Avaya Experience Platform: Grupo Roelsa's solution for superior customer service

Avaya proposed a 100% cloud-based solution through its AXP platform. Isabel Valer, Director of Sales, Caribbean and Central America at Avaya, explains, "What we worked on was integrating their operation in Panama and extending it to the other sites where they are located at all times. Using our cloud platform but concentrating their users through our Session Border Controller in their critical operation in the country.”

The implementation process of the new platform was meticulously planned and executed. Sue Barquero, Director of Processes at Grupo Roelsa shares, “At the beginning of the business relationship, the Avaya team carried out a diagnosis of the needs and the equipment we already had in stock. Subsequently, Ecomsa visited our offices in Panama and carried out the review prior to the installation of the server.”

“Later, Avaya integrated a Project Manager into the team, where we reviewed the progress, challenges and projections on a weekly basis to implement Avaya Experience Platform. Test users and call channels were set up for practice. In addition, training manuals were sent to agents, Contact Center leaders and tool administrators.”

Finally, the Process Director explains that on the day of the launch they were accompanied throughout the process by the Ecomsa team, project managers and Avaya support, to ensure the proper functioning of the platform, as well as mitigate any eventuality.