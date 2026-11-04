For too long, bringing AI into technology customer experience has meant choosing between two difficult options:

Lock in to a single provider's closed ecosystem, limiting flexibility as AI models, products, customer expectations, architectures, and business strategies evolve.

Create costly, one-off integrations across CRM, support platforms, product telemetry, subscription systems, knowledge bases, developer tools, identity platforms, data environments, and other applications.

This false choice slows innovation and adds complexity to technology environments that are already evolving rapidly. It can also fragment the experience for customers and employees when information is distributed across products, clouds, platforms, and business systems.

Enter MCP, an open, vendor-agnostic standard designed to help AI models interact with tools, data, and operational logic securely and at scale. Think of MCP as a universal connection layer for AI. Instead of building a different connection between every model and every technology system, organizations can create a standardized way for approved AI capabilities to access the context and tools they need. As the AI ecosystem evolves, this approach can give technology companies greater freedom to innovate while maintaining control over the systems, data, workflows, products, and customer relationships that differentiate their business.