MEVACO GmbH increases sales productivity through digitized processes from the cloud

MEVACO decided they wanted switch from in-house hardware to a central, cloud-based telephony solution from a single vendor in order to simplify support and administration. Special focus on: the new telephony platform should be directly connected to the backend of the online shop (based on the cloud-based Salesforce® CRM solution since 2018) so it can also automate and optimize the sales processes. “Connectivity with the Salesforce CRM solution was the most important requirement. A provider unable to provide an appropriate interface here was out of the question for us," says Ahrens, E-Commerce Manager.

With its RingCentral integration, Avaya wholeheartedly convinced MEVACO on this particular point in the tender phase. After thorough planning of porting the phone number, Avaya Cloud Office was therefore made available to users at MEVACO in 2021 without major time and effort needed for training. “The introduction of the telephone system went smoothly, without disruption, but the initial facility was only the foundation. In the following three years, Avaya Cloud Office was increasingly integrated into the MEVACO system landscape as an IT-driven company,” continues Achim Ahrens.

Today, it is not only the processes in the automated online shop – for example, order acceptance and quote creation – that run in a matter of minutes through the various IT systems, such as in production, or through the seamlessly integrated ERP system for invoicing or warehouse logistics. The entire sales department can also use the RingCentral integration of Avaya Cloud Office with the backend of the Salesforce CRM solution directly from there via softphone. All contacts, orders or offers are available, incoming calls are immediately identified and the corresponding customer data is displayed.