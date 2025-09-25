Global retailer, G-Star unifies employee and customer communications on the journey to digital transformation

As one of the most popular clothing brands in the world, G-Star receives an enormous number of calls per day from customers, partners, investors, coworkers and other stakeholders about everything from payroll to return policies. This motivated G-Star to replace its legacy phone systems with Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral for richer, cloud-based communications features, simpler connectivity across all global locations, and ease of use and management—all as part of a more f lexible consumption model that leveled off monthly IT expenses.

Previously G-Star supported a disparate, not fully up-to-date and diverse communication environment with limited skilled resources. G-Star needed simpler connectivity across all locations to create cost efficiencies, while also reducing the burden on the small and nimble IT team.

G-Star began assessing different providers but prioritized looking at solutions from Avaya as an existing Avaya on-premises customer. That’s when the organization discovered Avaya Cloud Office, which is part of Avaya’s portfolio of UCaaS solutions.

Avaya Cloud Office provides the much-needed flexibility G-Star didn’t previously have, which has increased work productivity and user satisfaction. There was virtually no disruption in terms of user training. They switched from a hardphone to a softphone on their laptops or mobile phones. That ensured even less disruption of work.

G-Star was able to replace its aging phone systems while easing the burden on IT having to support hardware in-house, all while saving money compared to its former phone setup.