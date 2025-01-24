Avaya products are assessed for compliance against our continuously evolving set of requirements, which are based on industry benchmarks and regulations.

Portfolio management and production readiness reviews ensure our software security objectives and standards are met.

Security architecture, threat assessment, and modeling are part of our software design process.

Secure coding practices, code reviews, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) are built into our software development and build process.

Our Product Security Vulnerability Response Policyopens in a new tab ensures risk assessment, threat prioritization, response, proactive customer contact, and expedited remediation. Avaya is also a MITRE-recognized CVE Numbering Authority (CNA).

