InspereX improves communications costs, flexibility, and risk with Avaya Cloud Office®

InspereX began assessing different providers but prioritized looking at solutions from Avaya as an existing Avaya on-premises customer. That’s when the organization discovered Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, which is part of Avaya’s portfolio of UCaaS solutions. “We did a few demos and really liked the product,” Soto said. “We especially liked the fact that people could use the solution on their mobile device with a range of ready-to-use apps that can be easily integrated.”

After the evaluation period, InspereX selected Avaya Cloud Office for the innovation that Avaya and RingCentral bring to the table through their partnership. “RingCentral has been a leader in cloud-based phone systems for many years and with Avaya, being a global cloud communications provider, it was a perfect match for us. Avaya Cloud Office brings along many of the similar features we’re familiar with, being existing Avaya users. Implementing a public cloud solution, we have less risk of hardware and carrier failure and reduced cost to manage and maintain it all. There's also more flexibility to manage calls anywhere, anytime without additional network hardware, which is huge for business continuity,” Soto explained.

Avaya Cloud Office provides much-needed flexibility InspereX didn’t previously have, which has increased work productivity and user satisfaction. “Employees can use Avaya Cloud Office on their mobile phones when on-the-go or using a softphone, a tablet, or a desktop phone. That has been a boon for employee productivity, no longer having to be tethered to a piece of hardware at their desk,” explained Soto. There was also virtually no disruption in terms of user training. The only change employees experienced through the process was that they received a new phone, if they wanted one, which was still a familiar piece of Avaya hardware. This ensured even less disruption of work.

In addition to being able to make and receive calls regardless of where they are, what device they’re using, or what form of communication works best, employees can log into their user portal to easily manage their phone setup. This includes setting voice greetings for when new calls come in as well as setting up calls to ring sequentially or simultaneously across different devices depending on what their schedule looks like. This can also be customized by time of day (ex: on Fridays ring office phone between 1-3 PM for 15 seconds, then cell phone).

Other voice features of Avaya Cloud Office InspereX benefits from include:

Voicemail-to-text: automatically convert voicemails to text that can be read in the body of emails and text messages.

Automatic call recording: automatically record your inbound and outbound calls.

On-demand call recording: manually record phone calls anytime.

While InspereX primarily uses Avaya Cloud Office for voice calls currently, the solution offers a range of enterprise-grade cloud communications features including video and audio meetings, messaging, file sharing, and task management – all backed by Avaya’s award-winning support with one low, monthly cost billed from one vendor.