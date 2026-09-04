Unified

Subscriber, fan, and customer interactions, media systems, data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across digital channels, contact centers, venues, and the broader enterprise.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant subscriber, content, subscription, device, interaction, entitlement, and journey context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees and AI resolve problems while the audience is still engaged.

Governed

AI, customer data, systems, and workflows operate within organization-defined policies, permissions, controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over deployment, audience data, AI choices, integrations, infrastructure, and the pace of modernization.