Stemmer Distribution Group takes a bite out of costs while improving experiences

At the end of 2020, Stemmer Distribution launched a program to harmonize the communications solutions of the group's entities with the objective of modernizing and simplifying its architecture and rationalizing costs while improving the user experience.

Within the framework of this program, the Stemmer group called upon Artelcom to carry out a technical and functional audit of the entire existing communications infrastructure in France. The conclusions of this audit identified various strategies for the evolution of the communications solutions for the 250 employees spread over six business units in France.