaya, being a global cloud communications provider, it was a perfect match for us. Avaya Cloud Office brings along many of the similar features we’re familiar with, being existing Avaya users. Implementing a public cloud solution, we have less risk of hardware and carrier failure and reduced cost to manage and maintain it all. There's also more flexibility to manage calls anywhere, anytime without additional network hardware, which is huge for business continuity,” Soto explained.
Avaya Cloud Office provides much-needed flexibility InspereX didn’t previously have, which has increased work productivity and user satisfaction. “Employees can use Avaya Cloud Office on their mobile phones when on-the-go or using a softphone, a tablet, or a desktop phone. That has been a boon for employee productivity, no longer having to be tethered to a piece of hardware at their desk,” explained Soto. There was also virtually no disruption in terms of user training. The only change employees experienced through the process was that they received a new phone, if they wanted one, which was still a familiar piece of Avaya hardware. This ensured even less disruption of work.
In addition to being able to make and receive calls regardless of where they are, what device they’re using, or what form of communication works best, employees can log into their user portal to easily manage their phone setup. This includes setting voice greetings for when new calls come in as well as setting up calls to ring sequentially or simultaneously across different devices depending on what their schedule looks like. This can also be customized by time of day (ex: on Fridays ring office phone between 1-3 PM for 15 seconds, then cell phone).
Other voice features of Avaya Cloud Office InspereX benefits from include:
- Voicemail-to-text: automatically convert voicemails to text that can be read in the body of emails and text messages.
- Automatic call recording: automatically record your inbound and outbound calls.
- On-demand call recording: manually record phone calls anytime.
While InspereX primarily uses Avaya Cloud Office for voice calls currently, the solution offers a range of enterprise-grade cloud communications features including video and audio meetings, messaging, file sharing, and task management – all backed by Avaya’s award-winning support with one low, monthly cost billed from one vendor.
Better scalability and admin visibility
Scalability was a key part of InspereX’s decision to move forward with Avaya Cloud Office. The organization was able to rid itself of old PRI circuits at certain locations, and at other locations they no longer needed to use SIP circuits that they had previously installed. The cost savings of consolidating these circuits enabled the organization to easily fund Avaya Cloud Office with IT budget to spare. As InspereX expands across the U.S., management can easily equip employees with a flexible, mobile-first communication solution with better price predictability and streamlined payments, never having to worry about spare hardware capacity or licenses.
As an IT Manager, Sergio can also use Avaya Cloud Office anywhere, anytime from any device to view information, make changes, and securely monitor InspereX’s communications. The solution also provides built-in analytics that enable him to gain a deeper understanding of the organization’s communications, regardless of where meetings or calls are taking place. He can review call specifics and user environments during interactions to make improvements from both a quality and service perspective. “I have used the analytics to help troubleshoot issues when they arise. Being able to do so anytime, anywhere has made my job much easier,” he explained.
Avaya Cloud Office represents a key step in InspereX’s digital transformation plans, enabling employees to flexibly communicate anywhere, anytime, using any device to better serve customers, work more productively, and improve business outcomes – all with lower and predictable costs.
"There was virtually no disruption in terms of user training. The only change employees experienced through the process was that they received a new phone, which was still a familiar piece of Avaya hardware. That ensured even less disruption of work.
Sergio Soto, IT Infrastructure Manager, InspereX
Avaya Cloud Office provides much-needed flexibility InspereX didn’t previously have, which has notably increased work productivity and user satisfaction.
As InspereX expands across the U.S., management can easily equip employees with a flexible, mobile-first communication solution with better price predictability and streamlined payments, never having to worry about spare hardware capacity or licenses.
Avaya Cloud Office represents a key step in InspereX’s digital transformation plans, enabling employees to flexibly communicate anywhere, anytime, using any device to better serve customers, work more productively, and improve business outcomes – all with lower costs, hassles, and headaches.
"As a public cloud solution, we have less risk of hardware and carrier failure and reduced cost to manage and maintain it all. There's also more flexibility to manage calls anywhere, anytime without additional network hardware, which is huge for business continuity."
—Sergio Soto, IT Infrastructure Manager, InspereX
About InspereX
InspereX, the new brand, encompasses the firms’ legacy and key values. The "In" of InspereX symbolizes the in-depth fixed income expertise of Incapital, while the "X" defines the market-changing innovation capabilities of 280 CapMarkets and the power of BondNav®’s technology to transform fixed income market experiences and outcomes. The "spere" reference in the name – from the Latin word "spera" for "trust" – signifies the critical importance of earning client trust and confidence and will serve as a core component to the InspereX philosophy, just as it has for the predecessor firms.
280
CapMarkets
3
main U.S. locations