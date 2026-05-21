While every major CX platform is racing to announce MCP support, the critical differentiator is not whether a vendor supports the protocol. It is how they implement it, what governance they bring, and whether their architecture truly empowers the enterprise to control its own AI future. Avaya Infinity was designed from the ground up to address these requirements, backed by Avaya’s enterprise security heritage and proven reliability serving the world’s largest organizations and government agencies.

Native MCP, Not a Bolt-On. Avaya Infinity integrates MCP directly into its core orchestration engine for native AI orchestration that is not a surface-level integration or third-party add-on. MCP is embedded into the platform’s architecture, enabling true bidirectional orchestration across the entire AI ecosystem with enterprise-grade uptime and automatic failover that ensures continuous service even during peak demand.

Complete Model Agnosticism. Avaya explicitly rejects AI vendor lock-in, delivering true multi-AI provider support. Enterprises using Infinity are entirely free to use Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, OpenAI models, custom AI models, or specialized open-source models as the cognitive engine for their customer experience. They can swap these models as the AI market evolves without ever breaking their underlying MCP-standardized data integrations, making Avaya the platform for a multi-vendor AI strategy that evolves with the market.

Dual-Role Architecture. Avaya Infinity operates as both an MCP server and an MCP client. As a server, it exposes services like agent status, call summaries, and routing logic to external AI systems. As a client, it consumes services from external MCP-compliant systems.

Enterprise-Grade Security Through Databricks. Avaya’s strategic partnership with Databricks directly addresses the governance gap with cloud-native security that builds on Avaya’s proven compliance track record across regulated industries. By utilizing Databricks to manage the underlying data architecture and serve as the secure data lake, Avaya delivers fine-grained access control through Unity Catalog, strict tenant-aware data segregation for multi-customer environments, immutable audit logging for all AI interactions, advanced threat detection across data pipelines, and seamless integration across both structured and unstructured data sources. This architecture ensures robust data protection and operational integrity across every deployment model.

“Together, Databricks and Avaya empower enterprises to harness domain-specific AI without compromising agility or compliance.”

— Heather Akuiyibo, VP of GTM Integration, Databricks

How Does Avaya Infinity Support Hybrid Cloud and Legacy Modernization?

Unlike cloud-only platforms that force a rip-and-replace approach, Avaya Infinity delivers a hybrid cloud advantage that enables phased cloud migration at the enterprise’s own pace. Organizations can run MCP-connected AI workflows across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments simultaneously, preserving legacy investment protection while progressively modernizing their contact center infrastructure. This hybrid architecture flexibility means enterprises do not need to choose between innovation and stability. They can pursue legacy modernization and strategic cloud adoption as a controlled transition with minimal disruption to ongoing operations.

Avaya’s architecture provides enterprise-grade continuity across every deployment model, with global redundancy, multi-zone architecture, and automatic failover engineered into the platform. For organizations where business continuity is not optional, including healthcare systems, financial institutions, and government agencies, this mission-critical continuity ensures that AI-powered customer interactions remain available and responsive at all times. The enterprise-grade resilience that Avaya has delivered for decades now extends to the AI orchestration layer, providing proven reliability in the environments where failure is not an option.