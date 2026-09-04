Orchestrate every audience experience for the AI age
Avaya Infinity connects subscriber and fan interactions, media data, AI, employees, systems, and workflows to help media and entertainment organizations turn every audience moment into coordinated action.
Audience experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
Audiences view your organization as a single experience, not separate platforms, systems, or teams. They simply want seamless access to content, accounts, payments, and support. However, required data and personnel are often fragmented across disparate subscription, CRM, billing, and operational systems. Avaya Infinity provides a real-time orchestration layer unifying interactions, data, AI, staff, and workflows to deliver faster resolution, better employee effectiveness, and agile customer journeys.
Unified
Subscriber, fan, and customer interactions, media systems, data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across digital channels, contact centers, venues, and the broader enterprise.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant subscriber, content, subscription, device, interaction, entitlement, and journey context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees and AI resolve problems while the audience is still engaged.
Governed
AI, customer data, systems, and workflows operate within organization-defined policies, permissions, controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over deployment, audience data, AI choices, integrations, infrastructure, and the pace of modernization.
Avaya Infinity's next wave of innovation for media and entertainment
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help media and entertainment organizations move from disconnected AI experiments to measurable execution across subscriber care, streaming support, billing, retention, ticketing, live events, technical support, sales, and proactive engagement.
Measure AI by outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps media and entertainment organizations evaluate AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, automation, and experience. Leaders can better understand where AI is improving engagement, retention, resolution, and productivity, and where workflows, technology, or human expertise can be improved.
Coordinate AI and human expertise around every interaction
Tandem care helps AI and employees work from shared context. AI can answer routine questions, gather information, summarize account history, search knowledge, troubleshoot common issues, and coordinate workflows while employees focus on complex technical problems, retention opportunities, high-value customers, sensitive situations, and moments requiring judgment or empathy.
Give AI and employees real-time audience context
Activate relevant information from subscription platforms, CRM, billing, entitlement, identity, content systems, ticketing, loyalty, streaming applications, and other authorized sources so interactions reflect what is actually happening across the audience relationship.
Turn audience intelligence into action during the interaction
Connect systems, customer data, AI, employees, and workflows in real time so teams can authenticate, diagnose, route, upgrade, notify, document, troubleshoot, automate, retain, and advance authorized processes while the customer is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for media and entertainment
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects audience data, media systems, AI, employees, and workflows to deliver contextual, continuous experiences.
Get the advantages of cloud while maintaining the resilience media operations require
Modernize through a flexible architecture while maintaining options for security, data, existing infrastructure, high availability, global operations, and business continuity requirements.
Infuse omnichannel audience conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice and digital interactions with workflow and task automation across subscriptions, streaming support, billing, payments, technical support, ticketing, loyalty, retention, live events, and other audience journeys.
Hyper-personalize subscriber and employee experiences
Turn fragmented interaction, subscription, content, device, purchase, preference, and account data into actionable context that helps employees and AI understand who the customer is, what they are trying to experience, what has already happened, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing media systems and emerging technologies through open integration, orchestration, MCP, and low-code/no-code workflows without requiring the organization to rebuild its technology environment around another platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use AI models that fit your media strategy, balance experience, performance, and cost, apply enterprise guardrails, and evolve as AI, content distribution, advertising, and audience technologies change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Why media and entertainment organizations choose Avaya
DIRECTV uses Avaya to support a massive digital entertainment customer operation while maintaining the availability and flexibility its audience experience demands.
- 6 million customer calls managed monthly
- 1,300 self-service channels
- 2,500 customer care agents working remotely
Complete audience understanding
Bring together authorized interaction history, subscriptions, services, content access, devices, billing, preferences, intent, and other audience context to create a more complete real-time understanding of the customer.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during an interaction, but why, helping leaders identify friction, improve digital journeys, reduce avoidable contacts, strengthen retention, and continuously improve audience experience.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP and open integration to connect AI, media systems, customer data, digital platforms, and workflows without depending exclusively on brittle point-to-point integrations or a single technology provider.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over architecture, customer data, AI choices, system access, governance, and auditability as audience experiences become more intelligent and connected.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate authorized steps, and advance work across systems while the customer is still engaged, whether someone is activating a subscription, troubleshooting streaming, changing a package, making a payment, requesting a refund, or trying to access a live event.
Enterprise control, without the one-platform tradeoff
Media and entertainment technology environments are complex due to interconnected digital and operational ecosystems. Large organizations often manage streaming, broadcast, subscription, ticketing, billing, CRM, contact center, and production systems built over many years. Demand can surge instantly. Major broadcasts, new releases, live events, or disruptions frequently trigger sudden activity spikes across digital channels and customer support.
Avaya Infinity is designed for that media and entertainment reality:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Elastic customer engagement: Support changing interaction demand around major events, releases, and service incidents
- Governed operations: Apply role-based access, permissions, data controls, and organization-defined governance
- Enterprise resilience: Support customer operations where availability directly affects viewing, revenue, brand trust, and audience loyalty
- Open integration: Connect subscription, content, CRM, billing, ticketing, identity, and other platforms while protecting existing investments
- AI choice: Evolve AI models and technologies without rebuilding audience journeys around a single provider
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite media and entertainment customers
Your Avaya CC Elite environment may already support millions of audience interactions and hold years of tailored routing logic, workflows, and operational knowledge. Modernization does not require replacement. Avaya Infinity offers a practical path to integrate real-time AI, digital engagement, connected data, workflow automation, and intelligent orchestration while building on your trusted communications foundation.
Extend existing investment
Build on your current Avaya environment and media systems while introducing new AI, automation, analytics, digital engagement, and orchestration capabilities.
Move in phases
Modernize specific brands, services, markets, audience journeys, or capabilities according to business priorities, content calendars, technology roadmaps, and operational readiness.
Keep architecture control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every media and entertainment workload into the same architecture.
Bring AI into the audience journey
Connect AI with customer, content, subscription, billing, and enterprise systems while maintaining organization-defined control over model choice, data access, permissions, execution, and human involvement.
Modernize without interrupting the show
Introduce new capabilities while protecting the communications, customer journeys, systems, and operating processes audiences already depend on.
"From the very beginning, Avaya understood the importance of the project for DIRECTV and, using all its experience in global projects, provided a work team focused on reducing the need for on-site work, maximizing coordination and remote technical work, while meeting business and schedule objectives."
Alejandro Chao, Executive Director of IT Infrastructure and Operations at DIRECTV, Latin America
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspective of a subscriber, employee, and administrator. Explore connected voice and digital journeys, contextual service, AI-enabled assistance, intelligent orchestration, and low-code/no-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore the next generation of enterprise customer experience and see how Avaya Infinity can help media and entertainment organizations introduce AI, orchestration, connected data, and digital capabilities while building on existing customer experience investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the audience journeys that matter most to your organization. An Avaya specialist can tailor the experience around subscriber support, streaming, billing, technical support, retention, ticketing, live events, loyalty, proactive engagement, advertising support, or other media and entertainment workflows.
An open ecosystem for connected audience experience
Your organization already depends on critical platforms for streaming, subscription management, CRM, billing, payments, identity, entitlement, content management, ticketing, advertising, loyalty, analytics, workforce management, and customer engagement. The mix continues to evolve as audiences move among broadcast, streaming, gaming, live events, social platforms, connected devices, and new forms of interactive entertainment.
Avaya Infinity is designed to connect with that reality.
Infinity brings together AI models, authorized audience data, Avaya capabilities, and partner technologies in an open ecosystem designed for real-time orchestration. With MCP and open integration, media and entertainment organizations can activate appropriate context across audience journeys and evolve their AI strategy without having to standardize every service, brand, channel, and system around a single technology provider.
The power of context when the audience expects instant access
Media experiences depend heavily on real-time subscriber, device, billing, ticketing, and account context to resolve issues like streaming failures or cancellations. To deliver more than basic answers, Model Context Protocol (MCP) provides AI agents direct, open connections to enterprise systems and data, converting context into coordinated action.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
Avaya Infinity uses agentic AI and Model Context Protocol (MCP) to unite subscriber context, digital services, enterprise systems, models, APIs, staff, and workflows across media and entertainment organizations. This allows AI to execute real-time actions beyond basic Q&A under secure governance, permissions, and human oversight.
Moments that keep audiences connected
Avaya Infinity is built for the moments that define the audience relationship, when customer context, content, AI, employees, digital services, and enterprise systems all need to work together.
Do we already know what this subscriber is trying to access?
Bring together authorized account, subscription, entitlement, device, interaction, and service context to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the customer have to explain the problem again?
Carry appropriate context across websites, apps, messaging, virtual agents, IVR, agentic AI, contact center employees, and technical specialists so troubleshooting can continue rather than restart.
Can we tell whether the problem is the customer or the service?
Connect authorized account, device, service, entitlement, and incident context so AI and employees can better understand whether an issue appears customer-specific or part of a broader service event.
Can we reach subscribers before a service incident becomes a flood of calls?
Use authorized service events, customer context, subscriptions, and workflows to trigger timely communications, relevant self-service, and proactive updates.
Should AI resolve this or should a specialist step in?
Coordinate automation and human expertise based on complexity, customer value, sentiment, technical context, urgency, and the moments where judgment or personal attention matters most.
Can we save the relationship before the subscriber cancels?
Use authorized interaction, subscription, service, sentiment, and customer context to identify retention moments and connect customers with appropriate options, workflows, and employees.
Can we scale customer experience as quickly as audience demand?
Use intelligent routing, digital engagement, AI, automation, workforce capabilities, and flexible architecture to respond when major events or service incidents create sudden changes in interaction volume.
Can our AI strategy evolve as entertainment itself changes?
Support multiple AI models, open standards, partner technologies, and flexible orchestration so audience experience can evolve alongside streaming, gaming, interactive media, connected devices, and new forms of entertainment.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for media and entertainment
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for media and entertainment organizations?
Traditional CCaaS platforms may require organizations to move complex customer operations into a standardized cloud architecture. Avaya Infinity takes a different approach by connecting audience interactions, AI, enterprise data, digital services, existing systems, employees, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer. That gives media and entertainment organizations a way to modernize customer experience while building on existing subscription, streaming, CRM, billing, identity, Avaya, and technology investments.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
Why does MCP matter for media and entertainment?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with enterprise systems, data, tools, and APIs. For media organizations, MCP can help AI work with appropriate context from subscription management, CRM, entitlement, identity, billing, content, knowledge, service systems, and other authorized sources instead of operating as a disconnected assistant. An open protocol also gives organizations greater flexibility to evolve AI technologies without creating proprietary integrations for every model and platform.
What is tandem care, and why does it matter in media and entertainment?
Tandem care combines AI and human employees into a coordinated operating model. AI can handle routine account questions, gather information, summarize interactions, support troubleshooting, search knowledge, and coordinate workflows. Employees can focus on complex technical issues, retention, high-value customers, service recovery, sales opportunities, and situations requiring judgment or empathy. The goal is to use AI and human expertise together rather than forcing audiences to choose between automation and people.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI governance?
Avaya Infinity is designed to give organizations control over AI model selection, enterprise data, system and tool access, workflows, permissions, and execution. Media and entertainment organizations can define which AI models are permitted to access specific customer and service information and which actions those models are authorized to perform. This becomes increasingly important as AI moves from answering questions to interacting with subscriber, billing, ticketing, and digital service systems.
Why is orchestration particularly important for media and entertainment?
Many audience problems cannot be resolved using contact center information alone. A streaming issue may depend on subscription, entitlement, authentication, device, content availability, and current service status.A ticketing question may require event, account, payment, venue, and loyalty context.
A retention interaction may require subscription history, engagement, service activity, and relevant options. Orchestration connects the interaction with the systems, data, AI, employees, and actions required to achieve the customer outcome.
How can Avaya Infinity improve streaming support?
Streaming problems can involve many variables.
Infinity can connect customer interactions with appropriate subscriber, entitlement, device, account, content, and service context so AI and employees can more quickly understand what may be happening.
AI can support routine troubleshooting, while complex cases can move to human experts with relevant interaction context preserved.
Can Avaya Infinity help during a major streaming outage?
Yes.
A major streaming or service incident can generate sudden spikes across digital channels, social channels, messaging, and voice.
Infinity can help connect current incident context with self-service, virtual agents, intelligent routing, proactive notifications, employee guidance, and workflows. This helps organizations provide more consistent information while reserving human resources for situations that require additional assistance.
Can Avaya Infinity reduce calls during service incidents?
Proactive engagement can help. If an organization already knows that a service, platform, region, channel, or event is experiencing an issue, Infinity can use authorized event and customer context to support proactive communications and relevant self-service. Customers can receive information before every incident becomes an inbound interaction.
How can Avaya Infinity improve subscription management?
Subscription journeys may include activation, upgrades, downgrades, billing, payments, bundles, add-ons, renewals, cancellations, and service changes.
Infinity can connect customer interactions with authorized account, subscription, billing, and enterprise context to help AI and employees provide relevant information and coordinate appropriate actions.
How can Avaya Infinity support subscriber retention?
Cancellation requests often happen after a series of experiences rather than one isolated event.
Infinity can bring together authorized interaction history, service issues, subscription information, preferences, sentiment, and other relationship context.
That can help organizations identify appropriate retention journeys, route customers to suitable resources, and present relevant options rather than applying the same retention approach to everyone.
Can Avaya Infinity help increase subscriber revenue?
Yes.
Customer experience can contribute directly to upgrades, add-on services, premium subscriptions, bundles, ticket sales, memberships, advertising relationships, and other revenue opportunities.
Infinity can connect customer context with relevant recommendations, proactive engagement, business rules, AI, and human expertise to support next-best actions.
How can Avaya Infinity support personalized content experiences?
Infinity is not a content recommendation engine itself, but it can orchestrate authorized customer, preference, subscription, interaction, and enterprise context across service journeys.
That information can help AI and employees provide more relevant assistance, recommendations, offers, or support based on the customer relationship.
Specialized recommendation technologies can also participate through the broader open ecosystem.
How can Avaya Infinity improve billing interactions?
Billing problems can quickly damage subscriber trust. Infinity can connect authorized customer, subscription, payment, promotion, account, and interaction context so employees and AI can better understand the issue. Authorized workflows can help coordinate adjustments, payments, escalation, follow-up, or other appropriate next steps.
How can Avaya support secure payments?
Avaya can orchestrate specialized payment technologies as part of the customer journey. Customers can move from voice, messaging, or AI assistance into an appropriate payment workflow and then continue the interaction afterward while preserving relevant context. Specific payment capabilities and compliance requirements depend on the technologies and deployment being used.
How can Avaya Infinity support live sports and entertainment events?
Live events create unusual customer experience demands because interaction volume can increase dramatically within a short period.
Infinity can connect AI, digital channels, intelligent routing, self-service, proactive communications, workforce capabilities, and employee expertise to help organizations respond as demand changes.
Customer context can also help distinguish routine inquiries from issues involving tickets, access, subscriptions, payments, accessibility, or high-value relationships.
How can Avaya support stadiums and entertainment venues?
Avaya has experience supporting complex sports and entertainment environments where guest experience, ticketing, events, employees, and communications must work together.
The New York Mets, for example, use Avaya technology at Citi Field to support customer service, staff communications, ticketing operations, events, media activity, and other venue requirements.
Infinity can extend the broader experience by connecting customer interactions, AI, data, and workflows across digital and human journeys.
How can Avaya Infinity support fan engagement?
Fan relationships increasingly span tickets, memberships, streaming, digital content, merchandise, loyalty, events, and social engagement.
Infinity can help connect appropriate audience context across those journeys and orchestrate relevant interactions, employee involvement, proactive communication, and next-best actions.
This can help sports and entertainment organizations treat each interaction as part of a longer relationship rather than an isolated contact.
How can Avaya Infinity support ticketing journeys?
Ticketing interactions may involve event information, seat selection, memberships, payments, digital tickets, transfers, refunds, accessibility, venue information, and customer service.
Infinity can connect relevant interactions with authorized ticketing and customer systems so AI and employees have better context and can coordinate appropriate workflows.
How can Avaya Infinity improve advertising and partner support?
Media organizations may support advertisers, agencies, distributors, affiliates, sponsors, and business partners in addition to consumers.
Infinity can orchestrate B2B interactions using appropriate account, campaign, service, billing, and workflow context.
This allows the same orchestration foundation to support both consumer and business-facing journeys.
How can Avaya support gaming customer experience?
Gaming companies may support account access, purchases, subscriptions, technical issues, online services, player communities, fraud, digital goods, and major game launches.
Infinity can connect customer interactions with authorized account, service, product, knowledge, and operational context while AI handles routine support and human employees manage complex or sensitive situations.
Open orchestration can also help gaming companies integrate specialized technologies without standardizing every customer workflow around one vendor.
How can Avaya support customer experience during major launches?
A major game, streaming service, content release, or subscription promotion can generate sudden demand.
AI-powered self-service, digital engagement, intelligent routing, automation, proactive communications, workforce forecasting, and flexible architecture can help organizations manage changing interaction volumes.
Infinity can also help ensure current launch or incident information is available across customer-facing workflows.
How can Avaya Infinity support multilingual global audiences?
Media and entertainment brands increasingly serve audiences across countries, languages, and time zones.
AI-powered multilingual capabilities can help reduce language barriers, while intelligent routing can connect customers with appropriate human resources when specialized assistance is required.
This can help organizations create more consistent global service without eliminating regional expertise.
How can Avaya Infinity support remote employees?
Media organizations may operate customer care teams, technical experts, business teams, and specialists across many locations.
DIRECTV's Avaya environment supports 2,500 customer care agents working remotely while maintaining large-scale customer service operations.
Infinity can extend that model with AI assistance, connected workflows, enterprise context, and intelligent orchestration.
Why does communications availability matter so much in media?
Audience expectations are immediate. If a customer cannot access content during a live event, premiere, or major release, the value of solving the problem tomorrow may be dramatically lower than solving it now. Communications resilience, elastic capacity, proactive engagement, and fast access to appropriate expertise are therefore part of the audience experience.
What deployment models are supported?
Avaya supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment approaches.
For media and entertainment organizations, this provides flexibility to modernize different workloads according to architecture strategy, customer data policies, existing systems, operational dependencies, availability requirements, and business continuity needs. Modernization can happen in phases rather than through a single forced migration.
Why should Avaya CC Elite media and entertainment customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement. CC Elite may already support high-volume subscriber care, technical support, sales, retention, billing, and other customer operations with years of customized routing, integrations, workflows, and business logic.
Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding real-time AI, digital engagement, connected audience data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration. That allows media organizations to modernize the customer journeys that matter most while protecting the value of existing investments.
Can Avaya Infinity help avoid AI vendor lock-in?
Infinity is designed around open orchestration. Through MCP, APIs, and the Avaya Infinity ecosystem, organizations can connect different AI models, enterprise systems, data platforms, and specialized technologies. That gives media organizations greater flexibility to evolve their AI strategies as technology and audience expectations change.
Reimagine media and entertainment experience with Avaya Infinity, now with support for MCP
Customer Story
DIRECTV transforms digital entertainment customer experience
See how DIRECTV uses Avaya to manage 6 million monthly calls, 1,300 self-service channels, and 2,500 remote customer care agents while maintaining a 99.95% communications availability objective.
Customer Story
New York Mets elevate the fan and guest experience
See how the New York Mets use Avaya across Citi Field to support customer service, ticketing, event operations, employee collaboration, media activity, and fan engagement.
Video
Verint Engage 2026: Avaya’s Chris Royer discusses AI innovation and open architecture
Hear from Stu Goldstein from Verint and Chris Royer from Avaya as they discuss innovations within the Avaya Infinity platform.
Blog
Why tandem care is the new CX operating model
Too many AI conversations in customer experience (CX) still assume automation and human service are opposing choices. But at Avaya, we see a different story unfolding.
Report
Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms, 2026
Avaya is modernizing its mission through the Avaya Infinity platform, a customer experience platform designed to unify fragmented interactions.
Blog
What Is APIx? Avaya’s AI performance index for CX
Video
Tandem care: Training AI & empowering agents
Fact Sheet
Avaya Infinity: Driving intelligent orchestration and creating connections
Explore how to evolve the contact center into the customer connection center, to strengthen relationships and build business value.
Video
Openness as a competitive advantage
White Paper
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration
Avaya Infinity delivers seamless, AI-driven orchestration forCX and EX from data sources beyond the contact center.
Video
Looking at the future of AI
Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis explains true value happens when intelligent routing, real-time agent assist, and predictive analytics build on each other to completely transform your operations and ROI.
Report
The hybrid reality: How to modernize CX without breaking business continuity
This executive brief from Frost & Sullivan explores how you can layer AI-driven orchestration over your existing voice investments to innovate at your own pace.
White Paper
From data to decisions: Reimagining CX analytics as a real-time intelligence layer
Avaya Infinity Analytics Insights evolves traditional contact center metrics into conversational AI that allows stakeholders to interact with real-time data to solve operational inefficiencies.