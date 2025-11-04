Teleperformance: leveraging Avaya Experience Platform for sustained growth

Avaya’s solution ecosystem has supported Teleperformance's global operations for more than 25 years. The stability and availability of the Avaya Experience Platform have been fundamental in enabling Teleperformance to grow and expand based on market requirements.

“The first challenge that the Teleperformance platform faced was to provide an experience of the highest possible quality to global customers, no matter where the contacts with end customers originated, and Avaya has set a standard in this regard,” says Carlos Carrizosa.

With a high level of voice interactions, Teleperformance requires high availability and reliability. These calls are often made from one country to another and cannot tolerate failures, delays, or interferences in communication. Additionally, Teleperformance’s clients have unique requirements around security, regulatory compliance, data insights, and data sharing with integrated applications. They need a CX partner that can adapt to each circumstance without compromising reliability or service.

“The flexibility of Avaya’s platform allows us to rely on its ‘stock’ of solutions to acquire them as we need them and adapt them to our customers in the shortest time possible, giving us the opportunity to grow at the same pace as the market,” explains Carlos Carrizosa, Vice President of Teleperformance Technology.