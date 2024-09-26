Avaya security teams operate in two workstreams: the protection of people and assets and the protection of Avaya and customer data. Robust business continuity and crisis management plans maintain our employee safety and operations. The Information Security team ensures the protection and availability of Avaya’s information assets, which includes information entrusted to us by our customers. We understand that threats to our network and information come from many different vectors and are extremely fluid. We approach security by:

Security operations and best practices

Platform and network security

Availability and continuity

Incident response

Continuous assessment and improvement