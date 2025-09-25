Give Kids The World Village: where dreams really do come true

Nearly 40 years ago, a young girl named Amy suffering from leukemia had a wish to visit Orlando’s magical theme parks. She wanted to laugh, play, and create priceless memories with her family– a chance to escape reality and make her dreams come true. Word of Amy’s request traveled until it made its way to a man named Henri Landwirth.

Landwirth, a respected hotelier, was deeply moved by Amy’s story. As a Holocaust survivor, he knew all too well what it was like to give up childhood. He had used his GI benefits – obtained from serving in the U.S. Army – to learn hotel management, rising from bellman to owner. Decades later, he found himself in the position to help Amy’s once-in-a-lifetime wish come true with a complimentary hotel stay. Sadly, Henri and Amy would never meet. The remainder of Amy’s travel plans took too long to arrange, and her wish never came true.

This single experience changed the trajectory of Landwirth’s life. Every child is precious and deserves the quintessential childhood, above all those who deal with hardships the rest of us can only imagine. He made a vow: never again would a sick child’s wish go unfulfilled. The course of events in Landwirth’s life had directed him towards this – his greatest calling and purpose.

He opened Give Kids The World Village in 1986 and has kept his promise ever since - providing critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations in a whimsical storybook oasis imagined from the pages of a fairytale. From life’s simple pleasures to the stuff that dreams are made of, every family is treated to an all-inclusive experience including accommodations; all meals and snacks; donated theme park tickets; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and nonstop fun at the Village, featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions…all of which creates joy, optimism and hope which lasts long after families return home. Wish children from around the world visit the nonprofit resort just outside Orlando, sometimes as quickly as within 24 hours if necessary. In fact, half of all children eligible for a wish choose to visit Central Florida and its world-renowned theme parks!