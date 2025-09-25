The New York Mets hit the guest experience out of the park

The Mets made the transition from Nortel to Aura quickly and easily, with PC soft client phones and no cabling required. When needed, the IT team can likewise make moves and changes with minimal impact to the business.

“Going IP made our implementation seem like a breeze compared to the past,” Festa says.” No more worries about office relocations. We just have users log into an existing phone in their new location and away they go.”

During peak season, the Mets call center racks up an impressive 25,000 inbound and outbound calls every week. Prior to the move to Aura, call center managers had little data to support strategic decisions.

Avaya Aura® changed that. Whether it’s an outgoing sales call or a fan’s question about weather cancellations, the Mets have the data to optimize the customer experience. Extensive reporting and analytics span every aspect of the contact center, such as call volumes, peak times, average call durations, and the number of outbound calls relative to ticket and event sales.

“Whatever question comes up, we have the information at our fingertips in Avaya Aura to devise better customer engagement,” says Chris Zaber, Vice President, Ticket Sales & Services.

With those insights, call center managers make proactive decisions about how to staff to field customer questions as expediently as possible. Plus, they can identify opportunities to train agents to increase sales and customer satisfaction.

Once tied to Microsoft CRM, agents will have customer information instantly on hand to deliver a more personalized experience as they sell group and season tickets.

“We will have the ability to tailor interaction with our customers,” Festa says. “If we can identify the customer calling, we can say, ‘By the way, Happy Birthday.’ Nowadays that’s the kind of service that people expect.”