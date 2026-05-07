Agentic AI for Contact Centers in 2026

Abstract explanations only go so far. Here is what Tandem Care with agentic AI and MCP looks like in a real customer scenario.

The situation

Sarah calls her auto insurance company after a minor fender-bender in a parking lot. She is stressed, her car has visible rear bumper damage, and she needs help figuring out what to do next. The contact center runs a Tandem Care model with MCP-enabled agentic AI.

Step 1: Conversational AI handles first contact

A conversational AI virtual agent greets Sarah, verifies her identity using voice biometrics, and asks what happened. Based on natural language understanding, the virtual agent recognizes this as a new auto claim, confirms the basics (date, time, location, whether anyone was injured), and opens a claim record in the system.

Because no injuries are reported and the damage appears minor, the virtual agent determines this interaction will benefit from a human agent working in Tandem Care mode. Before transferring, the AI has already created a claim draft, attached Sarah's policy details, and flagged her coverage limits.

Step 2: Human agent connects with full context

Marcus, a human agent, picks up the interaction. He does not ask Sarah to repeat anything. On his intuitive agent desktop, the AI has assembled a complete briefing: Sarah's policy number, coverage details, deductible amount, the claim draft with incident details, her 8-year loyalty history, and a sentiment analysis indicator showing she is anxious but not upset. This is the modern user experience that Tandem Care delivers: empowered agents who start every conversation fully informed.

Marcus opens the conversation with empathy: "Hi Sarah, I can see you just had a parking lot incident. I'm sorry about that. Let's get everything taken care of for you."

Step 3: Agentic AI executes backend tasks via MCP

While Marcus talks with Sarah, the agentic AI works in the background through MCP connections to multiple enterprise systems:

Claims system (via MCP): The AI completes the claim form with structured data from the conversation, attaches photo uploads Sarah sends via text, and assigns the claim to the appropriate adjustor queue.

Towing service API (via MCP): The AI queries a connected towing provider network, finds availability within 45 minutes at Sarah's location, and presents Marcus with a confirmation prompt. Marcus confirms, and the AI books the tow and sends Sarah a text with the driver's name, vehicle description, and ETA.

Rental car system (via MCP): Based on Sarah's policy (which includes rental coverage), the AI checks availability at three nearby rental agencies, finds a comparable vehicle at the closest location, and presents Marcus with options. Marcus reviews them with Sarah, she picks her preference, and the AI completes the reservation.

Repair shop scheduling (via MCP): The AI accesses the insurer's approved repair network, checks availability at shops near Sarah's home, and provides Marcus with three options ranked by earliest availability and customer rating. Sarah selects one, and the AI schedules the estimate appointment and sends a calendar invite to Sarah's email.

CRM update (via MCP): Throughout the interaction, the AI updates Sarah's customer record with every action taken, creating a complete audit trail.

Step 4: Resolution

In a single 12-minute phone call, Sarah has: filed a claim, scheduled a tow truck, reserved a rental car, and booked a repair shop appointment. Marcus handled the human elements: reassurance, explanation of coverage, and confirmation that Sarah was comfortable with every decision. The agentic AI handled the system work through AI-driven workflow orchestration: accessing six different enterprise applications, executing four transactions, and documenting everything.

Neither Marcus nor the AI could have delivered this experience alone. Together, they achieved rapid issue resolution in 12 minutes, a process that traditionally takes multiple calls, hours of hold time, and days of back-and-forth coordination. The clear ROI is visible in every dimension: faster time-to-value for the customer, reduced operational costs for the insurer, and higher satisfaction for both Sarah and Marcus.

This is Tandem Care, enabled by agentic AI and MCP.