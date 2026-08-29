Unified

Student and constituent interactions, institutional data, systems, employees, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center and the broader institution.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant student, interaction, service, and institutional context, not isolated signals, to support both inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, decisions, and action can happen during the interaction, helping students and staff make progress while they are still engaged.

Governed

AI, data, and workflows operate within institution-defined policies, permissions, access controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over deployment, institutional data, AI choices, and the pace of modernization.