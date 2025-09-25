Avaya voice and digital channels, Edenor’s key to delivering the best experience to nine million consumers

5.5 million calls

Edenor is Argentina’s largest energy distribution company, supplying this vital service to more than 3 million customers distributed in the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires, which represents supplying energy to more than 9 million people.

“Currently”, explains Oscar Kovalow, Edenor's Telecommunications Manager, “our energy system has more than 80 substations throughout the metropolitan area. The company has more than 4,700 employees, the company itself is listed on the stock market of Buenos Aires and the United States.”

In this context, the demands of customer requirements are increasing and in their experiences, every interaction must be satisfactory. “At Edenor, we annually receive 5.5 million calls, 200,000 social network messages, 100,000 SMS and more than 80,000 emails, we have about 200 simultaneous agents who assist them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” says Hernán González, Modernization and Customer Experience Manager at Edenor. “Overall our customer satisfaction with the service equals 82 percent.”

Upgrading to an omnichannel contact center

With such a volume of interactions, the Telecommunications Manager confirms that one of the technological challenges they faced was “to convert our call center into a more effective omnichannel contact center, in order to be able to offer our customers a 360-degree view of their interactions.

This way, we would not only be able to unify all of our service channels on a single platform, but also optimize the service channels and incorporate new functionalities in an agile way to improve the quality of service and customer experience.”

“Our goal is to make more channels available for customers, ” says Hernán González, “and to turn the most frequent contact reasons into self-managed ones, leaving the personalized contacts for those cases that do require it. On the other hand, we find it important to understand what is currently done well and what can be improved based on the customer's perception.”