Orchestrate student experience for the AI age
Avaya Infinity connects interactions, institutional data, AI, employees, and workflows to help schools, districts, colleges, and universities turn every student, family, faculty, and staff interaction into coordinated action.
Student experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
Students and families expect a single, unified experience across all institutional departments. However, essential information and personnel are usually fragmented across disparate systems and teams. Avaya Infinity bridges these gaps with a unified orchestration layer that integrates interactions, data, AI, staff, and workflows in real time—delivering connected support and faster resolution for students, families, faculty, and staff.
Unified
Student and constituent interactions, institutional data, systems, employees, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center and the broader institution.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant student, interaction, service, and institutional context, not isolated signals, to support both inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, decisions, and action can happen during the interaction, helping students and staff make progress while they are still engaged.
Governed
AI, data, and workflows operate within institution-defined policies, permissions, access controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over deployment, institutional data, AI choices, and the pace of modernization.
Avaya Infinity’s next wave of innovation for education
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help educational institutions move from AI experimentation to measurable, enterprise-ready execution across student services, enrollment, advising, IT support, campus operations, and inbound and outbound engagement.
Measure AI by outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps institutions evaluate AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, automation, and experience so leaders can understand where AI is creating measurable value and where service processes or human expertise can be improved.
Coordinate AI and human expertise around every interaction
Tandem care helps AI and education professionals work from shared context. AI can gather information, summarize history, surface guidance, and coordinate routine work while employees focus on situations that require empathy, judgment, reassurance, or specialized institutional knowledge.
Give AI and employees real-time institutional context
Activate relevant information from student information systems, CRM, enrollment platforms, learning systems, finance, IT service management, knowledge systems, and other institutional sources so interactions reflect what is actually happening across the institution.
Turn student intelligence into action during the interaction
Connect systems, data, AI, employees, and workflows in real time so teams can verify, route, guide, notify, document, automate, and advance authorized processes while the student or constituent is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for education
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects institutional data and systems to deliver contextual, continuous experiences across the student journey.
Get the advantages of cloud with the security and data sovereignty of on-prem
Modernize with a universal architecture while maintaining flexibility for the security, privacy, infrastructure, availability, and operational requirements your institution manages.
Infuse omnichannel education conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice and digital interactions with workflow and task automation across admissions, enrollment, advising, financial aid, registration, IT support, campus services, and other student journeys.
Hyper-personalize student and employee experiences
Turn fragmented interaction and institutional data into actionable context that helps employees and AI understand who the student is, what they need, what has already happened, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing education systems and emerging technologies through open integration, orchestration, and low-code/no-code workflows without requiring your institution to rebuild its technology environment around a new platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use the AI models that fit your institution’s strategy, balance performance and cost, apply enterprise guardrails, and evolve as AI technologies and institutional requirements change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Why education institutions choose Avaya
Florida State University relies on Avaya to help connect a complex, distributed education environment across campuses and a global workforce.
- 20 branch campuses integrated
- 1 week to enable a remote working switchover
- 13,750 employees globally supported with Avaya softphones
Complete student understanding
Bring together interaction history, intent, sentiment, enrollment context, service activity, preferences, and other authorized institutional data to create a more complete real-time understanding of the student.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened in a student interaction, but why, helping service leaders, employees, and AI continuously improve student journeys and institutional operations.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP to connect AI, institutional systems, data, and workflows without relying on brittle point-to-point integrations or locking your institution into a single vendor stack.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over deployment, institutional data, AI choices, access, governance, and auditability as student experience becomes more intelligent and connected.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate authorized steps, and advance work across systems during the interaction, whether a student is applying, registering, seeking financial aid, requesting academic support, or contacting the service desk.
Enterprise control, without the cloud-only tradeoff
Education technology environments are rarely simple. Large universities and school systems may support thousands of employees, tens of thousands of students, multiple campuses, sensitive data, critical communications, established applications, emergency response requirements, and technology investments built over many years.
Avaya Infinity is designed for that institutional reality:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Governed operations: Role-based access, audit trails, retention controls, and institution-defined data protections
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Architecture designed to support the availability, continuity, and operational visibility large educational institutions require
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite education customers
Your Avaya CC Elite setup likely handles key services like admissions, financial aid, IT, and campus operations. Modernization doesn't require abandoning this proven investment. Avaya Infinity offers a practical way to integrate real-time AI, digital channels, data, workflows, and intelligent orchestration directly into your existing system.
Extend existing investment
Build on your current Avaya environment and institutional systems while introducing new experience, AI, automation, and digital capabilities.
Move in phases
Modernize specific journeys or capabilities according to institutional priorities, budget cycles, operational readiness, academic calendars, and risk tolerance.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every workload into the same deployment model.
Bring AI into the workflow
Connect AI with the systems and processes where work actually happens while maintaining institution-defined control over model choice, data access, permissions, and execution.
"We've been able to build a sense of trust with Avaya and then also with the users that I am supporting."
Alex Williams Deputy CIO/CTO, New York City Public Schools
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity first-hand from the perspective of a student, service employee, and administrator. Explore fluid channel interactions, contextual experiences, AI-enabled assistance, and low-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore the next generation of enterprise experience and see how Avaya Infinity can help your institution introduce AI, orchestration, connected data, and digital capabilities while building on your existing communications and contact center investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the journeys that matter to your institution. An Avaya specialist can tailor the experience around admissions, enrollment, advising, financial aid, student services, IT support, campus operations, family engagement, proactive outreach, or other education workflows.
An open ecosystem for education experience
Your institution already depends on critical platforms for student information, learning management, CRM, enrollment, finance, IT service management, identity, knowledge, analytics, communications, and campus operations.
Avaya Infinity is designed to connect with that reality.
Infinity brings together AI models, institutional data, Avaya capabilities, and partner technologies in an open ecosystem designed for real-time orchestration. With MCP and open integration, institutions can activate context across student journeys and evolve their AI strategy without having to standardize everything around a single vendor.
The power of context for building student connection now
Education interactions rely on context. Advisors, admissions, service desks, and AI agents all require relevant interaction history, system details, and tool access to fulfill their roles. MCP offers an open connection model that enables AI to securely interact with enterprise systems, data, and tools to translate context into action.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
See how Avaya Infinity brings agentic AI and Model Context Protocol together to help institutions connect student context, enterprise systems, and workflows, allowing AI to move beyond answering questions toward helping complete appropriate actions in real time.
Moments that make the connection
Avaya Infinity is built for the moments that shape the student experience, when context, employee expertise, AI, and institutional systems need to work together.
Do we already know who this student is?
Bring together authorized student data, interaction history, intent, service activity, and institutional context to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the student have to repeat what already happened?
Carry context across IVR, digital self-service, virtual agents, agentic AI, and human employees so a student journey can continue rather than restart at every handoff.
Can we reach out before the student has to contact us?
Trigger timely, governed outbound engagement based on enrollment milestones, approaching deadlines, missing information, appointments, service events, account activity, or other appropriate next steps.
Should this be handled by AI or a person?
Coordinate automation and human expertise based on context, complexity, urgency, sensitivity, and the moments where empathy, judgment, reassurance, or institutional expertise matter most.
Can we act during the interaction?
Orchestrate authorized systems, workflows, employees, and AI so verification, routing, scheduling, notifications, documentation, updates, and other appropriate actions can happen while the student is still engaged.
Can we close the loop after the interaction?
Coordinate follow-up across departments so the next step is assigned, completed, documented, and measured rather than leaving the student to navigate institutional silos.
Can we trust how AI is being used?
Apply AI within institution-defined policies, permissions, data boundaries, guardrails, monitoring, logging, and auditability.
Are we locked into one platform or one AI model?
Support multiple AI models, an open technology ecosystem, and flexible deployment options so your institution can evolve its AI and technology strategy over time.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for education
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for education?
Traditional CCaaS platforms can require educational institutions to adapt complex operations to a standardized cloud architecture. Avaya Infinity takes a different approach by connecting interactions, AI, institutional data, existing systems, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer.
That gives universities, colleges, districts, and other educational organizations a way to modernize student experience while building on existing Avaya, student information, learning, service, data, and technology investments rather than treating the contact center as an isolated application.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
Why does MCP matter for education?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with enterprise systems, data, and tools.
For educational institutions, that can help AI work with appropriate context from student information systems, CRM, enrollment platforms, knowledge systems, IT services, learning platforms, and other authorized sources instead of operating as a disconnected assistant.
It also gives institutions a more open way to introduce agentic AI without relying entirely on proprietary integrations tied to one AI provider.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms like Databricks?
Avaya Infinity can use the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Lakehouse architecture to create a scalable, governed, AI-ready data foundation.
For educational institutions, that can help connect structured and unstructured interaction information with relevant institutional data while maintaining centralized governance and auditability. Delta Sharing enables secure, zero-copy sharing of authorized data, helping AI and analytics use current context without creating another disconnected data silo.
What is tandem care, and why does it matter in education?
Tandem care combines AI and human employees into a coordinated operating model.
AI can support routine work by gathering information, summarizing interactions, surfacing relevant guidance, and coordinating next steps. Employees can then focus their expertise on moments requiring empathy, judgment, reassurance, advising, or complex problem-solving.
That balance matters in education because answering a routine registration question is very different from helping a student who is struggling academically, confused about financial aid, or unsure whether they can continue their education.
How does Avaya Infinity support closed-loop student experience?
Closed-loop student experience means a question, need, or interaction results in a clear, completed next step, not simply a successfully handled contact.
Avaya Infinity can help orchestrate the journey from understanding the student’s need to triggering authorized action, routing work, coordinating AI or human follow-up, updating systems, and measuring whether the intended outcome was completed.
That can connect the contact center more directly to admissions, enrollment, advising, financial aid, registration, IT, student services, and other institutional functions.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI-powered outbound student engagement?
Avaya Infinity brings inbound and outbound engagement into the same orchestration environment so institutions can make outreach more proactive, contextual, governed, and measurable.
Student and event context can help drive communications around application requirements, enrollment deadlines, financial aid documentation, registration, appointments, service interruptions, upcoming milestones, or other appropriate next steps. Capabilities including campaign management, outbound preview mode, compliance controls, real-time campaign statistics, and operational reporting help institutions manage outreach more effectively.
What deployment models are supported?
Avaya Infinity supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment options.
For existing Avaya education customers, that provides flexibility to modernize in stages based on infrastructure strategy, security and privacy requirements, institutional policies, operational continuity needs, budget cycles, and the readiness of individual workloads.
Why should Avaya CC Elite education customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement.
CC Elite may already support critical student, family, faculty, staff, and campus service operations. Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding capabilities such as real-time AI, digital channels, connected institutional data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration.
That allows educational institutions to modernize around the student journeys and institutional outcomes that matter most while protecting the value of existing investments.
How do educational institutions govern AI with Avaya Infinity?
AI operates within enterprise controls for access, data usage, permissions, oversight, and auditability. An open architecture also gives institutions greater flexibility over which AI models and technologies they use rather than making governance dependent on a single embedded AI stack.
As AI expands across student and employee journeys, these controls can help institutions govern how AI accesses information, performs authorized work, and interacts with employees.
Reimagine student experience with Avaya Infinity
Customer Story
Florida State University serves its students and community through innovation and collaboration
See how Florida State University uses Avaya to support communications across a complex, distributed institution spanning multiple campuses and thousands of employees.
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Capture the power of intelligent orchestration
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