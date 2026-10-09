Unified

Passenger interactions, transit systems, fleet telemetry, operators, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across digital channels, contact centers, stations, logistics hubs, and mobility services.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant passenger, booking, fleet, route, interaction, and journey context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees and AI move the travel journey forward while the passenger is still engaged.

Governed

AI, passenger data, fleet data, and workflows operate within organization-defined policies, permissions, security controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over deployment, passenger and transit data, AI choices, integrations, and the pace of modernization.