Grupo Roelsa
Avaya Experience Platform: Grupo Roelsa's solution for superior customer service
Grupo Roelsa, is a technology integrator with more than 10 years of experience and presence in four countries in the retail and fast food market, has taken an important step on its path to innovation by implementing Avaya Experience Platform (AXP), allowing the company to improve its customer service and operational efficiency through an advanced technological platform.
Key numbers
95 %
improvement of operational efficiency and customer service quality
99%
improvement of the effectiveness of company's agents and customer satisfaction
100 %
cloud-based solution through Avaya's AXP platform
Challenge
- Achieve connectivity between several countries.
- Implement all customer service channels on a single platform.
- Improve your customers' experience while keeping most of your infrastructure.
Value created
- With Avaya Experience Platform, the operation in Panama was integrated and extended to the other countries in which Grupo Roelsa operates: Mexico, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, thus ensuring a stable and sustainable service, streamlining the way in which the agent interacts with the customer.
A necessity for change
With the sustained growth of Grupo Roelsa, the need for a more comprehensive and stable call management platform became imperative. Stephanie Guevara, Director of Operations at Grupo Roelsa, explains: “The call management solution used did not meet the needs that arose, such as support service and tool stability. This led us to look for a more comprehensive and stable platform that would allow us to have access to relevant customer information, within reach of agents, in real time and on a single screen.”
Avaya's comprehensive solution
Avaya proposed a 100% cloud-based solution through its AXP platform. Isabel Valer, Director of Sales, Caribbean and Central America at Avaya, explains, "What we worked on was integrating their operation in Panama and extending it to the other sites where they are located at all times. Using our cloud platform but concentrating their users through our Session Border Controller in their critical operation in the country.”
The implementation process of the new platform was meticulously planned and executed. Sue Barquero, Director of Processes at Grupo Roelsa shares, “At the beginning of the business relationship, the Avaya team carried out a diagnosis of the needs and the equipment we already had in stock. Subsequently, Ecomsa visited our offices in Panama and carried out the review prior to the installation of the server.”
“Later, Avaya integrated a Project Manager into the team, where we reviewed the progress, challenges and projections on a weekly basis to implement Avaya Experience Platform. Test users and call channels were set up for practice. In addition, training manuals were sent to agents, Contact Center leaders and tool administrators.”
Finally, the Process Director explains that on the day of the launch they were accompanied throughout the process by the Ecomsa team, project managers and Avaya support, to ensure the proper functioning of the platform, as well as mitigate any eventuality.
Challenges and achievements
Implementing a technological solution at a regional level always involves challenges. Valfernando de la Guardia, General Manager of Ecomsa, highlights some of the challenges faced and notes, “As it was a regional project involving connectivity between several countries, it was necessary to install SIP trunks in different regions of Latin America, where customers would be calling and these calls could be centralized in the customer's contact center. Another challenge we had was uniting the work groups involved in planning and executing the tasks required for the project to be a success.”
Isabel Valer adds, “After having executed the project, we understand that we met both objectives , even though its operation was based on an open source platform. This is a clear example of innovation without disruption. And it is also proof that any client can choose a world-class solution like Avaya Experience Platform, which adapts to the needs of each client.”
Stephanie Guevara, Director of Operations at Grupo Roelsa
Results and benefits
The new platform has enabled Grupo Roelsa to significantly improve its operational efficiency and the quality of its customer service by 95%.
With this digital transformation, Grupo Roelsa has not only managed to integrate all its customer service channels into a single platform but has also improved the effectiveness of its agents and customer satisfaction by 99%. This success story demonstrates how collaboration with Avaya has allowed Grupo Roelsa to position itself as a leader in the BPO industry, offering a high-quality service and prepared to face the challenges of the future.
"After executing the project, we understand that we have fulfilled both objectives, despite the fact that its operation is based on an open source platform. This is a clear example of innovation without disruption."
Isabel Valer, Caribbean and Central America at Avaya
About Grupo Roelsa
It is a comprehensive technology provider, focused on points of sale in the retail and fast-food area. In detail, their commercial portfolio includes: sale of equipment such as POS, servers, printers, among other equipment, audio solutions for drive thru, structured cable, preventive and corrective technical support, Digital Menu Solutions, Contact Center. They have more than 10 years of experience in the market, providing services with a high level of empathy, commitment, and responsibility. Cuentan with presence in Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico. Each one of them has a team that supports their customers' business solutions.
> 10
years of experience in the market
4
countries