Avaya Announces Enhanced Avaya Experience Platform™ to Align Customer Experience Portfolio to Innovation Without Disruption Strategy
Aligning with Strategic Vision: Avaya Experience Platform Propels Customer and Employee Experiences and Drives Business Growth
Morristown, New Jersey – March 25, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience and communications solutions, today expanded its commitment to the Avaya Experience Platform™, committing to a single, unified platform that encompasses Avaya solutions for customer experience (CX). The move aligns to the company’s vision, which enables Avaya to accelerate roadmap delivery, and makes it easier for Enterprise customers to innovate without disruption, deliver exceptional experiences to their customers and employees, and drive measurable business growth.
Avaya customers rely on Avaya Experience Platform (AXP). It enables their teams to improve customer experience, employee experience, and business outcomes by delivering CX capabilities from a single platform regardless of whether it is deployed on-prem, private cloud or public cloud.
To make it easier for customers to select the offerings most appropriate for their business needs, we have simplified our naming architecture. The new product names under the Avaya Experience Platform are:
- Avaya Experience Platform™ (AXP) On-Prem (formerly Avaya Call Center Elite)
- Avaya Experience Platform™ (AXP) Private Cloud (formerly Avaya Enterprise Cloud)
- Avaya Experience Platform™ (AXP) Public Cloud (formerly Avaya Experience Platform CCaaS)
These AXP solutions are designed to streamline the integration with cloud services, facilitating both current and future innovations. These include advancements in digital channels, self-service, assisted service, connected employee initiatives, workforce engagement, customer journey orchestration, and proactive customer care, all supported by robust AI technologies.
Avaya's approach is underpinned by a software architecture that enables customers to incorporate new functionality into their existing infrastructure on an incremental basis, eliminating the need for disruptive ‘rip-and-replace’ approaches that can cause business regression and a significant loss in business performance.
“We will deliver a single platform to all customers through the newly integrated Avaya Experience Platform portfolio, which reinforces our ‘innovation without disruption’ benefit,” said Soren Abilgaard, EVP and CTO, Avaya. “Realigning our solutions under Avaya Experience Platform supports our CX innovation strategy focus, where customers can choose their cloud journey to add the over-the-top enhancements that fit their needs.”
Talk to an expert to learn how Avaya Experience Platform empowers organizations to drive innovation on their terms, balances customer experience, employee experience, and business growth initiatives from a single platform—the world's leading CX solution trusted by global organizations driving innovation on their terms.
