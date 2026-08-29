AI is transforming how educational institutions support students, faculty, staff, prospective learners, and alumni. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your student and employee experiences, your institution or your technology vendors?

At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP).

It is the right move for colleges, universities, school systems, and other educational institutions that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, institutional data, established workflows, or the governance requirements that protect their communities.

Read the press release