AVAYA INFINITY® FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES

|Launch financial service changes faster
Give authorized teams visual tools to update financial services customer service.
CHALLENGE
Account-service and routing changes depend on specialist IT capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Create and adjust approved workflows while IT retains governance and release control.
|Recognize the customer’s financial context
Use current context to make financial services customer service more relevant.
CHALLENGE
Static routing misses changes in the customer’s situation.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use account, fraud, and service context to inform routing, guidance, and next-best actions.
|Adopt AI without locking yourself in
Connect AI and enterprise context without fixing one provider forever.
CHALLENGE
New AI capabilities can require separate integration projects.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Orchestrate approved models and tools through an open enterprise architecture.
Orchestrate trusted financial experiences for the AI age
Avaya Infinity connects customer interactions, financial data, AI, employees, systems, and workflows to help financial institutions turn every conversation into coordinated action while protecting the trust at the center of every financial relationship.
Financial services experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
Customers view their financial institution as a single experience, whether checking accounts, resolving transactions, reporting fraud, applying for credit, or managing funds. However, the necessary data and personnel are often scattered across core financial platforms, CRMs, card systems, lending applications, payments, wealth management, branches, and specialized teams. Avaya Infinity provides a unified real-time orchestration layer that connects customer interactions, financial data, AI, employees, and workflows—delivering continuous journeys, faster resolutions, improved employee effectiveness, and strengthened customer trust.
Unified
Customer interactions, financial systems, data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center and the broader institution.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant customer, account, interaction, intent, and financial context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees resolve customer needs while the customer is still engaged.
Governed
AI, data, and workflows operate within enterprise-defined policies, permissions, security controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over deployment, customer data, AI choices, infrastructure, and the pace of modernization.
Meet financial services customers on their terms
Discover how to create seamless, secure, personalized experiences across the financial services journey by bringing together customer interactions, financial data, AI, employees, and workflows.
Avaya Infinity's next wave of innovation for financial services
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help financial institutions move from AI experimentation to measurable, governed execution across customer service, fraud response, lending, payments, collections, wealth management, digital financial services, and inbound and outbound engagement.
Measure AI by outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps financial institutions measure AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, and automation so teams can track performance, identify improvements, and manage accountability over time.
Accelerate workflow discovery and reconstruction
Use AI to analyze existing Avaya workflows for account servicing, card support, and fraud routing, document business logic, generate reviewable Avaya Infinity workflows, and validate outputs. Avaya experts and your teams remain in control of testing, governance, and rollout.
Coordinate AI and financial services professionals around every interaction
Tandem care helps AI and employees work from shared context. AI can gather authorized information, summarize interaction history, surface guidance, and coordinate routine work while employees focus on moments requiring empathy, judgment, financial expertise, reassurance, or complex problem-solving.
Give AI and employees real-time financial context
Avaya Infinity, built with Databricks, activates account, transaction, fraud, lending, and interaction data in real time through Delta Sharing. Give AI and financial service teams authorized enterprise context for account servicing, fraud response, and lending support, rather than relying only on information inside the contact center. Data access depends on authorized integrations and the selected deployment.
Turn financial intelligence into action during the interaction
Connect systems, customer data, AI, employees, and workflows in real time so teams can authenticate, verify, route, guide, notify, document, automate, and advance authorized financial processes while the customer is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for financial services
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects financial data, systems, AI, employees, and workflows to deliver contextual, continuous customer journeys.
Get the advantages of cloud while maintaining the control financial services requires
Modernize through a flexible architecture while maintaining options for security, data, infrastructure, business continuity, and regulatory requirements.
Infuse omnichannel financial conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice and digital interactions with workflow and task automation across account servicing, fraud response, lending, payments, collections, card services, digital financial services, wealth management, and other customer journeys.
Hyper-personalize customer and employee experiences
Turn fragmented interaction and financial data into actionable context that helps employees and AI understand who the customer is, why they are contacting the institution, what has already occurred, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing financial systems and emerging technologies through open integration, orchestration, MCP, and low-code/no-code workflows without requiring the institution to rebuild its technology environment around a new platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use AI models that fit your institution's strategy, balance performance and cost, apply governance and access controls, and evolve as AI technologies, risks, and regulatory expectations change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Explore Avaya Infinity by your role and business outcome
Choose your perspective to see how Avaya Infinity can support financial services customer service, day-to-day operations, and the technology priorities behind them.
- Business leadership
- CX operations
- IT leadership
|Connect service with financial operations
Move financial service requests toward completed follow-up.
CHALLENGE
Fraud, lending, and account-service teams rely on manual handoffs.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Trigger and track authorized work across connected account, lending, fraud, and CRM systems.
|Keep context across channels
Carry relevant history across interactions with financial services customers.
CHALLENGE
People repeat transaction details and earlier support steps after transfers.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Preserve authorized context so financial specialists can continue the journey.
|Act on financial service friction sooner
Support supervisors during fraud-related contact spikes.
CHALLENGE
Historical reports reveal service problems after they happen.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use real-time analytics and AI-assisted insights to inform coaching and operational decisions.
|Modernize with greater control
Introduce CX capabilities while managing cost and operational risk.
CHALLENGE
Existing core-system integrations and established service controls complicate change.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Phase modernization around customer priorities, risk reviews, and release windows.
|Reduce routine IT dependency
Delegate suitable account-service and routing updates to authorized users.
CHALLENGE
Routine changes consume specialist development capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use governed visual tools while IT controls access, architecture, and release policies.
|Keep your AI strategy flexible
Connect AI and data without centering the architecture on one model.
CHALLENGE
New tools can add integration complexity and vendor dependencies.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use open orchestration for approved AI, account, lending, fraud, and CRM systems, and workflows.
Why financial institutions choose Avaya
Access Bank uses Avaya to modernize customer experience at massive scale while protecting business continuity and supporting continued growth.
- Voice response time reduced to 30 seconds
- Email response time reduced from 144 hours to under 7 hours
- First contact resolution increased to 74%
Complete customer understanding
Bring together authorized interaction history, intent, account context, service activity, preferences, and other financial information to create a more complete real-time understanding of the customer.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during a financial interaction, but why, helping leaders identify customer friction, improve operations, manage resources, and continuously improve customer and employee experiences.
Bring your own, keep what works
Bring your own carrier, messaging, workforce management (WFM), and AI, and integrate preferred workforce engagement management (WEM) tools. Financial institutions can preserve selected provider relationships, agreements, and technology investments while modernizing financial services customer service.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP and open integration to connect AI, financial systems, customer data, and workflows without depending exclusively on brittle point-to-point integrations or a single technology provider.
Bank control and governance
Maintain control over deployment, customer data, AI choices, access, governance, and auditability as financial experiences become more intelligent and connected.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate authorized steps, and advance work across systems during the interaction, whether a customer is disputing a transaction, reporting fraud, changing an account, making a payment, discussing a loan, or seeking financial guidance.
Enterprise control, without the cloud-only tradeoff
Financial institutions cannot modernize all workloads with the same risk approach. Operating legacy and critical systems across voice, digital channels, payments, core banking, and branches requires balancing innovation with security, compliance, resilience, and operational continuity.
Avaya Infinity is designed for that financial services reality:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Governed operations: Role-based access control (RBAC), audit trails, retention controls, and bring your own key (BYOK), aligned to the selected deployment and organizational policies
- Security by design: Security capabilities designed to help protect customer data and control access to systems and information
- PCI support: Avaya maintains PCI-related controls and compliance programs for applicable Avaya services
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health dashboards, and hyperscaler infrastructure to support resilience, geographic reach, and scale within the chosen deployment design
- AI choice: An open approach that allows banks to evolve models, technologies, and AI strategies over time
Get more from the investments you already have
Add new AI, data, and orchestration capabilities for financial services customer service without requiring wholesale replacement of the technology, provider agreements, and infrastructure already supporting your organization.
Build on what you have
Extend your existing Avaya environment and modernize account servicing, fraud response, and lending support in phases.
Keep valuable investments
Retain selected carrier agreements, messaging services, WEM/WFM platforms, and other technologies where they continue to make sense.
Invest where it creates value
Prioritize new capabilities around customer priorities, risk reviews, and release windows.
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite banking customers
Modernization with Avaya Infinity allows financial institutions to add real-time AI, digital engagement, connected financial data, workflow automation, and intelligent orchestration to existing Avaya CC Elite environments without disruptive replacements.
Extend existing investments
Build on your current Avaya environment and financial systems while introducing new AI, automation, analytics, digital engagement, and orchestration capabilities.
Move in phases
Modernize specific journeys or capabilities according to business priorities, technology roadmaps, risk assessments, regulatory requirements, funding cycles, and operational readiness.
Accelerate workflow migration with AI
Use AI-assisted analysis, workflow generation, and validation to carry proven account servicing, card support, and fraud routing logic toward Infinity. Your teams and Avaya experts retain control of testing and rollout.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every financial services workload into the same architecture.
"Moving entirely to the cloud would risk disruption, so we've built a hybrid system."
Virginie Nowak Chief Customer Experience Officer, Access Bank
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspective of a financial services customer, service employee, and administrator.
Explore secure connected journeys across voice and digital channels, contextual service, AI-enabled assistance, intelligent orchestration, and low-code/no-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore the next generation of enterprise customer experience and see how Avaya Infinity can help financial institutions introduce AI, orchestration, connected data, and digital capabilities while building on existing contact center and communications investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the journeys that matter to your bank.
An Avaya specialist can tailor the experience around account servicing, card services, fraud response, lending, payments, collections, wealth management, digital financial services, authentication, proactive engagement, or other financial workflows.
An open ecosystem for financial services customer experience
Financial institutions rely on diverse systems for core banking, CRM, payments, lending, fraud, analytics, and engagement. Avaya Infinity integrates these platforms, connecting AI, customer data, and partner tools in an open ecosystem for real-time orchestration. Using MCP and open integration, banks can use context across journeys and adapt AI strategies without unifying all systems under one vendor.
Examples across the Avaya Infinity ecosystem
- CRM and agent experience: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams.
- Workforce engagement: Verint WEM, plus flexibility to integrate preferred WEM and WFM environments.
- Telecom and messaging: Bring-your-own carrier and messaging options designed to preserve existing provider relationships and commercial arrangements.
The power of context for building financial trust
Financial service interactions require context. Specialists across fraud, lending, wealth management, and customer support need clear visibility into histories, transactions, and customer journeys. Similarly, AI agents require secure, authorized access to specific data and tools. MCP delivers an open connection model that translates enterprise context into coordinated action, enabling personalized experiences at scale.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
Discover how Avaya Infinity combines agentic AI with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to help financial institutions link customer context, authorized systems, data, and workflows. This enables AI to move from answering questions to executing real-time actions with enterprise governance, security, and human oversight.
Moments that build financial trust
Avaya Infinity is built for the moments that define a financial relationship, when customer context, employee expertise, AI, and financial systems need to work together.
Do we already know who this customer is and why they are contacting us?
Bring together authorized authentication, interaction history, account context, intent, and financial information to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the customer have to start over when switching channels?
Carry appropriate context across mobile, web, IVR, digital self-service, virtual agents, agentic AI, and employees so the financial journey can continue rather than reset at every handoff.
Can we reach out before the customer has to call?
Trigger timely, governed outbound engagement based on fraud alerts, payment activity, account events, application milestones, missing information, service issues, upcoming appointments, or other authorized events.
Should AI handle this or should a financial professional?
Coordinate automation and human expertise based on context, complexity, value, sensitivity, risk, and the situations where empathy, financial judgment, or specialized expertise matters most.
Can we act while the customer is still engaged?
Orchestrate authorized systems, workflows, employees, and AI so authentication, verification, routing, scheduling, notifications, documentation, updates, and other appropriate actions can happen during the interaction.
Can we close the loop after the interaction?
Coordinate work across customer service, fraud, cards, lending, payments, branches, collections, wealth, and other teams so the next step is assigned, completed, documented, and measured.
Can we trust how AI is being used?
Apply enterprise-defined policies, permissions, data boundaries, guardrails, monitoring, logging, and human oversight to AI-enabled workflows.
Are we locked into one platform or one AI model?
Support multiple AI models, open standards, partner technologies, and flexible deployment approaches so the institution can adapt as customer expectations, regulations, risks, and technology change.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for financial services
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for financial institutions?
Traditional CCaaS platforms may require financial institutions to move complex customer operations into a standardized cloud architecture. Avaya Infinity takes a different approach by connecting interactions, AI, financial data, existing systems, employees, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer.
That gives financial institutions a way to modernize customer experience while building on existing core systems, Avaya infrastructure, integrations, data, processes, and technology investments rather than treating the contact center as an isolated application.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
How does Avaya Infinity scale for contact centers in large financial institutions?
Avaya Infinity is designed for complex contact centers with thousands of agents. Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises options combine with geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health monitoring, and hyperscaler infrastructure. Capacity and deployment design are tailored to the environment’s requirements rather than treated as a single fixed configuration.
For financial institutions, deployment planning can account for fraud-related contact spikes, distributed teams, and existing service commitments.
Why does MCP matter for financial services?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with enterprise systems, data, and tools. For financial institutions, MCP can help AI work with appropriate context from CRM, core financial systems, fraud, lending, payments, cards, knowledge, wealth, and other authorized systems instead of operating as a disconnected assistant.
An open protocol also gives financial institutions greater flexibility to evolve AI technologies over time instead of building every workflow around proprietary connections to one AI provider.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms like Databricks in a financial setting?
Avaya Infinity uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and unified Lakehouse to bring structured and unstructured contact center data into an AI-ready foundation with centralized governance and audit trails. Delta Sharing supports secure, zero-copy data sharing. Pre-built assets help business managers access insights, and automated AI Judges provide visibility into human and AI agent performance. Authorized enterprise data can inform interactions while access and oversight remain governed.
Rather than copying every source into another isolated customer experience silo, financial institutions can use orchestration and integration to make appropriate data available when workflows, AI, or employees need it. This can help financial institutions turn investments in customer, transaction, analytics, and AI data into real-time value at the point of interaction.
What is tandem care, and why does it matter in financial services?
Tandem care combines AI and human employees into a coordinated operating model. AI can support routine work by gathering authorized information, summarizing interactions, searching knowledge, and coordinating next steps.
Financial services professionals can focus on moments requiring financial expertise, judgment, reassurance, empathy, or complex problem-solving. The objective is not simply to automate more interactions. It is to use AI and human expertise where each creates the greatest customer and business value.
How does Avaya Infinity support closed-loop financial services experiences?
Closed-loop financial services means an interaction results in a clear next step or completed outcome, not simply a successfully handled call or chat.
Avaya Infinity can help orchestrate the journey from understanding the customer need to triggering authorized action, routing work, coordinating AI or human follow-up, updating systems, and measuring whether the intended outcome was completed. That can connect the contact center more directly to the financial processes responsible for delivering the customer outcome.
How does Avaya Infinity support proactive customer engagement?
Avaya Infinity brings inbound and outbound engagement into the same orchestration environment.
Customer and event context can help financial institutions support appropriate communications around suspicious transactions, payment reminders, account activity, application status, appointments, missing documentation, service events, and other relevant moments. That enables financial institutions to become more proactive while maintaining control over workflows, customer data, permissions, and outreach policies.
What deployment models are supported?
Avaya supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment approaches across its portfolio. For financial institutions, this provides flexibility to modernize different workloads at different times based on security, regulatory, data, infrastructure, resiliency, risk, and operational requirements. The goal is to align architecture with the needs of the bank rather than forcing every workload into a single deployment model.
Why should Avaya CC Elite financial services customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement. CC Elite may already support critical financial services operations and highly customized customer journeys.
Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding capabilities such as real-time AI, digital channels, connected financial data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration. That allows financial institutions to modernize around the customer journeys and business outcomes that matter most while protecting the value of existing investments.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI governance in financial services?
Avaya Infinity is designed to give organizations control over AI model selection, system access, enterprise data, workflows, permissions, and execution. Financial institutions can introduce AI into specific customer and employee workflows while maintaining controls appropriate to the information, action, risk, and business process involved.
An open architecture also gives financial institutions greater flexibility to evolve their AI strategy as models, regulatory expectations, and institutional requirements change. With support from technologies such as Databricks, teams can monitor how AI uses information, track performance, and maintain data oversight as adoption grows.
Can Avaya Infinity work with the carrier, messaging, WFM, and WEM investments I already have?
Yes. Avaya Infinity supports bring-your-own carrier, messaging, workforce management (WFM), and AI options, and can integrate preferred workforce engagement management (WEM) tools. This gives organizations a way to retain selected provider relationships, negotiated agreements, and technology investments while adding new capabilities.
Which CRM and collaboration environments can Avaya Infinity work with?
Avaya Infinity offers embedded agent experiences and integration options for Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams. Depending on the integration, employees can use capabilities such as call controls, screen pops, click-to-call, directories, and collaboration within familiar workspaces. Available functions depend on the selected integration.
What workforce engagement capabilities are available with Avaya Infinity?
Avaya works with Verint to provide workforce engagement capabilities and also supports integration with preferred WEM and WFM environments. Organizations can build on selected workforce tools already in use instead of treating their replacement as a prerequisite for CX modernization.
How is Avaya Infinity priced?
Avaya Infinity uses a flexible per-seat commercial model, with package, licensing, add-on, and services options based on the organization’s requirements. Named and Concurrent licensing, volume ranges, contract terms, and bring-your-own options provide additional flexibility.
How can Avaya Infinity help lower total cost of ownership?
Avaya Infinity can help organizations reduce unnecessary replacement and migration costs by building on existing technology investments. Enterprises can retain selected infrastructure, carrier agreements, messaging services, workforce engagement tools, and other systems while introducing new Avaya Infinity capabilities over time.
Why does journey continuity matter in financial services?
Financial services customers increasingly move between mobile apps, websites, virtual assistants, messaging, voice, and human employees during the same journey. When context disappears at every transition, customers repeat information, authentication steps multiply, service slows, and trust can decline. Avaya Infinity helps preserve appropriate context across interactions so the experience can continue as the customer moves between channels and resources.
How can Avaya Infinity help financial institutions fight fraud while improving customer experience?
Fraud interactions are moments when security and customer trust intersect.
Avaya can combine customer authentication, biometrics, intelligent routing, interaction context, AI assistance, and human expertise to help financial institutions create more secure and efficient fraud-response journeys.
Instead of treating fraud detection and customer communication as separate experiences, financial institutions can orchestrate the process from alert through authentication, specialist assistance, authorized action, and follow-up.
What role does voice play in modern digital financial services?
Digital financial services have not eliminated the importance of voice. Customers often turn to a human conversation when an issue is complex, urgent, sensitive, or financially significant. A strong financial services experience therefore requires digital convenience and dependable human interaction to work together. Avaya Infinity helps preserve context as customers move from digital self-service to voice and specialized human support.
How does Avaya support secure customer authentication?
Avaya financial services solutions support capabilities including voice and facial biometrics that can help institutions authenticate customers and reduce friction during appropriate financial journeys.
Financial institutions can combine authentication capabilities with contextual routing and workflow orchestration to help ensure that security is part of the customer experience rather than a disconnected step.
How does Avaya support payment card security requirements?
Avaya maintains PCI-related security controls and compliance programs for applicable products and services that support customers processing payment card data.
Financial institutions should evaluate the specific Avaya service and deployment being considered against their own PCI DSS scope, security architecture, and compliance requirements.
Reimagine financial services customer experience with Avaya Infinity
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Financial services experience on their terms
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