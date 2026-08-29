AI is transforming how educational institutions support students, faculty, staff, prospective learners, and alumni. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your student and employee experiences, your institution or your technology vendors?
At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP).
It is the right move for colleges, universities, school systems, and other educational institutions that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, institutional data, established workflows, or the governance requirements that protect their communities.
What is MCP?
MCP stands for Model Context Protocol, an emerging open standard that enables AI models such as GPT, Claude, or Gemini to securely and reliably interact with external tools, data sources, APIs, and user context in a structured way.
For education, this can give AI access to the context needed to understand a student, faculty member, employee, course, service request, or interaction across multiple systems. Instead of operating in isolation, AI can work with relevant institutional context, established workflows, permissions, and operational intent.
The result is AI that can become significantly more useful across student services, admissions, advising, IT support, financial aid, enrollment, administration, and other education environments where accuracy, privacy, continuity, and trust matter.
"This is not a 'wait-and-see' moment. Avaya believes the time to be intentional about building the definitive open orchestration engine for the modern enterprise is now."
David Funck, Chief Technology Officer, Avaya
How does MCP work?
MCP is built on a client → model → server architecture:
- The Client gathers context such as student or employee information, role, current task, permissions, interaction history, or service environment.
- The Model such as Claude or GPT receives the context and a list of available tools or actions.
- The Server hosts approved tools, APIs, databases, and enterprise systems and executes authorized actions requested by the model.
All communication follows structured schemas so interactions can be interpretable, traceable, and governed, an essential requirement when AI is interacting with sensitive student, academic, employee, and institutional information.
Avaya Infinity with MCP: Achieving AI-powered education communications intelligence
Educational institutions can move past traditional interfaces to analyze student experience data, uncover trends, and create real-time views. Authorized leaders, administrators, supervisors, and IT teams can securely explore key information while preserving access controls.
Removing friction from education AI with MCP
For too long, bringing AI into education experiences has meant choosing between two difficult options:
- Lock in to a single provider's closed ecosystem, limiting flexibility as AI models, student expectations, institutional priorities, privacy requirements, and technology strategies evolve.
- Create costly, one-off integrations across student information systems, learning platforms, CRM, admissions, financial aid, identity management, knowledge, communications, and other applications.
This false choice slows innovation and places additional pressure on already complex education technology environments. It can also fragment the experience for students, faculty, and staff, especially when information is distributed across legacy and modern platforms.
Enter MCP, an open, vendor-agnostic standard designed to help AI models interact with tools, data, and operational logic securely and at scale.
Think of MCP as a universal connection layer for AI. Instead of building a different connection between every model and every institutional system, organizations can create a standardized way for approved AI capabilities to access the context and tools they need.
As the AI ecosystem evolves, this approach can give educational institutions greater freedom to innovate while maintaining control over the systems, data, workflows, and experiences that make their institution unique.
- Choose the right LLM or AI capability for each education use case without being locked into a single model provider.
- Let AI securely access approved information from student information systems, CRM, learning platforms, admissions applications, knowledge bases, IT systems, and other sources where your institutional truth lives.
- Future-proof your ecosystem so new models and tools can be introduced without repeatedly rebuilding the integrations that connect AI to your institution.
- Create flexible CX environments informed by student history, enrollment status, prior interactions, academic context, preferences, intent, and journey information.
- Give advisors, admissions representatives, student services teams, faculty support staff, and other employees a more complete view across touchpoints, systems, and time.
- Help employees access the knowledge and context they need to provide faster, more personalized, and more consistent support across voice and digital channels.
- Apply zero-trust principles so AI interactions can pass through governed gateways with defined identities, permissions, and access controls.
- Use auditability and tool-level controls to help support privacy, security, institutional governance, and regulatory requirements.
- Keep human judgment in the process for sensitive or high-impact actions, helping institutions accelerate work with AI while maintaining appropriate oversight.
MCP enables AI systems to operate with dynamic awareness of student, employee, session, and institutional context.
For Avaya Infinity, this means AI models can deliver experiences informed by relevant information across complex education environments. A student services interaction could draw upon approved enrollment, CRM, advising, financial aid, knowledge, and interaction data while respecting the permissions governing each source.
That level of contextual intelligence can be especially valuable for institutions managing thousands of students, employees, applications, services, workflows, integrations, and interactions across campuses, departments, and digital channels.
Shaping the future of open AI for education experiences
Avaya is not just talking about open AI. We are actively helping shape open standards while bringing native MCP support to Avaya Infinity for secure, model-agnostic, enterprise-ready orchestration.
For educational institutions, that creates three important advantages:
- Control: Gain more control over AI models and tools so you can select capabilities based on the requirements of each education use case instead of the limitations of a single vendor.
- Governance: Strengthen interoperability and oversight across student experience systems, institutional data, workflows, and AI so capabilities can be introduced responsibly.
- Future-readiness: Build an AI architecture designed for complex education environments where privacy, resilience, accessibility, transparency, and long-term flexibility are essential.
Collaboration with Databricks
As part of our commitment to secure, scalable, and open AI, Avaya is collaborating with Databricks to bring enterprise-grade governance and data privacy capabilities to the MCP implementation within the Avaya Infinity platform.
For educational institutions, this approach can help establish controlled access between AI and the structured and unstructured data distributed across the organization.
With fine-grained access controls, audit logging, and governed integration with institutional data sources, colleges, universities, and school systems can explore AI-powered student and employee experiences while maintaining greater visibility into how information is accessed and used.
"Generative AI offers tremendous potential to transform customer experiences, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Avaya to help organizations quickly unify their data, simplify data and AI governance and security, and ultimately deliver AI that understands their business."
Heather Akuiyibo, VP of GTM Integration, Databricks
From fragmented education systems to freedom with MCP
A typical educational institution may have dozens or hundreds of tools and data sources, including student information systems, learning management platforms, CRM, admissions technology, financial aid systems, knowledge bases, identity platforms, document repositories, analytics environments, and workforce applications. At the same time, multiple AI models, copilots, applications, and agents may need controlled access to those systems.
Before MCP, connecting each system to each AI model could require its own point-to-point integration. As the number of systems and AI capabilities grows, so does the development effort, maintenance burden, complexity, and technical debt. MCP changes that paradigm by introducing a standardized intermediary layer. Instead of solving an increasingly complex N x M integration problem, institutions can move toward a more scalable N + M model.
Each institutional tool can expose approved capabilities through an MCP server, while AI models and applications connect through MCP clients. Once components can communicate through MCP, educational institutions gain a more flexible foundation for connecting AI with existing and future systems. That can dramatically reduce redundant integration work while protecting investments already made in the technologies and workflows that support students, faculty, staff, and administrators today. This matters because education journeys rarely live in one application. A single student interaction may touch communications, CRM, student information systems, admissions, advising, financial aid, identity, knowledge, scheduling, and analytics.
Avaya Infinity with MCP can help connect those technologies, insights, channels, and workflows so institutions can modernize the experience without requiring the entire technology environment to be replaced first.
The potential ROI of MCP for education
With MCP, Avaya Infinity users can unlock deeper institutional value by giving AI access to more relevant context and approved enterprise capabilities.
For education, that can mean faster student support, more informed advising interactions, more efficient administrative processes, more natural conversations, greater employee productivity, and better continuity throughout the student journey.
MCP creates the foundation for generative and agentic AI that is not simply intelligent, but situationally aware of the student, employee, service request, institutional process, and permissions surrounding an interaction.
|Before MCP
|After MCP
|Integration
|Custom connectors between individual AI models and education systems
|A standardized MCP interface can work across models and approved institutional tools
|Deployment time
|Long, expensive due to bespoke engineering
|50–70% faster, lower costs via reuse (quiq.com, Palma AI, Humanloop, aibase.com)
|Data access
|AI operates with limited visibility into student and institutional context
|AI can access approved real-time context across SIS, CRM, LMS, admissions, knowledge, and other systems
|Risk management
|Employees manually search multiple systems to understand student needs and resolve requests
|AI can help surface relevant information across systems earlier in the interaction or workflow
The future of education AI is open
Educational institutions have spent years building the systems, processes, data, expertise, traditions, and relationships that define their communities. They should not have to surrender control of those investments to participate in the AI era. The world's leading AI technology providers are increasingly embracing open, contextual approaches to AI. Avaya shares that vision.
By bringing MCP to enterprise customer experience, Avaya can help educational institutions connect AI with the systems they already trust, adopt the models that best serve each use case, preserve greater control over their architecture, and continuously innovate as the AI ecosystem evolves.
The future of student and employee experience should not be defined by a closed technology stack. It should be defined by what your institution can make possible.
Learn how Model Context Protocol reinforces Avaya’s open AI strategy
White Paper
The Model Context Protocol: A status report for enterprise customer experience leaders
Blog
Why Avaya is investing in open AI foundations
Glossary
Full glossary of terms below.
|Term
|Definition
|Why It Matters for Education
|MCP (Model Context Protocol)
|An open protocol that standardizes how AI models interact with tools, APIs, and memory via structured context objects.
|Creates a scalable way to connect AI with student information, learning, CRM, admissions, knowledge, and other education systems.
|Context
|A bundle of structured information passed to a model—such as user ID, session history, roles, time, or tool availability.
|Helps AI understand the student, employee, academic environment, and situation surrounding an interaction.
|Model
|The generative AI (e.g., Claude, GPT-4, Gemini) that receives the MCP context and generates responses.
|Gives institutions flexibility to select different AI models based on the requirements of individual use cases.
|Client
|The application or interface (e.g., chat window, agent framework, customer portal) that gathers and sends context to the model.
|Can include student portals, employee desktops, virtual assistants, advising applications, and other education experiences.
|Server
|The logic layer that hosts tools, APIs, functions, and data sources the model can use via MCP.
|Creates a governed way for AI to interact with institutional systems without giving models unrestricted access to sensitive resources.
|Tools
|Discrete functions or APIs (e.g., “search knowledge base,” “check ticket status,” “update CRM”) exposed to the model via MCP.
|Allows AI to move beyond conversation and assist students and employees with real institutional tasks.
|Schemas
|The structured definitions (in JSON or YAML) for how tools and context should be represented and passed to models.
|Creates consistency between AI models and education systems, making integrations easier to understand, govern, and troubleshoot.
|Memory
|Persistent context retained across sessions (user history, preferences, past actions) provided to the model.
|Can enable more continuous student experiences so learners do not have to repeatedly explain the same situation.
|Ephemeral Context
|Short-lived, session-specific information (e.g., current task, temporary variables).
|Helps AI remain focused on the immediate interaction without unnecessarily retaining temporary information.
|Agent
|An AI system that can take actions, invoke tools, and make decisions based on MCP context — often used in autonomous or semi-autonomous workflows.
|Provides the foundation for controlled agentic AI that can assist with multi-step education processes and workflows.
|Orchestration
|Coordinating multiple steps, tools, and model outputs to achieve a higher-order business goal.
|Helps institutions connect student interactions with the many systems and processes required to complete complex education journeys.
|Observability
|The ability to inspect what context was passed, what decisions the model made, and how tools were used.
|Supports the transparency, governance, troubleshooting, and oversight required when AI interacts with sensitive institutional information.
|Interoperability
|The ability for different AI models and platforms to work with a shared structure of tools and context.
|Gives institutions greater flexibility to evolve their AI strategies without replacing established systems or becoming dependent on a single AI provider.