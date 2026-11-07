Unified

Customer interactions, product data, enterprise systems, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across support, customer success, sales, professional services, and the broader technology organization.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant customer, product, subscription, interaction, usage, and support context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping teams resolve issues and advance customer outcomes while the customer is still engaged.

Governed

AI, enterprise data, and workflows operate within company-defined policies, permissions, access controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over architecture, data, AI choices, integrations, and the pace of modernization.