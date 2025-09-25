Standard Focus transforms CX with Avaya Experience Platform

The ability to integrate AI capabilities into Avaya Experience Platform is helping Standard Focus transform its CX with real-time speech recognition and data analysis. This enables Standard Focus to learn in real time, across all touchpoints, if its customers are reporting on a specific part of the tech stack that has gone wrong. Previously, issues were only discovered the next day and Standard Focus only had insight into its chat interactions. Now it can tap into all of its different media streams – chat, email, voice or social – and analyze them to discover where and why a customer journey breaks-off. It then proactively fixes those customer pain points so that there is no longer any need for calls about that issue.

“We now know what our customers are telling us in real time, and we know which part of our technology stack has gone wrong because we’re picking-up what they are saying about a specific problem in the streams from voice, chat, or emails they’ve sent us. We can then react fast to minimize the number of contacts that are happening due to this problem,” explains Nigel Mansfield. “It’s the Avaya Experience Platform architecture that allows us to pass parameters and conversations through to the AI engine and allows us to make decisions in a very tidy and clear way.”

Standard Focus also analyzes its historical data to examine past customer journeys, identify trends over time, work out what’s been going wrong, and what can be fixed and improved upon, to help eliminate those reasons to call.

“Call handling time is down 50% over the last three years and the abandon-rate, most months, is under 1%,” said Nigel Mansfield. “We are also enjoying a 50% enhancement in efficiency through cost reduction. We are heading in the right direction.”