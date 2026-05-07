Agentic AI for Contact Centers in 2026
The 2026 guide to agentic AI capabilities, AI-driven workflow orchestration, and the open standards transforming how contact centers achieve end-to-end issue resolution, empower agents, and deliver measurable business outcomes through intelligent automation.
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What is the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and why does it matter for agentic AI in the contact center?
What is agentic AI for contact centers?
Agentic AI for contact centers refers to autonomous AI systems that reason through customer problems, take actions across multiple enterprise systems, and resolve issues without step-by-step human instruction. Unlike chatbots or generative AI tools, agentic AI acts autonomously within defined guardrails, delivering end-to-end issue resolution by accessing CRM, billing, scheduling, and knowledge systems in a single interaction. The most effective deployments in 2026 combine conversational AI, agent-assist AI, and agentic AI in a Tandem Care model, connected by open standards like the Model Context Protocol (MCP).
In the contact center, agentic AI operates across a spectrum, from fully autonomous customer self-service to real-time agent assistance where AI and human agents work together. The Tandem Care model ensures that intelligence flows continuously between AI and human agents so the customer never feels a seam. This layered approach, where conversational AI handles initial engagement, agent-assist AI provides real-time support during live interactions, and agentic AI executes automated actions and customizable workflows, represents the modern architecture for contact center AI in 2026.
What does agentic AI actually mean in the contact center in 2026?
For years, the term "AI in the contact center" meant one of two things: a chatbot that handled FAQs or an IVR system that routed calls. Those tools helped. They did not transform. The transformation happening now is fundamentally different because agentic AI introduces autonomy, reasoning, and intelligent automation into customer interactions.
What is Agentic AI?
Agentic AI refers to systems capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing their own customizable workflows and using available tools (IBM). The system has "agency" to make decisions, take actions, solve complex problems, and interact with external environments beyond the data on which its machine learning models were trained.
What is Agentic AI for the Contact Center?
In the contact center, this means an AI system that does not simply tell a customer their account balance. It reviews the customer's history, identifies the reason for the call, checks for relevant policy changes, applies a resolution within its defined authority, and confirms the outcome with the customer, all within a single interaction. When the situation exceeds the AI's decision authority, it escalates to a human agent with full context so the customer never has to repeat a single detail. This is efficient issue resolution through AI-driven workflow orchestration, not just automation of isolated tasks.
Gartner projects that by 2029, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention, leading to a 30% reduction in operational costs. That projection is driving a wave of enterprise investment and value justification efforts. The global agentic AI market is projected to reach approximately $10.8 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 40% through 2034, according to multiple market research firms including Precedence Research and Fortune Business Insights.
But the real story in 2026 is not about replacing human agents. It is about redefining how human agents and AI agents work together to deliver better business outcomes.
How is agentic AI different from conversational AI and generative AI?
Understanding the distinctions matters because contact centers increasingly deploy all three in combination, and each serves a different purpose.
Conversational AI uses natural language processing to engage customers through chatbots and virtual assistants. It handles structured, predictable interactions: answering questions, collecting information, and performing real-time routing of requests. Conversational AI follows predefined flows and responds to what the customer says.
Generative AI creates original content, including text, summaries, and recommendations, in response to prompts. In the contact center, generative AI capabilities power AI-driven features like call transcription, automated meeting summaries, sentiment analysis, and knowledge article generation. It produces information and AI-driven insights but does not take action.
Agentic AI reasons, plans, and acts. It decomposes complex goals into subtasks, accesses external tools and data sources, executes streamlined workflows across multiple systems, and adapts its approach based on what it learns during the interaction. Where conversational AI responds and generative AI creates, agentic AI resolves. Agentic AI leverages generative AI capabilities for understanding and content creation, but extends far beyond them by adding autonomous decision-making, enterprise orchestration, and real-time action.
The following table summarizes the key differences:
|Dimension
|Conversational AI
|Generative AI
|Agentic AI
|Primary function
|Engage and route
|Create and summarize
|Reason and act
|Autonomy level
|Script-driven; follows predefined flows
|Prompt-driven; generates on demand
|Goal-driven; plans and executes independently
|System access
|Limited to configured integrations
|Typically operates on provided context
|Accesses multiple enterprise systems via tools and APIs
|Decision-making
|Rule-based branching
|Content generation without execution
|Autonomous within defined guardrails
|Contact center role
|Self-service and intelligent routing
|Transcription, summaries, sentiment analysis
|End-to-end issue resolution and workflow orchestration
|Human involvement
|Escalation when script fails
|Human reviews and approves output
|Human oversight with autonomous execution
|Best suited for
|High-volume, low-complexity inquiries
|Post-interaction documentation and content
|Complex, multi-step customer issues
The most effective contact center AI strategies in 2026 do not choose one category over the others. They layer all three. Conversational AI handles first contact and intent recognition. Generative AI provides real-time knowledge and documentation. Agentic AI executes the resolution. This layered approach is what enables the Tandem Care model that leading enterprises are now adopting.
What is the Tandem Care model for human-AI collaboration?
Tandem Care is a model of service where AI agents and human agents function as a single, coordinated system rather than as separate tiers of service. It is not about routing customers to a bot first and a human second. It is about ensuring that intelligence flows continuously between both, so the customer enjoys a modern AI experience where they never feel a seam.
The concept directly challenges the "containment" approach that has dominated contact center AI strategy for years. Containment assumes success means keeping the customer away from a human agent. Tandem Care assumes success means delivering the best possible outcome through value-driven AI, with AI and humans each contributing what they do best.
When Tandem Care works, the AI handles pattern recognition, data retrieval, sentiment analysis, system access, and contextual preparation. The human agent handles judgment, empathy, creative problem-solving, and the emotional texture of the conversation. Together, they produce business outcomes that neither could achieve alone. The result is empowered agents who spend their time on meaningful work rather than toggling between applications, and personalized interactions that reflect the full context of the customer's relationship with the organization.
Consumer research consistently validates this approach. Avaya's 2026 consumer research (US N=510) found that 69% of consumers say it is extremely or very important that AI and human agents work together, so technology helps people help customers better instead of replacing them. That same research found that 83% of consumers say it is extremely or very important to speak with a human agent when they have a problem, while 56% are satisfied with an AI assistant as long as it resolves their issue quickly. These are not contradictory findings. They are the blueprint for Tandem Care: use AI to make every human interaction faster, more informed, and more effective.
How Does Tandem Care Work in Practice?
Tandem Care operates through three integrated capabilities:
Conversational AI for initial engagement. Virtual agents handle greetings, authentication, intent recognition, and routine inquiries. They gather context before a human agent ever enters the conversation, delivering an intuitive experience that reduces customer effort from the first touchpoint.
Agent-assist AI for real-time support. During a live interaction, AI silently monitors the conversation and provides the human agent with relevant customer history, suggested responses, knowledge articles, compliance reminders, and next-best-action recommendations powered by advanced predictive analytics. The agent sees a unified view on an intuitive agent desktop that draws from CRM, ticketing, billing, and other enterprise systems through seamless integration. Real-time sentiment analysis flags shifts in customer emotion, enabling proactive intervention.
Agentic AI for autonomous task execution. While the human agent maintains the customer relationship, AI agents execute backend tasks through AI-driven workflow orchestration: looking up policy details, scheduling appointments, initiating transactions, updating records, and coordinating across systems. The human agent approves actions when required but is freed from the mechanical work of navigating multiple applications. This is native AI orchestration at work, with the reduced IT burden and operational efficiency that come from eliminating manual system-by-system navigation.
This is where open standards like the Model Context Protocol become critical.
What is the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and why does it matter for agentic AI in the contact center?
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that enables AI models to securely and reliably interact with external tools, data sources, APIs, and enterprise context in a structured way. Originally released by Anthropic as an open-source protocol, MCP is now hosted by the Linux Foundation and supported by a broad open ecosystem of technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, and Salesforce.
Think of MCP as a universal adapter for AI. Just as USB-C provides a standardized way to connect electronic devices, MCP provides a standardized way to connect AI systems to the enterprise tools and data they need. Before MCP, every AI integration required custom code. Each AI model and each enterprise application needed its own connector, creating what developers call the "N times M" problem: N models multiplied by M applications equals an unsustainable number of custom integrations that increase IT burden and slow time-to-value.
MCP replaces that complexity with a single, open protocol that supports API extensibility and multi-vendor AI strategies. An AI agent connected through MCP can access a CRM system, a knowledge base, a scheduling tool, and a payment processor using the same standardized framework, with consistent security, AI governance, and auditability across every connection.
Why does MCP matter specifically for contact centers?
In the contact center, MCP solves three problems that have historically limited AI effectiveness. Consumer expectations make these problems urgent: Avaya's 2026 consumer research found that 70% of consumers say it is extremely or very important that a human agent already knows their context when transferred from an AI assistant, and 70% expect or want AI agents to already know their history with the company. Without a protocol like MCP connecting AI to enterprise data, these expectations are impossible to meet.
Context fragmentation. Contact center agents routinely toggle between 6 to 10 applications during a single customer interaction: CRM, ticketing, billing, knowledge base, scheduling, inventory, and more. Without MCP, an AI assistant can only see what is in its immediate context window. With MCP, the AI can securely access all of these systems through standardized connections and enterprise application integration, assembling a complete picture of the customer's situation before the human agent says a word. This deep AI integration delivers a modern user experience where context flows naturally.
Vendor lock-in. Many contact center platforms embed proprietary AI that only works within their ecosystem. MCP enables AI openness and a multi-AI provider support strategy where enterprises can adopt the best AI models as they emerge, from any provider, without re-engineering their integrations. Whether an organization chooses to integrate custom AI models or use third-party AI integration from leading providers, MCP ensures flexible AI deployment. If a better language model launches next quarter, an MCP-ready platform can incorporate it without disrupting existing workflows.
Governance and security. Every MCP connection follows structured schemas, making every AI action interpretable, traceable, and auditable, supporting responsible AI deployment and a transparent security posture. The protocol supports role-based access controls and robust data protection, ensuring that an AI agent can only access the data and tools it is authorized to use. This is essential for regulated industries where AI-driven compliance requirements govern every customer interaction and simplified compliance management is a priority.
How does MCP enable agentic AI in the contact center?
The architecture is straightforward:
- The MCP Client gathers context: user information, role, task, environment, and the customer's current situation.
- The AI Model (such as GPT, Claude, or Gemini) receives the context along with a list of available tools and actions.
- The MCP Server hosts the tools (APIs, databases, enterprise systems) and executes the actions the model requests.
All communication follows structured schemas so everything is interpretable, traceable, and secure.
In a contact center scenario, this means an agentic AI system can, during a single customer interaction: query the CRM for customer history, check an inventory system for product availability, access a scheduling API to book a service appointment, retrieve a knowledge article for policy details, and update the ticketing system with the resolution, all through standardized MCP connections and seamless integration rather than brittle, custom-coded integrations. This is enterprise application integration through open standards, enabling hybrid cloud integration across cloud-native and on-premises systems alike.
The major enterprise technology companies are moving aggressively toward MCP adoption. The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) held its first MCP Dev Summit in New York City in April 2026, drawing approximately 1,200 attendees. MCP has been adopted across products from OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. The protocol is already being used in AI-assisted development tools, enterprise search, and customer experience platforms.
What does Agentic AI look like in a customer interaction?
Abstract explanations only go so far. Here is what Tandem Care with agentic AI and MCP looks like in a real customer scenario.
The situation
Sarah calls her auto insurance company after a minor fender-bender in a parking lot. She is stressed, her car has visible rear bumper damage, and she needs help figuring out what to do next. The contact center runs a Tandem Care model with MCP-enabled agentic AI.
Step 1: Conversational AI handles first contact
A conversational AI virtual agent greets Sarah, verifies her identity using voice biometrics, and asks what happened. Based on natural language understanding, the virtual agent recognizes this as a new auto claim, confirms the basics (date, time, location, whether anyone was injured), and opens a claim record in the system.
Because no injuries are reported and the damage appears minor, the virtual agent determines this interaction will benefit from a human agent working in Tandem Care mode. Before transferring, the AI has already created a claim draft, attached Sarah's policy details, and flagged her coverage limits.
Step 2: Human agent connects with full context
Marcus, a human agent, picks up the interaction. He does not ask Sarah to repeat anything. On his intuitive agent desktop, the AI has assembled a complete briefing: Sarah's policy number, coverage details, deductible amount, the claim draft with incident details, her 8-year loyalty history, and a sentiment analysis indicator showing she is anxious but not upset. This is the modern user experience that Tandem Care delivers: empowered agents who start every conversation fully informed.
Marcus opens the conversation with empathy: "Hi Sarah, I can see you just had a parking lot incident. I'm sorry about that. Let's get everything taken care of for you."
Step 3: Agentic AI executes backend tasks via MCP
While Marcus talks with Sarah, the agentic AI works in the background through MCP connections to multiple enterprise systems:
Claims system (via MCP): The AI completes the claim form with structured data from the conversation, attaches photo uploads Sarah sends via text, and assigns the claim to the appropriate adjustor queue.
Towing service API (via MCP): The AI queries a connected towing provider network, finds availability within 45 minutes at Sarah's location, and presents Marcus with a confirmation prompt. Marcus confirms, and the AI books the tow and sends Sarah a text with the driver's name, vehicle description, and ETA.
Rental car system (via MCP): Based on Sarah's policy (which includes rental coverage), the AI checks availability at three nearby rental agencies, finds a comparable vehicle at the closest location, and presents Marcus with options. Marcus reviews them with Sarah, she picks her preference, and the AI completes the reservation.
Repair shop scheduling (via MCP): The AI accesses the insurer's approved repair network, checks availability at shops near Sarah's home, and provides Marcus with three options ranked by earliest availability and customer rating. Sarah selects one, and the AI schedules the estimate appointment and sends a calendar invite to Sarah's email.
CRM update (via MCP): Throughout the interaction, the AI updates Sarah's customer record with every action taken, creating a complete audit trail.
Step 4: Resolution
In a single 12-minute phone call, Sarah has: filed a claim, scheduled a tow truck, reserved a rental car, and booked a repair shop appointment. Marcus handled the human elements: reassurance, explanation of coverage, and confirmation that Sarah was comfortable with every decision. The agentic AI handled the system work through AI-driven workflow orchestration: accessing six different enterprise applications, executing four transactions, and documenting everything.
Neither Marcus nor the AI could have delivered this experience alone. Together, they achieved rapid issue resolution in 12 minutes, a process that traditionally takes multiple calls, hours of hold time, and days of back-and-forth coordination. The clear ROI is visible in every dimension: faster time-to-value for the customer, reduced operational costs for the insurer, and higher satisfaction for both Sarah and Marcus.
This is Tandem Care, enabled by agentic AI and MCP.
What are the key use cases for agentic AI in contact centers?
Agentic AI is delivering measurable impact across four primary categories in 2026. Some are fully autonomous. Others augment human performance. All benefit from the same underlying advances in AI reasoning, connectivity, and native AI orchestration.
Autonomous customer self-service
AI agents that deliver end-to-end issue resolution without human involvement. These systems handle identity verification, account changes, billing adjustments, appointment scheduling, order modifications, and routine claims processing. Organizations using AI agents for autonomous resolution report significant reductions in operating costs and handling time, with clear ROI visible within the first quarter of deployment.
Real-time agent assistance
AI systems that monitor live conversations and provide empowered agents with relevant information, AI-driven insights, compliance reminders, behavioral prompts, and suggested responses exactly when needed. Real-time agent assist represents one of the most immediately deployable agentic AI application and delivers faster time-to-value than fully autonomous deployments. Contact center deployments with real-time agent assist have reported increases in revenue per interaction ranging from 20% to 30%, along with meaningful improvements in agent-to-manager ratios. Modern analytics dashboards give supervisors visibility into how agents use AI recommendations and where coaching opportunities exist.
Automated quality management
AI that analyzes every customer interaction, not just a random sample, for AI-driven compliance, coaching opportunities, and resolution quality. Traditional quality programs evaluate 1% to 3% of interactions. Agentic quality management evaluates 100%, using advanced predictive analytics to identify patterns, detect bias, and surface coaching opportunities that random sampling misses.
Intelligent routing and orchestration
AI that matches customers with the right resource before the conversation begins, based on intent prediction, customer history, agent skills, and real-time routing powered by queue condition analysis. Intelligent routing powered by agentic AI reduces transfers, lowers average handle time, and improves first-contact resolution, delivering AI-driven efficiency across every interaction.
What are the industry use cases for agentic AI in contact centers?
Healthcare
Healthcare contact centers face unique pressures: HIPAA compliance requirements, clinician burnout from administrative burden, and the complex environment orchestration required to coordinate care across distributed teams.
Avaya's 2026 consumer research highlights exactly where AI fits and where it does not in healthcare: 80% of consumers prefer a human agent when discussing symptoms or a diagnosis, and 80% prefer a human for mental health or emotional support. But for scheduling appointments, 24% actively prefer AI and another 22% have no preference, and 37% prefer AI for receiving reminders and follow-ups. This data validates the Tandem Care approach for healthcare: use agentic AI for administrative and scheduling tasks while preserving human connection for clinical and emotional interactions.
Agentic AI addresses these challenges with agentic AI capabilities purpose-built for clinical environments. AI agents can securely access electronic health records (EHRs) through on-premises integration to provide scheduling agents with patient context. Appointment scheduling agents can check provider availability across multiple facilities and coordinate referrals through streamlined workflows. Post-visit follow-up agents can check in with patients, confirm medication adherence, and flag concerns for clinical review, delivering personalized interactions at scale.
The critical requirement in healthcare is that AI systems must operate within strict HIPAA guardrails, with every data access logged, every action auditable, and human oversight maintained for any clinical decision. MCP's structured governance model directly supports this requirement by enforcing role-based access controls at the protocol level, enabling simplified compliance management and a proven compliance track record for AI-driven actions.
Financial services and banking
Financial institutions must balance seamless customer service with airtight regulatory compliance in one of the most compliance-heavy scaling environments in enterprise technology. Every voice interaction, video meeting, and messaging exchange is subject to SEC, FINRA, MiFID II, and PCI DSS requirements. Avaya's 2026 consumer research reinforces the stakes: 86% of consumers always or usually prefer human interaction for serious financial matters like fraud or claims, making the human agent indispensable for high-trust financial conversations.
Agentic AI in financial services contact centers handles account inquiries, transaction disputes, and routine service requests while automatically flagging potential compliance issues for human review through AI-driven compliance monitoring. AI agents can process loan application status inquiries by accessing multiple backend systems through legacy system integration, compile account summaries for advisors before client calls using modern analytics, and execute approved transactions within defined authority limits, all while maintaining enterprise security heritage standards.
The Tandem Care model is especially relevant in wealth management, where the human relationship between advisor and client is the product. AI handles data retrieval, portfolio analysis, and documentation while the advisor focuses on counsel and trust, delivering personalized interactions that build long-term ROI through client retention.
Retail and e-commerce
Retail contact centers handle massive seasonal volume swings: holiday rushes, promotional events, and product launches can multiply inbound contact volume by 3x to 5x within days.
Agentic AI provides the enterprise scalability and flexible scaling that human staffing cannot. AI agents handle order tracking, return processing, product recommendations, and inventory checks autonomously, delivering cost-effective AI at volume. When a customer issue requires judgment, such as an exception to the return policy for a loyal customer, the AI escalates with full context. The human agent sees the customer's purchase history, loyalty tier, lifetime value, and the specific issue on their intuitive agent desktop, enabling a fast, informed decision that protects existing investments in customer relationships.
Insurance
The car insurance claim scenario described above illustrates the insurance use case. Beyond claims, agentic AI in insurance contact centers handles policy inquiries, coverage comparisons, billing adjustments, and renewal processing through streamlined workflows and intelligent automation. The multi-system nature of insurance operations, where a single customer interaction may require access to policy administration, claims management, billing, provider networks, and regulatory databases, makes MCP-enabled agentic AI especially impactful for complex environment orchestration. Ease of use for both agents and customers is critical: the best implementations hide the complexity of multi-system coordination behind an intuitive AI interface.
The following table summarizes agentic AI use cases by industry:
|Industry
|Deployment Considerations
|Key Integrations
|Agentic AI Use Cases
|Critical KPIs
|Healthcare
|HIPAA compliance;
EHR interoperability;
clinical workflow integration
|Epic; Cerner;
clinical scheduling APIs;
telehealth platforms
|Appointment scheduling;
referral coordination;
post-visit follow-up;
prior authorization
|Patient satisfaction;
scheduling accuracy;
compliance audit pass rate
|Financial Services
|PCI DSS;
SEC/FINRA recording mandates;
regulatory audit trails
|Core banking;
Bloomberg;
CRM;
compliance archiving
|Transaction dispute resolution;
account servicing;
compliance flagging;
advisor preparation
|Compliance audit pass rate;
advisor response time;
cost per interaction
|Retail & E-Commerce
|Seasonal volume management;
omnichannel consistency;
inventory integration
|Order management;
inventory systems;
CRM;
loyalty platforms
|Order tracking;
returns processing;
product recommendations;
exception handling
|Customer satisfaction;
resolution rate;
revenue per interaction
|Insurance
|Multi-system coordination;
regulatory compliance;
claims workflow automation
|Policy administration;
claims management;
provider networks;
billing systems
|Claims intake;
towing and rental coordination;
coverage inquiries;
renewal processing
|Time to resolution;
claims accuracy;
customer retention
What does the data say about agentic AI in contact centers in 2026?
Enterprise platform decisions depend on evidence, not marketing. Here is what independent research and market data show in 2026. For organizations pursuing digital transformation and enterprise modernization, these data points provide the value justification needed for investment decisions:
Market scale and growth. The global agentic AI market is projected to reach approximately $10.8 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR exceeding 40%. The AI in customer service market specifically is projected at $15.12 billion in 2026, growing at 25.8% CAGR. Multiple analyst firms project the broader agentic AI market will exceed $130 billion by 2034.
Autonomous resolution trajectory. Gartner projects that by 2029, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention, leading to a 30% reduction in operational costs and predictable TCO improvements over multi-year deployments.
Adoption rates. Approximately 88% of contact centers use some form of AI in 2026, but only 25% have fully integrated it into daily workflows. The gap between experimentation and production deployment represents the defining operational challenge for contact center leaders pursuing ROI acceleration.
Enterprise application embedding. Gartner projects that 40% of enterprise applications will include embedded task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5% in 2024. This signals a broader shift toward AI-driven features becoming standard across enterprise software.
Human-AI collaboration preference. 76% of contact center leaders have formally adopted human-in-the-loop models that combine intelligent routing and automation with human handling of complex, emotional, and high-stakes interactions.
Cost economics. AI self-service costs approximately $1.84 per contact versus $13.50 for human agents, representing a cost-effective solution for high-volume interactions. Gartner projects $80 billion in global contact center labor savings by 2026 through conversational AI. Organizations using AI agents report a 45% reduction in operating costs, delivering reduced operational costs and predictable costs across the contact center budget.
Agent performance impact. McKinsey research found that generative AI-enabled agents achieved a 14% increase in issue resolution per hour and a 9% reduction in handle time. Real-time agent assist deployments have driven 20% to 30% increases in revenue per interaction, demonstrating clear ROI from AI-driven efficiency investments.
Consumer expectations. 83% of consumers say it is extremely or very important to speak with a human agent when they have a problem. 39% rank information accuracy as the single most important attribute when contacting a business. 56% are satisfied with an AI assistant as long as it resolves their issue quickly. These findings reinforce the Tandem Care model and the need for a modern AI experience that balances automation with human connection.
Business impact of service quality (Avaya 2026 consumer research). 76% of consumers have chosen one brand over another because of a better customer service experience. 74% have silently stopped doing business with a company after a frustrating service experience without ever complaining. 70% have abandoned a customer service interaction due to difficulty switching channels. These figures quantify the revenue risk of underinvesting in contact center modernization and the business case for agentic AI that delivers seamless, context-aware service.
Trust and data governance (Avaya 2026 consumer research). 87% of consumers say it is essential or very important that they can trust a company to protect their personal data while still providing fast, helpful, and human customer service. This finding underscores why AI governance, robust data protection, and a transparent security posture are not optional features for agentic AI deployments. They are prerequisites for consumer trust.
How do agentic AI architectures compare?
Not all agentic AI implementations are built the same. The modern architecture you choose determines how much flexibility, control, and interoperability you retain. Enterprises evaluating hybrid deployment options, cloud-native capabilities, or on-premises integration must understand the trade-offs. The following table compares the primary architectural approaches:
|Dimension
|Proprietary Embedded AI
|Open Platform with MCP
|Build-Your-Own Agent Stack
|AI model flexibility
|Vendor-selected models only
|Any AI model via standardized protocol; multi-AI provider support
|Full choice but requires custom integration
|Enterprise system access
|Limited to vendor-certified integrations
|Standardized connections to any MCP-enabled system; deep AI integrations
|Custom API development per system
|Governance and auditability
|Vendor-defined policies
|Protocol-level AI governance with structured schemas; explainable AI
|Must be built from scratch
|Vendor lock-in risk
|High: switching costs increase over time
|Low: open standard supports multi-vendor AI strategy
|Low but high maintenance burden
|Time to value
|Fast for supported use cases
|Moderate: requires MCP server configuration; faster time-to-value than custom builds
|Slow: custom development for each integration
|Scalability
|Limited by vendor roadmap
|Enterprise scalability with controlled scaling as ecosystem grows
|Scales with engineering investment
|Best suited for
|Organizations prioritizing speed with single-vendor commitment
|Enterprises requiring flexible AI, compliance, and future-proof AI architecture
|Organizations with significant engineering resources and custom requirements
What are the risks and challenges of agentic AI in contact centers?
Agentic AI introduces powerful agentic AI capabilities, but enterprises should evaluate the challenges honestly before committing to a deployment model.
Data quality and readiness. Agentic AI is only as effective as the data it can access. Research indicates that 52% of businesses cite data quality and availability as the biggest barrier to AI adoption. AI agents operating on incomplete or inaccurate customer data will produce incomplete or inaccurate outcomes. Data readiness is a prerequisite for any enterprise modernization effort.
Governance and accountability. When an AI agent takes autonomous action, organizations need clear AI governance and accountability frameworks. Who is responsible when an AI agent applies an incorrect credit or schedules the wrong service? Governance structures, approval thresholds, and escalation rules, including bias detection mechanisms and explainable AI capabilities, must be defined before deployment, not after. Responsible AI practices are essential from day one.
Security. AI agents with access to multiple enterprise systems create a broader attack surface requiring advanced threat detection and data loss prevention strategies. Researchers have identified security concerns with AI integration protocols, including prompt injection, tool permission vulnerabilities, and the potential for unauthorized data access. Enterprise deployments must implement cloud-native security practices with robust permission systems, real-time threat prevention, input validation, and continuous monitoring. A secure by design approach ensures that every AI action meets enterprise security standards.
Integration complexity. Despite open standards like MCP, connecting AI agents to legacy enterprise systems remains a significant engineering challenge. Organizations running decades-old policy administration systems, mainframe-based core banking platforms, or highly customized CRM instances will need legacy system integration middleware and potentially significant custom development. This is where legacy investment protection matters: enterprises should seek platforms that enable existing infrastructure leverage rather than requiring a complete replacement.
The pilot-to-production gap. Approximately 79% of enterprises have adopted AI agents in some form, but far fewer run them in production at scale. Closing this gap requires more than technology. It requires organizational change management, updated agent training programs, revised performance metrics, and executive alignment on the role of AI in the customer experience. A clear modernization pathway with governed expansion milestones helps organizations move from pilots to production with minimal disruption.
Regulatory uncertainty. AI regulation is evolving rapidly across jurisdictions. The EU AI Act, emerging U.S. state-level regulations, and sector-specific compliance requirements for financial services, healthcare, and government create a complex and shifting landscape that enterprises in regulated industries must monitor continuously.
How can you implement agentic AI in your contact center?
A successful implementation follows four phases that form a safe modernization pathway:
- Assessment. Identify the customer interactions that are high-volume, multi-step, and system-intensive: these are the best candidates for agentic AI. Audit your existing data infrastructure, system integrations, and API extensibility. Map the enterprise systems an AI agent would need to access and evaluate their connectivity, including any legacy modernization requirements. Build a Total Cost of Ownership model with predictable TCO projections that account for both direct costs and the opportunity cost of not modernizing. Assess your organization's MCP readiness and hybrid cloud integration requirements.
- Architecture selection. Choose between proprietary embedded AI, an open platform with MCP support, or a custom-built agent stack based on your organization's flexibility needs, compliance requirements, and engineering capacity. Evaluate whether your current contact center platform supports open AI integration, hybrid deployment options, or locks you into a single vendor's AI ecosystem. Consider whether hybrid AI solutions that combine cloud-native capabilities with on-premises integration best serve your data sovereignty and enterprise continuity requirements. The right architecture enables strategic cloud adoption without sacrificing control.
- Phased deployment. Start with a single use case and a defined scope of autonomy through phased migration. Begin with agent-assist (AI supporting empowered agents) before moving to autonomous resolution. This controlled migration approach enables you to define clear guardrails: what can the AI do independently, what requires human approval, and what should always be handled by a human agent. Measure obsessively: resolution rate, customer satisfaction, compliance adherence, and agent experience. A phased cloud migration path focused on protecting existing investments builds confidence while demonstrating ROI acceleration.
- Optimization and structured growth. Use interaction data and modern analytics to continuously refine AI behavior, expand the scope of automated actions, and improve human-AI handoff points. Train agents in the Tandem Care model: interpreting AI-generated context, collaborating with AI assistants, and exercising judgment where AI cannot. Scale successful use cases to additional interaction types, channels, and business units through governed expansion. This is where enterprise scalability meets scalability for enterprise: cost-effective solutions that grow with your organization while maintaining AI-driven continuity and business continuity across every phase of expansion.
The goal is minimal disruption with maximum enterprise value. Organizations that take a structured, phased approach to digital transformation consistently achieve faster time-to-value and stronger long-term ROI.
Frequently asked questions about agentic AI for contact centers in 2026
What is the difference between agentic AI and a chatbot?
A chatbot follows predefined scripts and decision trees to handle structured interactions. Agentic AI reasons through problems, accesses multiple enterprise systems, executes multi-step streamlined workflows, and adapts its approach based on context. Chatbots respond within their programming. Agentic AI acts within its authority to achieve end-to-end issue resolution, leveraging intelligent automation and AI-driven workflow orchestration to deliver rapid issue resolution across complex, multi-system scenarios.
Will agentic AI replace human contact center agents?
The evidence points to transformation, not replacement. Gartner projects that by 2029, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues. But "common" is the operative word. Complex, emotional, and high-stakes interactions continue to require human judgment and empathy. The Tandem Care model reflects this reality: AI handles routine resolution and data work while empowered agents focus on the interactions that require human connection. Only 20% of contact center leaders have actually reduced staff due to AI, according to Gartner research. The future is not fewer agents but empowered agents delivering a modern user experience with AI-driven insights at their fingertips.
What is the Model Context Protocol (MCP)?
MCP is an open standard, originally released by Anthropic and now hosted by the Linux Foundation, that provides a standardized way for AI models to connect with external data sources, tools, and enterprise systems. In the contact center, MCP enables AI agents to securely access CRM, billing, scheduling, knowledge management, and other systems through a single protocol rather than requiring custom integrations for each connection. MCP supports AI openness, third-party AI integration, and multi-vendor AI strategies, making it a foundation for future-proof AI architectures.
What is the Tandem Care model?
Tandem Care is a human-AI collaboration model where AI agents and human agents function as a single, coordinated system. Conversational AI handles initial engagement, agent-assist AI provides real-time support during live interactions with sentiment analysis and AI-driven insights, and agentic AI executes backend tasks through native AI orchestration, all working together so the customer experiences seamless, informed, and efficient service. The model is grounded in the principle that AI should augment human capabilities rather than attempt to replace human judgment in complex and emotionally sensitive interactions. It delivers an intuitive experience for both customers and agents.
How much does agentic AI reduce contact center costs?
Cost reductions vary by implementation. AI self-service contacts cost approximately $1.84 per interaction versus $13.50 for human-handled contacts, representing a cost-effective AI approach for routine interactions. Gartner projects $80 billion in global contact center labor savings through conversational AI by 2026. Organizations using AI agents report up to a 45% reduction in operating costs and reduced operational costs across multiple budget categories. However, these figures represent optimized deployments. Enterprises should expect meaningful but incremental cost improvements during the initial deployment phases, with ROI acceleration as the AI system learns and its scope of autonomy expands. A predictable TCO model that accounts for both license costs and operational efficiency gains provides the clearest picture of long-term ROI.
What industries benefit most from agentic AI in the contact center?
Healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, and telecommunications are seeing the strongest adoption. Industries with high-volume, multi-system customer interactions, strict compliance requirements, and complex resolution workflows benefit most because agentic AI capabilities for accessing multiple systems and executing multi-step processes directly address their operational challenges. Regulated industries in particular benefit from MCP-friendly architectures that combine AI-driven compliance with the flexibility to scale.
What is the role of MCP in enterprise AI governance?
MCP enforces structured schemas for every AI-to-system interaction, making every action interpretable, traceable, and auditable, which is the foundation of responsible AI deployment. It supports role-based access controls and streamlined security integration, ensuring AI agents can only access authorized data and tools. For regulated industries, MCP provides the protocol-level AI governance that compliance teams require without sacrificing flexible AI deployment. This combination of robust data protection and AI openness makes MCP a key enabler of enterprise-grade agentic AI.
How does agentic AI handle situations it cannot resolve?
Well-designed agentic AI systems include explicit boundaries for autonomous action with built-in bias detection and escalation protocols. When a situation exceeds the AI's defined authority, such as a high-value exception, a regulatory edge case, or an emotionally charged interaction, the system escalates to a human agent with full context, ensuring AI-driven continuity throughout the handoff. The human agent receives the complete conversation history, the customer's account information, the actions already taken, and the specific reason for escalation. This context-preserving handoff is one of the most critical design elements in any agentic AI deployment and ensures enterprise continuity across AI-to-human transitions.
What data infrastructure is required for agentic AI?
Agentic AI requires clean, accessible, and well-governed data. At minimum, enterprises need: a unified customer data layer that aggregates information across channels and systems, API extensibility to the enterprise applications the AI will interact with, a knowledge management system with current and accurate content, and an AI governance framework that defines what data the AI can access, what automated actions it can take, and what approvals are required. Organizations with hybrid architecture environments should ensure consistent data access across both cloud-native and on-premises systems.
How should contact center leaders measure agentic AI success?
Move beyond traditional efficiency metrics. Use modern analytics to track not just average handle time and cost per contact, but also: autonomous resolution rate (percentage of issues resolved without human involvement), context-preservation score (how much information transfers during AI-to-human handoffs), customer effort score (how hard the customer had to work to get their issue resolved), agent experience (how empowered agents rate the AI's usefulness during Tandem Care interactions), and compliance adherence (percentage of AI actions that meet regulatory requirements). These metrics collectively demonstrate long-term ROI and AI-driven efficiency gains.
What is the difference between single-agent and multi-agent AI systems?
A single-agent system uses one AI agent to handle an entire interaction. A multi-agent system coordinates multiple specialized AI agents, each optimized for a specific task (such as authentication, data retrieval, scheduling, or compliance checking), to resolve complex issues collaboratively. Multi-agent architectures represent the majority of the market, accounting for approximately two-thirds of agentic AI deployments, because they enable greater specialization and more reliable outcomes for complex, multi-step workflows.
How do enterprises avoid vendor lock-in with agentic AI?
Adopt open standards that support AI openness. The Model Context Protocol provides a vendor-neutral framework for connecting AI models to enterprise systems. Enterprises using MCP-friendly platforms can switch AI models, add new data sources, and integrate new tools without re-engineering their agent infrastructure. Evaluate vendors based on their commitment to open AI integration, multi-vendor AI support, and third-party AI integration rather than the breadth of their proprietary feature set. This approach delivers future-proof communications and future-proof AI architectures that protect existing investments and enable hybrid AI innovation as the technology landscape evolves.
Related Avaya Resources
To further explore the strategic implementation of agentic AI in the contact center, review the following blogs and white papers:
- Read what CCaaS really means in 2026 and how deployment models are evolving (insight)
- Read how ChatGPT has changed the user experience for communications users (blog, white paper)
- Read about how Avaya utilizes Tandem Care for human-AI collaboration (blog)
- Read about the Model Context Protocol and its impact on enterprise customer experience (white paper)
- Read what Avaya Infinity delivers for enterprise CX in 2026 (blog)
- Read why open AI orchestration matters for enterprise contact centers (blog)
- Read what enterprise leaders are really asking in Agentic AI demos (blog)
- Read about the six-minute experience standard and consumer expectations (blog)
- Read what patients expect from Agentic AI in healthcare (report)
- Read what financial services customers expect from Agentic AI (report)
- Read why integrating Agentic AI in the Contact Center takes a village (blog)
Industry Sources
Industry analysts, standards bodies, and research organizations providing independent validation:
- IBM: What is Agentic AI (https://www.ibm.com/think/topics/agentic-ai)
- IBM: What Are AI Agents (https://www.ibm.com/think/topics/ai-agents)
- Gartner: Agentic AI Will Autonomously Resolve 80% of Common Customer Service Issues by 2029 (https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2025-03-05-gartner-predicts-agentic-ai-will-autonomously-resolve-80-percent-of-common-customer-service-issues-without-human-intervention-by-20290)
- MIT Sloan: Agentic AI, Explained (https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/agentic-ai-explained)
- Model Context Protocol: Official Documentation (https://modelcontextprotocol.io/)
- Google Cloud: What is Model Context Protocol (MCP)? (https://cloud.google.com/discover/what-is-model-context-protocol)
- Wikipedia: Model Context Protocol (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Model_Context_Protocol)