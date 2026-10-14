AVAYA INFINITY® FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Unified

Customer interactions, financial systems, data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center and the broader institution.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant customer, account, interaction, intent, and financial context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees resolve customer needs while the customer is still engaged.

Governed

AI, data, and workflows operate within enterprise-defined policies, permissions, security controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over deployment, customer data, AI choices, infrastructure, and the pace of modernization.