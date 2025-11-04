Teleperformance
Teleperformance: leveraging Avaya Experience Platform for sustained growth
Teleperformance Colombia has experienced accelerated growth year after year. Maintaining this growth rate in the competitive BPO industry requires leveraging highly reliable and scalable technologies across multiple geographies. Avaya Experience Platform has been a winning model for Teleperformance, sustaining its success as demanded by today’s market.
Teleperformance, a French multinational company with a presence in over 80 countries, leverages state-of-the-art technologies to stand out in the market and stay at the forefront of customer service. The leadership position it holds in the global 'Contact Center & BPO' industry is the result of offering agile, tailor-made solutions that provide omnichannel service, custom integration with third-party applications, and actionable intelligence through tailored reporting. For Teleperformance, it is essential to have digital workplaces where employees and customers are connected stably and securely from anywhere.
Best quality experiences
Avaya’s solution ecosystem has supported Teleperformance's global operations for more than 25 years. The stability and availability of the Avaya Experience Platform have been fundamental in enabling Teleperformance to grow and expand based on market requirements.
“The first challenge that the Teleperformance platform faced was to provide an experience of the highest possible quality to global customers, no matter where the contacts with end customers originated, and Avaya has set a standard in this regard,” says Carlos Carrizosa.
With a high level of voice interactions, Teleperformance requires high availability and reliability. These calls are often made from one country to another and cannot tolerate failures, delays, or interferences in communication. Additionally, Teleperformance’s clients have unique requirements around security, regulatory compliance, data insights, and data sharing with integrated applications. They need a CX partner that can adapt to each circumstance without compromising reliability or service.
“The flexibility of Avaya’s platform allows us to rely on its ‘stock’ of solutions to acquire them as we need them and adapt them to our customers in the shortest time possible, giving us the opportunity to grow at the same pace as the market,” explains Carlos Carrizosa, Vice President of Teleperformance Technology.
Sustained growth, scalable models, detailed reporting
Avaya Experience Platform offers a choice of on-prem, private cloud, public cloud, or a combination of these to meet the needs of customers – each integrated with Avaya’s best-in-class reporting capabilities. Avaya understands that one size does not fit all needs, especially in the BPO market, and so the flexibility of adoption, deployment and consumption are critical to business growth.
“With the entry of Avaya Experience Platform, we were provided with a model where Teleperformance only begins to use the licenses (or services) it needs for its business. From a flexibility point of view, this is clearly a great advantage,” says Carlos Carrizosa.
Teleperformance can customize the environment for each client and provide bespoke reporting aligned to their individual priorities. In turn, clients can use these actionable insights to drive improvements in CX.
"The flexibility of Avaya’s platform allows us to rely on its ‘stock’ of solutions to acquire them as we need them and adapt them to our customers in the shortest time possible, giving us the opportunity to grow at the same pace as the market."
Carlos Carrizosa, Vice President of Teleperformance Technology
Avaya drives the growth of its customers
Avaya has been more than a technological ally for Teleperformance. The stability and dependability of its platforms and support have been decisive factors in allowing Teleperformance to expand their services and win new businesses.
For instance, Teleperformance Colombia began working for a virtual travel agency in Latin America that required an agile and robust voice service platform. “This virtual travel agency developed its own voice care platform in the past, which, as it is so localized, could not scale over time. Therefore, when this company began to grow exponentially, they sought a strategic partner to leverage them at that very important time,” says Carlos Carrizosa.
Based on the close relationship and trust they had with Avaya, Teleperformance proposed Avaya’s Experience Platform to manage all traffic through the operations of the travel agency in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.
“Teleperformance presented a technological innovation platform that employed Avaya’s tools not only in audio response issues but also evidenced very short implementation times. It thus provided the possibility of analyzing all types of data from interactions so that the agency could make decisions regarding its marketing and advertising campaigns. Our proposal, supported by Avaya technology, was the winner,” asserts Carlos Carrizosa.
Artificial Intelligence enables open conversation
Teleperformance has integrated Avaya and Google Cloud technology to provide Avaya AI Virtual Agent, offering natural language recognition to its customers. This increases the level of automation and customer service within its Contact Center.
“In Artificial Intelligence (AI), Teleperformance has found the greatest value for its operations,” explains Carlos Carrizosa. “It allows us to understand what the customer is saying in natural and real-time language, analyze it, and respond with the next best action, thus expanding the possibilities of the self-service model.”
The collaboration between Avaya and Google Cloud helps organizations more effectively manage the volume of incoming queries, making interactions more self-managed. This also enables intelligent voice self-service, where callers are assisted by automated agents.
“This AI-based technology reduces waiting times and increases the dynamism of Customer-Organization interaction,” says Avaya’s David Bahamón Rojas.
"Artificial Intelligence (AI) allows us to understand what the customer is saying in natural and real-time language, analyze it, and respond with the next best action, thus expanding the possibilities of the self-service model."
Carlos Carrizosa, Vice President of Teleperformance Technology
Choice and innovation are the new normal
The innovation, flexibility, and availability of Avaya Experience Platform allow Teleperformance clients to choose whether they want their contact center on-prem, in a private cloud or public cloud. The partnership between Teleperformance and Avaya is based on choice, catering to the needs of customers with high availability requirements, specific reporting requirements, and integration needs with third parties. Teleperformance enables its customers to innovate without disrupting existing services and guides them on their journey to the future.
The partnership with Avaya has been instrumental in Teleperformance's ability to maintain accelerated growth, offering flexible and scalable solutions that meet diverse customer needs. This collaboration continues to drive innovation and excellence in the Contact Center and BPO industry.
About Teleperformance
Teleperformance is a global digital business services company serving many of the world's best brands. Trusted for over four decades, Teleperformance have helped companies optimize their performance and customer experience with interactions that are simpler, faster, and safer.
Teleperformance hire and develop the best talent in the industry. Top talent needs a great place to work and Teleperformance are proud to be recognized among the top five World’s Best Workplaces™, while delivering outstanding results.
500 k
employees
100
countries
170
markets served