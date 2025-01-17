Public Sector Innovation: Make the Easy Choice with SLED Contract Vehicles

Innovative technologies like cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI), advanced analytics, and hyper-automation give governments new ways to impact the lives of citizens and shape the future of public service. As governments double down on digital innovation, however, they face an arduous path to solution procurement:

First, government organizations must create a comprehensive list of equipment specifications, including all of the technical details and requirements for the technology they have in mind.

They need to advertise their tender, usually through a dedicated procurement portal or website where tender notices are published, to reach potential bidders.

Back-and-forth exchanges commence as bids are evaluated, a process that can take months or even more than a year depending on the method, complexity, and number of bidders.

The lowest bidder that meets the specifications is usually awarded the contract, with a protest period following.

This timeline isn’t all that favorable to government agencies looking to optimize the support they provide to citizens and educators. This is why government contract vehicles exist. A contract vehicle essentially acts as a fast pass that streamlines the process for government agencies to acquire certain products and services with a pre-selected, certified vendor. Using this, they can effectively streamline the bidding process to get what they need, when they need it.

As a leading provider of innovative solutions for the public sector, Avaya is on a breadth of State and Cooperative contract vehicles at state, local, and education levels to meet and exceed the needs and regulations of public sector entities. There is immense value in becoming a Fulfillment Partner on Avaya’s awarded State and/or Cooperative contracts, as government agencies can sole source directly to the fulfillment partner, which proves advantageous in doubling down on competitive opportunities and closing business faster.

Here’s what makes Avaya–and the government contract vehicles they are on–the best in today’s dynamic market:

Flexible procurement options.

Scalable and modular solutions with an open architecture. Avaya is the only major communications and collaboration solution provider that can offer public, private, or hybrid cloud at enterprise scale to customers of all kinds–a true differentiator. No one comes close to our level of expertise in building converged and innovative solutions to both enhance and simplify communications and collaboration in the cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid of both.

Complete solution design review and ROI assessments to help determine the impact of a given solution for an organization.

There are options to try it before you buy it.

Trade-in and trade-up incentives.

Software/licensing credits.

Solutions with features such as training, reporting, and management built-in–not added on.

Most recently, Avaya secured a contract vehicle with a southwestern state in the U.S., providing all eligible customers statewide with a complete catalog of communications solutions. This includes the FedRAMP-compliant and StateRAMP-certified Avaya Government Cloud, Avaya’s U.S. government-focused cloud communication, collaboration, and customer service solution. Eligible customers also benefit from Avaya’s award-winning end-to-end services, from initial planning and design all the way through ongoing management, training, and support.

Here are other Avaya government contract vehicles to explore:

Sourcewell: Public sector entities in the U.S. and Canada can save time and money by purchasing from Sourcewell’s ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract.

State of Georgia: Explore select Avaya solutions for the state of Georgia public sector.

State of New York: Check out the statewide umbrella contract for Avaya products and services.

State of Louisiana: View our statewide contract for the state of Louisiana.

Whether you’re looking for digital innovation within your contact center, an improved customer experience, a more flexible consumption model to improve costs, or an upgraded phone system to keep pace with the nature of today’s work, Avaya’s government contract vehicles enable you to move into the fast lane and cross the finish line faster.

See a full list of Avaya’s government contract vehicles.