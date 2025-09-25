C3i Solutions winning customer engagement with innovation

In the search for a new communication and contact center solution, flexibility was goal #1. Every C3i Solutions client has unique requirements and responding creatively to new RFPs is challenging. Just as critical, the solution had to support C3i Solutions demanding compliance and documentation requirements in a complex matrix of client, industry and governmental regulation.

After a thorough review, C3i Solutions chose Avaya for its flexible, integrated solution set, and the ability to add a number of channels and innovations to the company’s menu of services that now include Mobile IVR, Mobile Video and Co-Browsing to name a few.

“The expectations of our clients and their end customers are changing, and we are excited to offer them a way to see a roadmap to their evolving needs,” said Michael Baker, VP of Telephony. “Our goal was to consolidate all our varied solutions in one place with one provider, and move to one resource pool of technology specialists.”

“The combination of Avaya OceanaTM and Avaya BreezeTM affords us the platform to remain a market leader in offering innovative, robust, and reliable solutions—and do so more quickly than ever,” he added.

As C3i Solutions replaces legacy systems in phases, the IT team and agents are trained on a single platform with the added benefit of enhanced agent flexibility and the speedy migration of best practices across the contact centers and clients—a real differentiator.