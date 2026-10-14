AI is transforming how financial institutions serve customers, support employees, manage financial services, and operate across increasingly complex technology environments. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your customer and employee experiences, your institution or your technology vendors?

At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP).

It is the right move for financial institutions that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, sensitive financial data, established workflows, or the security and governance requirements that protect customers and the institution.

Read the press release