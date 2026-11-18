Unified

Customer, dealer, and distributor interactions, manufacturing systems, enterprise data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across customer service and the broader enterprise.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant customer, product, order, warranty, service, interaction, and operational context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees resolve needs while the customer or partner is still engaged.

Governed

AI, enterprise data, and workflows operate within manufacturer-defined policies, permissions, access controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over deployment, operational data, AI choices, infrastructure, and the pace of modernization.