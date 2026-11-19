AI is transforming how manufacturers serve customers, support distributors and partners, empower employees, and operate across increasingly complex technology environments. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your customer and employee experiences, your organization or your technology vendors?

At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP).

It is the right move for manufacturers that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, operational data, established workflows, or the security and governance requirements that protect production, customers, partners, and intellectual property.

Read the press release