As JP Morgan Chase continues to redefine the future of finance with an $18 billion technology investment, the ultimate competitive advantage lies in activating intelligence at the point of customer contact. Avaya Infinity is the engine that connects your vast data ecosystem in real time, empowering your teams to make smarter, faster decisions that not only delight your 80 million customers but also drive measurable improvements in efficiency, loyalty, and bottom-line KPI results.

The challenge: Activating intelligence at unprecedented scale

Disparate systems and siloed communication channels can create a "last-mile" problem at JPMC, preventing the full power of your AI investments from reaching the employees who interact with customers every day. When real-time insights aren't available at the moment of need, the results are: 

  • Fragmented customer journeys: A high-value wealth management client has to re-explain their needs to multiple relationship managers, eroding the premium experience they expect.
  • Missed opportunities: A banker isn't aware of a customer's recent online activity indicating an interest in a new mortgage, missing a crucial window to offer proactive advice.
  • Operational inefficiency: Teams spend valuable time searching for information across multiple applications, increasing handle times and driving up operational costs.
  • Diluted ROI: The full potential of your massive technology and AI spend is not realized in your customer-facing KPIs, creating a gap between investment and impact.
The solution: The real-time connection center for JP Morgan Chase

Imagine a different reality. A customer calls to dispute a transaction, and the agent instantly sees an AI-powered alert flagging it as a likely fraud attempt, along with the exact steps for resolution. A relationship manager receives a proactive notification that a client's market portfolio has deviated from their stated risk tolerance, prompting an immediate, value-add conversation.

This is the power of the connection center

Avaya Infinity, powered by our Model Context Protocol, acts as the intelligent, connective tissue for your entire enterprise. It doesn't replace your core systems; it unifies them. It ensures the wealth of data from your 600+ AI models, your CRM, and your core banking platforms is delivered as actionable intelligence to the right employee, at the right time, on any channel.

Connect channels

Unify JP Morgan Chase's global contact centers, digital platforms (web/mobile), and extensive branch network so every customer conversation is consistent and context-aware. 

Connect insights

Aggregate fragmented client data from across JP Morgan Chase—from transaction histories to AI model outputs—to uncover real-time intent and drive smarter, faster decisions.

Connect technologies

Bridge JP Morgan Chase's foundational banking platforms with your 600+ modern AI applications, creating an agile, future-proof technology ecosystem that maximizes the ROI of your entire tech stack.

Connect workflows

Integrate and seamlessly orchestrate every workflow at JP Morgan Chase to power instant action and impact.

Leading enterprises like JP Morgan Chase gain an experience advantage with Avaya

Access Bank logo

Access Bank leverages Avaya technology to double its customer base by 2027

The bank uses a hybrid system combining Avaya Experience Platform On-Prem for voice, video banking, routing, and analytics with AXP Public Cloud for digital channels and chatbot integration, creating a unified customer engagement platform. 

Aflac logo

By combining empathy with ease, Aflac raises the experience bar

Aflac deploys innovative Avaya technologies including AI agent assist to increase ease of interaction and decrease handling time for customers facing stressful life events and the Aflac employees working hard to support them.

Johns Hopkins Logo

Johns Hopkins Healthcare System (JHHS) connects the patient experience

JHHS and Avaya join forces to unify enterprise siloes, integrating the JHHS Electronic Health Records system and Contact Center in inventive ways that drive more personal, efficient and satisfying patient experiences.

Konecta logo

Florida State University (FSU) strengthens global university community

FSU taps Avaya’s flexible solutions to integrate and transition disparate, geographically distributed systems to the cloud, accelerating the university’s vision for a more unified, simple communications environment that better connects and serves its community.

Learn about Avaya Infinity for JP Morgan Chase

JP Morgan Chase is setting the pace for the entire financial services industry. The next evolution in that leadership journey is to fully connect your unparalleled technology investment to every customer and employee experience. Let us show you how Avaya Infinity can be the engine that powers that connection. Request a private, strategic briefing with our financial services experts to explore a tailored roadmap for your specific goals.

