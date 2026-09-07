AI is transforming how media and entertainment companies engage audiences, support subscribers, empower employees, and operate across increasingly complex content and technology environments. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your audience and employee experiences, your organization or your technology vendors?

At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP).

It is the right move for media and entertainment organizations that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, audience data, content workflows, established operations, or the security and governance requirements that protect customers, creators, intellectual property, and the brand.

Read the press release