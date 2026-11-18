|Launch customer-experience changes faster
Give authorized teams visual tools to update customer and partner service.
CHALLENGE
Order-support and warranty workflow changes depend on specialist IT capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Create and adjust approved workflows while IT retains governance and release control.
|Recognize the product and service need
Use current context to make customer and partner service more relevant.
CHALLENGE
Static routing misses changes in the customer’s situation.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use product, order, and warranty context to inform routing, guidance, and next-best actions.
|Adopt AI without locking yourself in
Connect AI and enterprise context without fixing one provider forever.
CHALLENGE
New AI capabilities can require separate integration projects.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Orchestrate approved models and tools through an open enterprise architecture.
Orchestrate customer experience from order to outcome
Avaya Infinity connects customer interactions, product and operational data, AI, employees, systems, and workflows to help manufacturers turn every customer, dealer, distributor, and service interaction into coordinated action.
Manufacturing customer experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
Customers, dealers, distributors, and service partners view your company as a single entity, not fragmented departments. They require seamless assistance for orders, availability, deliveries, product issues, parts, service, warranties, recalls, or technical support. However, required data and personnel are often scattered across CRM, ERP, order management, inventory, field service, PLM, logistics, knowledge bases, manufacturing, and engineering teams. Avaya Infinity provides a real-time orchestration layer unifying interactions, operational data, AI, employees, systems, and workflows to deliver connected service, faster resolution, enhanced employee productivity, and enterprise-wide customer experiences.
Unified
Customer, dealer, and distributor interactions, manufacturing systems, enterprise data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across customer service and the broader enterprise.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant customer, product, order, warranty, service, interaction, and operational context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees resolve needs while the customer or partner is still engaged.
Governed
AI, enterprise data, and workflows operate within manufacturer-defined policies, permissions, access controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over deployment, operational data, AI choices, infrastructure, and the pace of modernization.
Manufacturing service on their terms
Discover how to create seamless, responsive experiences across the manufacturing service journey by bringing together customer interactions, operational data, AI, employees, and workflows.
Avaya Infinity's next wave of innovation for manufacturing
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help manufacturers move from AI experimentation to measurable execution across customer service, technical support, warranty, field service, dealer and distributor support, sales, order management, and proactive engagement.
Measure AI by customer and operational outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps manufacturers measure AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, and automation so teams can track performance, identify improvements, and manage accountability over time.
Turn months of manual workflow work into days
Use AI to analyze existing Avaya workflows for order inquiries, warranty intake, and technical support, document business logic, generate reviewable Avaya Infinity workflows, and validate outputs. Avaya experts and your teams remain in control of testing, governance, and rollout.
Coordinate AI and manufacturing expertise around every interaction
Tandem care helps AI and employees work from shared context. AI can gather information, summarize history, search knowledge, surface guidance, and coordinate routine work while employees focus on complex troubleshooting, engineering questions, service recovery, relationship management, and situations requiring specialized product expertise.
Give AI and employees real-time product and operational context
Avaya Infinity, built with Databricks, activates order, inventory, warranty, field-service, and interaction data in real time through Delta Sharing. Give AI and manufacturing service teams authorized enterprise context for orders, warranty, and technical support, rather than relying only on information inside the contact center. Data access depends on authorized integrations and the selected deployment.
Turn manufacturing intelligence into action during the interaction
Connect systems, operational data, AI, employees, and workflows in real time so teams can verify, diagnose, route, schedule, notify, document, automate, escalate, and advance authorized processes while the customer is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for manufacturing
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects customer data, operational systems, AI, employees, and workflows to deliver contextual, continuous experiences across the manufacturing customer journey.
Get the advantages of cloud while maintaining the control manufacturing requires
Modernize through a flexible architecture while maintaining options for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises workloads, operational infrastructure, enterprise data, security, resilience, and business continuity requirements.
Infuse omnichannel manufacturing conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice and digital interactions with workflow and task automation across customer service, dealer support, technical support, warranty, parts, field service, orders, logistics, sales, and other customer journeys.
Hyper-personalize customer and employee experiences
Turn fragmented interaction, product, order, equipment, service, and account data into actionable context that helps employees and AI understand who the customer is, what they own, what has already happened, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing manufacturing systems and emerging technologies through open integration, orchestration, MCP, and low-code/no-code workflows without requiring the manufacturer to rebuild its technology environment around a new platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use AI models that fit your enterprise strategy, balance performance and cost, apply governance and access controls, and evolve as AI technologies and manufacturing requirements change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Explore Avaya Infinity by your role and business outcome
Choose your perspective to see how Avaya Infinity can support customer and partner service, day-to-day operations, and the technology priorities behind them.
- Business leadership
- CX operations
- IT leadership
|Connect customer care and service operations
Move customer and partner requests toward completed follow-up.
CHALLENGE
Order, warranty, and field-service teams rely on manual handoffs.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Trigger and track authorized work across connected CRM, order-management, and field-service systems.
|Keep context across channels
Carry relevant history across interactions with customers and channel partners.
CHALLENGE
People repeat equipment details and completed troubleshooting after transfers.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Preserve authorized context so technical and field-service teams can continue the journey.
|Act on customer-service friction sooner
Support supervisors during product and service demand peaks.
CHALLENGE
Historical reports reveal service problems after they happen.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use real-time analytics and AI-assisted insights to inform coaching and operational decisions.
|Modernize with greater control
Introduce new CX capabilities while managing deployment, cost and operational risk.
CHALLENGE
Existing ERP integrations and product-specific service logic complicate change.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Phase modernization around product priorities, operational schedules, and investment cycles.
|Reduce routine IT dependency
Delegate suitable order-support and warranty-routing updates to authorized users.
CHALLENGE
Routine changes consume specialist development capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use governed visual tools while IT controls access, architecture, and release policies.
|Keep your AI strategy flexible
Connect AI and data without centering the architecture on one model.
CHALLENGE
New tools can add integration complexity and vendor dependencies.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use open orchestration for approved AI, CRM, order-management, and field-service systems, and workflows.
Why enterprises choose Avaya Infinity
For one large utility provider, Avaya Infinity helped increase automation, reduce reliance on live agents, and improve operating efficiency.
- 25% → 70% automation/self-service completion
- Nearly 70% fewer interactions requiring live agents
- 3× efficiency improvement with the first implemented automation use case
Complete customer understanding
Bring together authorized interaction history, products, orders, equipment, warranty information, service history, intent, and other enterprise context to create a more complete real-time understanding of the customer.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during an interaction, but why, helping leaders identify product and service friction, improve workflows, reduce avoidable contacts, and continuously improve customer and employee experiences.
Bring your own, keep what works
Bring your own carrier, messaging, workforce management (WFM), and AI, and integrate preferred workforce engagement management (WEM) tools. Manufacturers can preserve selected provider relationships, agreements, and technology investments while modernizing customer and partner service.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP and open integration to connect AI, manufacturing systems, enterprise data, and workflows without depending exclusively on brittle point-to-point integrations or a single technology provider.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over deployment, operational data, AI choices, system access, governance, and auditability as customer and operational experiences become more intelligent and connected.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate authorized steps, and advance work across systems during the interaction, whether a customer is checking an order, reporting a product issue, requesting a replacement part, filing a warranty claim, scheduling service, or responding to a recall.
Enterprise control, from the contact center to critical operations
Manufacturing tech environments complexly tie customer experience to operations. Large manufacturers manage plants, distribution centers, engineering, service, contact centers, dealer networks, warehouses, logistics, and legacy software. They also require mission-critical communications within industrial facilities.
Avaya Infinity is built for the requirements manufacturing teams actually manage:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Governed operations: Role-based access control (RBAC), audit trails, retention controls, and bring your own key (BYOK), aligned to the selected deployment and organizational policies.
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health dashboards, and hyperscaler infrastructure to support resilience, geographic reach, and scale within the chosen deployment design.
- Critical communications: Avaya Nexus provides resilient critical voice infrastructure for industrial and manufacturing operations
- Open integration: Connect customer, enterprise, and operational technologies while protecting existing investments
- AI choice: Evolve models, providers, and AI strategies over time without rebuilding customer workflows around a single technology
Get more from the investments you already have
Add new AI, data, and orchestration capabilities for customer and partner service without requiring wholesale replacement of the technology, provider agreements, and infrastructure already supporting your organization.
Build on what you have
Extend your existing Avaya environment and modernize orders, warranty, and technical support in phases.
Keep valuable investments
Retain selected carrier agreements, messaging services, WEM/WFM platforms, and other technologies where they continue to make sense.
Invest where it creates value
Prioritize new capabilities around product priorities, operational schedules, and investment cycles.
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite manufacturing customers
Your trusted Avaya CC Elite environment already supports critical manufacturing functions and holds years of vital routing logic, workflows, and enterprise knowledge. Modernization doesn't require replacement. Avaya Infinity lets manufacturers add real-time AI, digital engagement, connected data, and workflow orchestration while building on the foundation you already trust.
Extend existing investments
Build on your current Avaya environment and manufacturing systems while introducing new AI, automation, analytics, digital engagement, and orchestration capabilities. Modernize customer experience without making plant, safety, or operational communications dependent on a one-size-fits-all cloud architecture.
Move in phases
Modernize specific product lines, regions, customer journeys, plants, or capabilities according to business priorities, technology roadmaps, operational requirements, and investment cycles.
Accelerate workflow migration with AI
Use AI-assisted analysis, workflow generation, and validation to carry proven order inquiries, warranty intake, and technical support logic toward Infinity. Your teams and Avaya experts retain control of testing and rollout.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every customer, enterprise, or operational workload into the same architecture.
"For us, moving to Avaya Infinity came down to trust—trust in the team, trust in the plan, and confidence that the right people would be there if anything came up."
Alex Williams Deputy CIO/CTO, NYC Public Schools, (largest school district in the U.S.)
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspective of a customer, service employee, and administrator. Explore connected voice and digital journeys, contextual service, AI-enabled assistance, intelligent orchestration, and low-code/no-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore the next generation of enterprise customer experience and see how Avaya Infinity can help manufacturers introduce AI, orchestration, connected data, and digital capabilities while building on existing communications and contact center investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the journeys that matter most to your business. An Avaya specialist can tailor the experience around customer service, dealer and distributor support, technical support, orders, warranty, field service, parts, recalls, proactive engagement, or other manufacturing workflows.
An open ecosystem for manufacturing customer experience
Avaya Infinity connects your existing CRM, ERP, supply chain, analytics, and customer engagement platforms across disparate business units and plants. By integrating AI models, authorized enterprise data, and partner tools via MCP and open integration, Infinity enables real-time orchestration without forcing organizations to standardize on a single vendor.
Examples across the Avaya Infinity ecosystem
- CRM and agent experience: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams.
- Workforce engagement: Verint WEM, plus flexibility to integrate preferred WEM and WFM environments.
- Telecom and messaging: Bring-your-own carrier and messaging options designed to preserve existing provider relationships and commercial arrangements.
The power of context from product to customer
Manufacturing service relies on context: support specialists need product, model, warranty, and service details; dealers require order and pricing info; field staff need interaction history; and recall specialists must identify affected products. AI agents require access to necessary systems, data, APIs, and tools. MCP offers an open connection model enabling AI to interact with enterprise systems, transforming context into coordinated action.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
Discover how Avaya Infinity combines agentic AI and Model Context Protocol to help manufacturers unite customer context, product data, systems, APIs, staff, and workflows. AI moves beyond answering questions to execute real-time actions under enterprise permissions, governance, security, and human oversight.
Moments that connect the customer to the factory
Avaya Infinity is built for the moments that define manufacturing customer experience, when customer context, product intelligence, operational data, specialized expertise, AI, and enterprise systems need to work together.
Do we already know what this customer owns?
Bring together authorized customer, product, equipment, configuration, warranty, order, interaction, and service history to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the customer have to explain the problem again?
Carry appropriate context across digital self-service, virtual agents, messaging, IVR, agentic AI, service employees, field teams, and technical experts so problem-solving can continue rather than restart.
Can we tell the customer what is actually happening with the order?
Connect authorized order, inventory, logistics, CRM, and other operational context so employees and AI can provide answers based on current enterprise information rather than disconnected contact center data.
Can we identify a problem before the customer calls?
Use authorized product, service, equipment, order, or operational events to trigger appropriate workflows and proactive customer engagement before every issue becomes an inbound contact.
Should AI solve this or should a product expert step in?
Coordinate AI and human expertise based on complexity, customer impact, product context, risk, safety, and the moments where engineering or specialized technical knowledge matters most.
Can we resolve the issue while the customer is still engaged?
Orchestrate authorized systems, workflows, employees, and AI so diagnostics, parts requests, case creation, warranty processes, scheduling, notifications, and other actions can happen during the interaction.
Can customer service coordinate directly with field service?
Connect interaction context with field service and enterprise workflows so dispatch teams and technicians understand why service is required, what troubleshooting has already occurred, and what the customer expects.
Can our AI strategy evolve without rebuilding our operations?
Support multiple AI models, open standards, partner technologies, and flexible deployment approaches so the manufacturer can adapt as AI, automation, and operational technologies evolve.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for manufacturing
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for manufacturers?
Traditional CCaaS platforms may require manufacturers to move complex customer operations into a standardized cloud architecture. Avaya Infinity takes a different approach by connecting customer interactions, AI, enterprise data, existing manufacturing systems, employees, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer.
That gives manufacturers a way to modernize customer experience while building on existing CRM, ERP, product, service, operational, Avaya, and technology investments.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
How does Avaya Infinity scale for large customer and partner service contact centers?
Avaya Infinity is designed for complex contact centers with thousands of agents. Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises options combine with geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health monitoring, and hyperscaler infrastructure. Capacity and deployment design are tailored to the environment’s requirements rather than treated as a single fixed configuration.
For manufacturers, deployment planning can account for product and service demand peaks, distributed teams, and existing service commitments.
Why does MCP matter?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with enterprise systems, data, tools, and APIs. For manufacturers, MCP can help AI work with appropriate context from CRM, ERP, inventory, order management, field service, product systems, warranty, knowledge, and other authorized sources instead of operating as a disconnected assistant. An open protocol also gives manufacturers greater flexibility to evolve AI technologies without creating proprietary integrations for every combination of model and enterprise application.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms like Databricks?
Infinity uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and unified Lakehouse to create a scalable, secure, AI-ready data foundation. Key benefits include a unified Lakehouse for all structured and unstructured contact center data, offering a single source of truth with centralized governance and audit trails. Delta Sharing enables secure, zero-copy data sharing, eliminating silos and accelerating real-time AI initiatives. Pre-built assets democratize insights for business managers. The platform enables running reliable, trustworthy, and compliant enterprise AI at scale, with automated AI Judges providing full visibility into both human and AI agent performance.
What is tandem care, and why does it matter for manufacturing?
Tandem care combines AI and human expertise into a coordinated operating model. AI can gather information, summarize interactions, search product knowledge, recommend troubleshooting steps, and coordinate routine actions.
Employees can focus on complex diagnostics, customer relationships, engineering questions, safety-sensitive situations, and problems that require specialized expertise. The objective is not to replace manufacturing expertise. It is to make that expertise easier to access and more effective.
Can Avaya Infinity connect customer service with ERP systems?
Avaya Infinity is designed to connect customer interactions with enterprise systems and data through integration and orchestration. For manufacturers, this can make appropriate ERP information available during customer journeys involving orders, inventory, fulfillment, billing, product availability, service, and other processes. The objective is not to turn the contact center into another ERP system. It is to make the appropriate enterprise context and actions available when the customer journey requires them.
How can Avaya support emergency notifications in manufacturing environments?
Avaya provides automated emergency notification capabilities designed to support rapid and reliable communications. For manufacturers, these capabilities can complement broader communications strategies across facilities, employees, operational teams, and critical environments. Organizations should design emergency communications according to the safety, regulatory, operational, and resilience requirements of each facility.
What deployment models are supported?
Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments are all supported. This gives organizations the flexibility to modernize in stages and align with their existing infrastructure, security requirements, and regulatory needs.
Why should Avaya CC Elite manufacturing customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement. CC Elite may already support highly customized customer service, dealer, warranty, technical support, and order workflows with years of integrations and business logic.
Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding real-time AI, digital engagement, connected enterprise data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration. That allows manufacturers to modernize around the journeys and business outcomes that matter most while protecting the value of existing investments.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI governance?
Avaya Infinity is designed to give organizations control over AI model selection, enterprise data, system and tool access, workflows, permissions, and execution. Manufacturers can define which AI models are allowed to access specific enterprise information and which tools or actions those models are authorized to use. This becomes increasingly important as AI evolves from providing answers to initiating actions across customer, enterprise, and operational systems. With support from technologies such as Databricks, teams can monitor how AI uses information, track performance, and maintain data oversight as adoption grows.
Can Avaya Infinity work with the carrier, messaging, WFM, and WEM investments I already have?
Yes. Avaya Infinity supports bring-your-own options for carrier, messaging, WFM, and AI, and can integrate preferred WEM tools. This helps enterprises preserve existing provider relationships, negotiated contracts, and technology investments while adding new customer experience capabilities.
Which CRM and collaboration environments can Avaya Infinity work with?
Avaya Infinity offers embedded agent experiences and integration options for Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams. Depending on the integration, agents can access call controls, screen pops, click-to-call, directories, and collaboration within familiar workspaces.
How does Avaya Infinity support enterprise scale?
Avaya Infinity supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment models and is designed with geo-redundancy, API gateway, health dashboard capabilities, and hyperscaler infrastructure to support resilience, geographic reach, and enterprise scale.
What workforce engagement capabilities are available with Avaya Infinity?
Avaya works with Verint to provide workforce engagement capabilities and also supports integration with preferred WEM and WFM environments. Organizations can build on selected workforce tools already in use instead of treating their replacement as a prerequisite for CX modernization.
How is Avaya Infinity priced?
Avaya Infinity uses a flexible per-seat commercial model, with package, licensing, add-on, and services options based on the organization’s requirements. Named and Concurrent licensing, volume ranges, contract terms, and bring-your-own options provide additional flexibility.
How can Avaya Infinity help lower total cost of ownership?
Avaya Infinity can help reduce avoidable replacement and migration costs by extending existing technology investments. Organizations can retain selected infrastructure, carrier agreements, messaging services, and workforce tools while introducing new capabilities in phases. The resulting cost profile depends on the environment and modernization scope.
Reimagine your contact center with Avaya Infinity, now with support for MCP
Customer Story
European utility achieves 75% automation
Discover how a European utility serving 5M+ residents used Avaya Infinity to achieve 75% meter-reading automation completion and improve self-service.
Report
Manufacturing service on their terms
Video
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Blog
Why tandem care is the new CX operating model
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Explore how to evolve the contact center into the customer connection center, to strengthen relationships and build business value.
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