|Launch technical-support changes faster
Give authorized teams visual tools to update technical support and customer success.
CHALLENGE
Support and escalation workflow changes depend on specialist IT capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Create and adjust approved workflows while IT retains governance and release control.
|Recognize the customer’s environment
Use current context to make technical support and customer success more relevant.
CHALLENGE
Static routing misses changes in the customer’s situation.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use product, case, and subscription context to inform routing, guidance, and next-best actions.
|Adopt AI without locking yourself in
Connect AI and enterprise context without fixing one provider forever.
CHALLENGE
New AI capabilities can require separate integration projects.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Orchestrate approved models and tools through an open enterprise architecture.
Orchestrate customer experience at the speed of innovation
Avaya Infinity connects customer interactions, product and enterprise data, AI, employees, systems, and workflows to help technology companies turn every customer interaction into coordinated action.
Technology customer experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
Technology customers view your company as a single entity, requiring seamless support across products, subscriptions, and technical needs. However, essential data and teams are often fragmented across CRM, telemetry, support, and engineering platforms. Avaya Infinity provides a unified real-time orchestration layer connecting interactions, enterprise data, AI, staff, and workflows. This delivers connected support, faster resolution, higher employee productivity, and adaptable customer experiences.
Unified
Customer interactions, product data, enterprise systems, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across support, customer success, sales, professional services, and the broader technology organization.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant customer, product, subscription, interaction, usage, and support context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping teams resolve issues and advance customer outcomes while the customer is still engaged.
Governed
AI, enterprise data, and workflows operate within company-defined policies, permissions, access controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over architecture, data, AI choices, integrations, and the pace of modernization.
Technology experience on their terms
Discover how to create seamless, personalized experiences across the customer journey by bringing together customer interactions, technology data, AI, employees, and workflows.
Avaya Infinity's next wave of innovation for technology companies
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help technology companies move from disconnected AI experiments to measurable, enterprise-ready execution across technical support, customer success, subscription services, sales, professional services, partner support, and inbound and outbound engagement.
Measure AI by customer and business outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps technology companies measure AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, and automation so teams can track performance, identify improvements, and manage accountability over time.
Accelerate workflow discovery and reconstruction
Use AI to analyze existing Avaya workflows for technical support, incident routing, and subscription service, document business logic, generate reviewable Avaya Infinity workflows, and validate outputs. Avaya experts and your teams remain in control of testing, governance, and rollout.
Coordinate AI and technical expertise around every customer
Tandem care helps AI and technology professionals work from shared context. AI can gather information, summarize history, search knowledge, analyze interaction context, surface guidance, and coordinate routine work while employees focus on complex troubleshooting, architecture, customer strategy, relationship management, and situations requiring specialized expertise.
Give AI and employees real-time customer and product context
Avaya Infinity, built with Databricks, activates support-case, product-usage, subscription, and interaction data in real time through Delta Sharing. Give AI, support teams, and customer-success teams authorized enterprise context for technical support, incident response, and renewals, rather than relying only on information inside the contact center. Data access depends on authorized integrations and the selected deployment.
Turn customer and product intelligence into action
Connect systems, enterprise data, AI, employees, and workflows in real time so teams can authenticate, diagnose, route, guide, notify, document, automate, escalate, and advance authorized processes while the customer is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for technology companies
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects customer data, product systems, enterprise applications, AI, employees, and workflows to deliver contextual, continuous customer journeys.
Get the advantages of cloud with the control complex technology environments require
Modernize through a flexible architecture while maintaining options for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises workloads, enterprise data, existing infrastructure, security requirements, and business continuity.
Infuse omnichannel technology conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice and digital interactions with workflow and task automation across technical support, customer success, subscriptions, account management, professional services, sales, billing, and other customer journeys.
Hyper-personalize customer and employee experiences
Turn fragmented interaction, product, usage, account, and support data into actionable context that helps employees and AI understand who the customer is, what technology they use, what has already happened, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing technology platforms and emerging technologies through open integration, orchestration, MCP, and low-code/no-code workflows without requiring your organization to rebuild its environment around another platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use the AI models that fit your technology strategy, manage multiple models, balance performance and cost, implement guardrails, and adapt as AI technologies and business requirements change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Explore Avaya Infinity by your role and business outcome
Choose your perspective to see how Avaya Infinity can support technical support and customer success, day-to-day operations, and the technology priorities behind them.
- Business leadership
- CX operations
- IT leadership
|Connect support and customer success
Move technical-support requests toward completed follow-up.
CHALLENGE
Support, engineering, and customer-success teams rely on manual handoffs.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Trigger and track authorized work across connected CRM, technical-support, and subscription systems.
|Keep context across channels
Carry relevant history across interactions with technology customers.
CHALLENGE
People repeat product details and completed troubleshooting after transfers.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Preserve authorized context so support and escalation teams can continue the journey.
|Act on support issues sooner
Support supervisors during product launches and incidents.
CHALLENGE
Historical reports reveal service problems after they happen.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use real-time analytics and AI-assisted insights to inform coaching and operational decisions.
|Modernize with greater control
Introduce CX capabilities while managing cost and operational risk.
CHALLENGE
Existing product-specific integrations and escalation logic complicate change.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Phase modernization around product roadmaps, customer commitments, and release readiness.
|Reduce routine IT dependency
Delegate suitable support-routing and escalation updates to authorized users.
CHALLENGE
Routine changes consume specialist development capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use governed visual tools while IT controls access, architecture, and release policies.
|Keep your AI strategy flexible
Connect AI and data without centering the architecture on one model.
CHALLENGE
New tools can add integration complexity and vendor dependencies.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use open orchestration for approved AI, CRM, technical-support, and subscription systems, and workflows.
Why technology companies choose Avaya
Grupo Roelsa uses Avaya to connect operations across four countries while improving customer service, employee effectiveness, and operational efficiency.
- 95% improvement in operational efficiency and customer service quality
- 99% improvement in agent effectiveness and customer satisfaction
- 100% cloud-based Avaya customer service environment
Complete customer understanding
Bring together authorized interaction history, product usage, account information, support activity, subscription context, intent, sentiment, and other enterprise data to create a more complete real-time understanding of the customer.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during an interaction, but why, helping leaders identify product and service friction, improve workflows, strengthen customer success, and continuously improve customer and employee experiences.
Bring your own, keep what works
Bring your own carrier, messaging, workforce management (WFM), and AI, and integrate preferred workforce engagement management (WEM) tools. Technology companies can preserve selected provider relationships, agreements, and technology investments while modernizing technical support and customer success.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP and open integration to connect AI models, customer systems, enterprise data, and workflows without relying exclusively on brittle point-to-point integrations or a single technology provider.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over architecture, enterprise data, AI models, system access, governance, and auditability as customer experiences become more intelligent and autonomous.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate authorized steps, and advance work across systems during the interaction, whether a customer is troubleshooting a product, reporting an incident, changing a subscription, requesting technical guidance, or expanding their environment.
Enterprise control, without the closed-platform tradeoff
Tech firms recognize the importance of architecture. Managing diverse platforms, tools, clouds, and custom apps across large organizations means shifting to another closed platform often just exchanges old technical debt for new.
Avaya Infinity is designed for that technology reality:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Open AI architecture: Orchestrate multiple AI models and technologies rather than committing every customer journey to one AI provider
- MCP-based orchestration: Connect AI, systems, tools, data, and workflows through an emerging open protocol
- Governed operations: Role-based access control (RBAC), audit trails, retention controls, and bring your own key (BYOK), aligned to the selected deployment and organizational policies.
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health dashboards, and hyperscaler infrastructure to support resilience, geographic reach, and scale within the chosen deployment design.
- Extensible ecosystem: Integrate technologies across CRM, AI, data, analytics, workforce management, automation, and other enterprise domains
Get more from the investments you already have
Add new AI, data, and orchestration capabilities for technical support and customer success without requiring wholesale replacement of the technology, provider agreements, and infrastructure already supporting your organization.
Build on what you have
Extend your existing Avaya environment and modernize technical support, incident response, and renewals in phases.
Keep valuable investments
Retain selected carrier agreements, messaging services, WEM/WFM platforms, and other technologies where they continue to make sense.
Invest where it creates value
Prioritize new capabilities around product roadmaps, customer commitments, and release readiness.
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite technology customers
Your Avaya CC Elite setup may already handle millions of interactions across key functions like support, sales, and subscriptions. It also holds years of tailored workflows, routing, and operational knowledge. Modernization doesn't require total replacement. Avaya Infinity provides technology companies a practical way to integrate real-time AI, digital engagement, data, and orchestration onto their trusted platform.
Extend existing investments
Build on your current Avaya environment and technology stack while introducing new AI, automation, analytics, digital engagement, and orchestration capabilities.
Move in phases
Modernize specific products, regions, customer journeys, or capabilities according to business priorities, product roadmaps, architecture strategy, customer requirements, and operational readiness.
Accelerate workflow migration with AI
Use AI-assisted analysis, workflow generation, and validation to carry proven technical support, incident routing, and subscription service logic toward Infinity. Your teams and Avaya experts retain control of testing and rollout.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every workload, product, and customer journey into the same architecture.
"For us, moving to Avaya Infinity came down to trust—trust in the team, trust in the plan, and confidence that the right people would be there if anything came up."
Alex Williams Deputy CIO/CTO, NYC Public Schools, (largest school district in the U.S.)
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspective of a customer, technical support professional, and administrator. Explore connected voice and digital journeys, contextual assistance, AI-enabled workflows, intelligent orchestration, and low-code/no-code capabilities at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore the next generation of enterprise customer experience and see how Avaya Infinity can help technology companies introduce AI, orchestration, connected data, and digital capabilities while building on existing customer experience investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the customer journeys that matter to your business. An Avaya specialist can tailor the experience around technical support, customer success, subscription management, incident response, professional services, sales, partner support, proactive engagement, renewals, or other technology workflows.
An open ecosystem built for technology companies
Avaya Infinity connects AI models, enterprise data, Avaya capabilities, and partner technologies within an open real-time orchestration ecosystem. It integrates with your existing CRM, technical support, telemetry, billing, workforce management, and AI platforms. Using MCP and open integration, technology organizations can activate context across customer journeys and adapt their AI strategy without locking into a single AI or CX vendor.
Examples across the Avaya Infinity ecosystem
- CRM and agent experience: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams.
- Workforce engagement: Verint WEM, plus flexibility to integrate preferred WEM and WFM environments.
- Telecom and messaging: Bring-your-own carrier and messaging options designed to preserve existing provider relationships and commercial arrangements.
The power of context for technology customer experience
Effective technical support requires product, version, environment, history, and issue context. Customer success managers need adoption, usage, and goal details, while sales specialists require product ownership history. AI agents need access to authorized knowledge, tools, and APIs. MCP provides an open framework that connects AI with enterprise data and systems to turn customer context into coordinated action.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
Discover how Avaya Infinity combines agentic AI and Model Context Protocol to unify customer context, systems, AI models, APIs, data, and workflows for technology companies. AI moves beyond answering questions to completing real-time actions under company-defined governance, security, and human oversight.
Moments that turn technology into customer success
Avaya Infinity is built for the moments that define a technology relationship, when customer context, product intelligence, technical expertise, AI, and enterprise systems need to work together.
Do we already understand the customer's technology environment?
Bring together authorized account information, products, subscriptions, versions, usage, interaction history, cases, and other context to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the customer have to explain the technical issue again?
Carry appropriate context across digital self-service, virtual agents, messaging, IVR, agentic AI, support engineers, customer success teams, and escalation resources so troubleshooting can continue rather than restart.
Can we know there is a problem before the customer contacts us?
Use authorized product telemetry, service events, customer signals, cases, and other enterprise data to identify potential issues and trigger appropriate proactive engagement.
Should AI resolve this or should an expert?
Coordinate AI and human expertise based on complexity, risk, customer impact, product context, escalation level, and the moments where specialized technical knowledge matters most.
Can we act while the customer is still engaged?
Orchestrate authorized systems, APIs, workflows, employees, and AI so diagnostics, routing, case creation, knowledge retrieval, scheduling, notifications, updates, escalations, and other actions can happen during the interaction.
Can support become part of customer success?
Connect support activity with customer success, account management, adoption, renewal, and product context so each interaction contributes to a broader understanding of customer health and opportunity.
Can AI use our tools without giving it unrestricted access?
Apply company-defined permissions, data boundaries, approved tools, guardrails, monitoring, logging, and human oversight to AI-enabled workflows.
Can we adopt the next AI model without rebuilding the customer experience?
Support multiple AI models, open protocols, partner technologies, and flexible orchestration so your architecture can evolve as rapidly as the AI market.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for technology companies
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for technology companies?
Traditional CCaaS platforms may require enterprises to move complex customer operations into a standardized cloud architecture and adopt the AI, data, and workflow capabilities provided by that platform. Avaya Infinity takes a different approach.
It connects interactions, AI models, enterprise data, existing systems, employees, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer. That gives technology companies a way to modernize customer experience while building on existing CRM, support, product, data, Avaya, AI, and technology investments.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
How does Avaya Infinity scale for large technical support and customer success contact centers?
Avaya Infinity is designed for complex contact centers with thousands of agents. Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises options combine with geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health monitoring, and hyperscaler infrastructure. Capacity and deployment design are tailored to the environment’s requirements rather than treated as a single fixed configuration.
For technology companies, deployment planning can account for product launches and incidents, distributed teams, and existing service commitments.
Why does MCP matter for technology companies?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized approach for connecting AI with enterprise systems, data, tools, and services. For technology companies, MCP can help AI work with appropriate context from CRM, technical support, product systems, knowledge, customer success, analytics, billing, and other authorized sources. It can also allow agentic AI to use approved tools and perform authorized actions. An open protocol reduces the need to create proprietary integrations for every combination of AI model and enterprise system.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms like Databricks?
Infinity uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and unified Lakehouse to create a scalable, secure, AI-ready data foundation. Key benefits include a unified Lakehouse for all structured and unstructured contact center data, offering a single source of truth with centralized governance and audit trails. Delta Sharing enables secure, zero-copy data sharing, eliminating silos and accelerating real-time AI initiatives. Pre-built assets democratize insights for business managers. The platform enables running reliable, trustworthy, and compliant enterprise AI at scale, with automated AI Judges providing full visibility into both human and AI agent performance.
What is tandem care, and why does it matter in technology support?
Tandem care combines AI and human expertise into a coordinated operating model. AI can gather information, summarize cases, search knowledge, analyze conversation context, suggest troubleshooting steps, and coordinate routine actions.
Technical professionals can focus on complex diagnostics, architecture, judgment, customer relationships, and new problems that require expertise. The objective is not to replace technical expertise. It is to make that expertise more effective and available where it creates the most value.
How can Avaya Infinity connect customer support and customer success?
A support interaction can contain important signals about adoption, customer health, product friction, satisfaction, expansion, and renewal risk. Avaya Infinity can connect interaction context and workflows across customer-facing systems so authorized insights from support can inform customer success and other teams.
Likewise, support employees can benefit from appropriate customer success and account context when assisting a customer. The result is a more connected customer relationship rather than separate departmental interactions.
What deployment models are supported?
Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments are all supported. This gives organizations the flexibility to modernize in stages and align with their existing infrastructure, security requirements, and regulatory needs.
Why should Avaya CC Elite technology customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement. CC Elite may already support highly customized technical support and customer operations with years of routing logic, integrations, applications, workflows, and institutional knowledge. Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding real-time AI, digital engagement, connected enterprise data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration. That allows technology companies to modernize around the journeys and business outcomes that matter most while protecting the value of existing investments.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI governance?
Avaya Infinity is designed to give organizations control over AI model selection, enterprise data, system and tool access, workflows, permissions, and execution. Technology companies can define which models can access which information and which tools they are permitted to use.
This becomes increasingly important as AI evolves from producing answers to taking actions across enterprise systems. With support from technologies such as Databricks, teams can monitor how AI uses information, track performance, and maintain data oversight as adoption grows.
Can Avaya Infinity work with the carrier, messaging, WFM, and WEM investments I already have?
Yes. Avaya Infinity supports bring-your-own options for carrier, messaging, WFM, and AI, and can integrate preferred WEM tools. This helps enterprises preserve existing provider relationships, negotiated contracts, and technology investments while adding new customer experience capabilities.
Which CRM and collaboration environments can Avaya Infinity work with?
Avaya Infinity offers embedded agent experiences and integration options for Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams. Depending on the integration, agents can access call controls, screen pops, click-to-call, directories, and collaboration within familiar workspaces.
What workforce engagement capabilities are available with Avaya Infinity?
Avaya works with Verint to provide workforce engagement capabilities and also supports integration with preferred WEM and WFM environments. This gives enterprises flexibility to build on workforce tools they already use rather than automatically replacing them.
How is Avaya Infinity priced?
Avaya Infinity uses a flexible per-seat commercial model, with package, licensing, add-on, and services options based on the organization’s requirements. Named and Concurrent licensing, volume ranges, contract terms, and bring-your-own options provide additional flexibility.
How can Avaya Infinity help lower total cost of ownership?
Avaya Infinity can help reduce avoidable replacement and migration costs by extending existing technology investments. Organizations can retain selected infrastructure, carrier agreements, messaging services, and workforce tools while introducing new capabilities in phases. The resulting cost profile depends on the environment and modernization scope.
Can Avaya Infinity work with multiple AI providers?
Yes. Avaya Infinity is designed around AI-agnostic orchestration so enterprises can work with multiple models and AI technologies.
Through an open ecosystem and MCP-based architecture, organizations can connect technologies from providers such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and specialized AI partners while maintaining an orchestration and governance layer across the customer journey. This allows the organization to choose AI based on the use case rather than forcing every use case onto the same model.
How can Avaya Infinity improve technical support?
Technical support is often slowed by fragmented context. The customer explains the problem to self-service, repeats it to the first employee, repeats it after escalation, and waits while each person searches separate systems for product, account, case, and knowledge information. Avaya Infinity can help connect those sources, preserve interaction context, support AI-assisted troubleshooting, orchestrate escalations, and trigger workflows across systems. The objective is to help the next resource continue solving the problem rather than starting over.
How does Avaya Infinity support global technology operations?
Large technology companies may support customers across many countries, languages, products, support tiers, and time zones. Avaya provides enterprise customer experience capabilities designed for complex distributed environments. Intelligent routing, digital engagement, AI assistance, multilingual capabilities, centralized orchestration, analytics, and flexible deployment can help organizations coordinate operations globally while supporting regional requirements.
Reimagine technology customer experience with Avaya Infinity
Customer Story
Regional bank modernizes contact center
See why a regional U.S. bank with 150+ financial centers selected Avaya Infinity to modernize its contact center and prepare for AI-driven engagement.
Customer Story
European utility achieves 75% automation
Discover how a European utility serving 5M+ residents used Avaya Infinity to achieve 75% meter-reading automation completion and improve self-service.
Report
Customer experience on their terms
Video
Verint Engage 2026: Avaya’s Chris Royer discusses AI innovation and open architecture
Hear from Stu Goldstein from Verint and Chris Royer from Avaya as they discuss innovations within the Avaya Infinity platform.
Blog
Why tandem care is the new CX operating model
Too many AI conversations in customer experience (CX) still assume automation and human service are opposing choices. But at Avaya, we see a different story unfolding.
Report
Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms, 2026
Avaya is modernizing its mission through the Avaya Infinity platform, a customer experience platform designed to unify fragmented interactions.
Blog
What Is APIx? Avaya’s AI performance index for CX
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How Avaya uses AI to modernize contact center workflows
See how Avaya uses AI to analyze existing contact center configurations, generate and validate Infinity workflows, and reduce months of manual modernization work to days.
Video
Tandem care: Training AI & empowering agents
Fact Sheet
Avaya Infinity: Driving intelligent orchestration and creating connections
Explore how to evolve the contact center into the customer connection center, to strengthen relationships and build business value.
White Paper
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration
Avaya Infinity delivers seamless, AI-driven orchestration forCX and EX from data sources beyond the contact center.
Report
The hybrid reality: How to modernize CX without breaking business continuity
This executive brief from Frost & Sullivan explores how you can layer AI-driven orchestration over your existing voice investments to innovate at your own pace.
White Paper
From data to decisions: Reimagining CX analytics as a real-time intelligence layer
Avaya Infinity Analytics Insights evolves traditional contact center metrics into conversational AI that allows stakeholders to interact with real-time data to solve operational inefficiencies.