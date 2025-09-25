YMCA Victoria increases access to community services with move to Avaya Cloud Office

To mitigate operational siloes for its 5,000 staff and volunteers, The Y introduced the all-in-one communication solution Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral, with assistance from an Avaya partner. This enabled the organisation to centralise its teams and processes, which has boosted productivity and increased access to its services for the community, despite external disruptions such as lockdowns.

The Y is an NFP organisation that has brought essential services and support to communities in Victoria since 1853. As part of its continued growth, the organisation has recently expanded to more than 150 sites in Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and Queensland, including youth services, swim schools, early learning centres and recreational facilities, connecting with more Australians than ever before.

The addition of the new venues, some of which have allowed it to launch new services, saw the Y inherit multiple disparate administration, collaboration and contact centre technology systems from previous venue operators which risked operational silos across the facilities impacting around 5,000 staff and volunteers.