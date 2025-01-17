Enhancing Security in Customer Experience Across Channels

When customer interactions occur across multiple channels—voice, video, and messaging—security operations (SecOps) teams play a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring regulatory compliance. With the growing need for robust security and a seamless customer and employee experience, Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) delivers advanced tools that enable innovation without compromising protection.

See how AXP empowers Security Operations teams to meet their goals.

Key Cybersecurity Features of Avaya Experience Platform

1. Built-in Security and Compliance

Security is at the heart of Avaya Experience Platform. AXP offers features like biometric authentication and secure digital payments, which help organizations meet stringent regulatory standards, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, significantly reducing the risk of fraud and identity theft.

For SecOps teams, compliance isn’t just another box to check—it’s an ongoing responsibility. AXP integrates these security capabilities directly into workflows, which also benefits agents by automatically masking sensitive information like credit card numbers, thereby reducing their compliance burden. Employees can focus on delivering quality service without worrying about exposure to sensitive data, which also helps improve job satisfaction and reduce errors.

2. Mitigating Risks in Cloud Migration

Many organizations prioritize moving critical operations to the cloud, but SecOps teams face the challenge of ensuring data integrity during the transition. Avaya Experience Platform offers secure, hybrid cloud deployment models that allow businesses to migrate at their own pace.

AXP secure gateways and infrastructure provide smooth transitions without jeopardizing sensitive information. Whether you’re a global energy company or a financial institution, AXP helps ensure compliance and security while reducing disruptions during cloud migration.

This also benefits agents by maintaining uninterrupted access to their tools and systems, ensuring consistent workflow and reducing the stress that often comes with technological changes. Agents can maintain high service levels without disruption, enhancing both their confidence and the customer experience.

3. Enhanced Operational Security

Security doesn’t stop with protecting customer interactions—it extends to internal operations. AI-powered agent coaching and proactive customer care help organizations detect potential security threats and compliance breaches in real time, allowing Security Operations teams to take action quickly.

For agents, this means they are proactively alerted to potential risks, which helps them make informed decisions during interactions. AI-driven security prompts, such as guidance on data masking or compliance requirements, help agents avoid missteps that could lead to breaches, thus reducing stress and enabling them to serve customers confidently. AXP bolsters privacy policies and access controls without sacrificing employee experience or productivity.

4. Minimizing Downtime and Incident Management

Downtime is one of the biggest security threats. Every minute of disruption opens up new vulnerabilities for malicious actors. AXP’s robust infrastructure, combined with real-time monitoring, empowers SecOps teams to detect and respond to incidents faster, reducing the risk of prolonged exposure to potential threats.

From an employee experience perspective, minimized downtime translates to fewer workflow interruptions and a more predictable work environment. Agents can rely on stable systems, ensuring they remain focused on delivering a great customer experience without dealing with technology disruptions, which directly impacts both their efficiency and job satisfaction.

5. Real-time Monitoring and Unified Reporting

Visibility is everything in security operations. Avaya Experience Platform offers unified reporting and real-time performance tracking through a single pane of glass. Its reporting tools integrate effortlessly with security dashboards to track key metrics like self-service containment rates, agent performance, and customer interactions.

AXP Powers Real-World Innovation Across Industries

Avaya Experience Platform is proven in its ability to help organizations across various industries tackle unique security and CX challenges. Here are real-world examples of how AXP has empowered security operations teams in healthcare, energy, and financial services:

1. Healthcare: Johns Hopkins Healthcare System

Challenge:

Johns Hopkins Healthcare System needed to securely manage patient data while ensuring HIPAA compliance and improving communication across its vast network.

Solution:

AXP enabled Johns Hopkins to:

Securely manage patient health information (PHI) during phone, video, and messaging interactions.

Leverage AI-driven analytics to detect and respond to threats in real time.

Integrate with existing security tools to build a secure foundation for patient care innovations.

Read More

2. Energy: Superior Propane

Challenge:

Superior Propane needed to modernize its infrastructure while securing customer communications and meeting regulatory requirements.

Solution:

AXP helped Superior Propane:

Protect sensitive customer and billing information across numerous call centers and online support.

Perform a secure cloud migration while maintaining industry compliance.

Use unified reporting to monitor performance and identify potential threats.

Read More

3. Financial Services: Canon Financial Services

Challenge:

Canon Financial Services needed to enhance customer experience while ensuring compliance with PCI DSS and protecting sensitive financial data.

Solution:

Avaya Experience Platform supported Canon Financial Services with:

Secure communication channels for phone calls and digital payments.

Implement hybrid cloud deployments to modernize infrastructure without risking data security.

Reduce downtime and transition to the cloud without service interruptions.

Enabling Security Without Compromising Innovation

Organizations no longer have to choose between security and innovation. AXP enables secure cloud migration, real-time threat detection, and continuous monitoring without hindering growth. For Security Operations teams and employees across industries, Avaya Experience Platform is more than just a CX platform—it’s your trusted partner that ensures every customer interaction is secure, compliant, and efficient.

With AXP, organizations across healthcare, energy, finance, and beyond can innovate confidently, knowing that security is woven into the fabric of their customer experience strategy. Whether protecting data during cloud migrations or ensuring compliance across communication channels, AXP supports the critical work of Security Operations teams while empowering agents to work efficiently and without the burden of complex compliance processes.

Key Takeaways for Security Operations:

Built-in Compliance: Effortlessly adhere to industry-specific regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

AI-Driven Security: Proactively detect and respond to threats with AI-powered analytics.

Real-time Monitoring: Gain full visibility into all security events across channels.

Seamless Cloud Migration: Transition securely to the cloud while minimizing risk.

Minimized Downtime: Maintain resilience with AXP robust infrastructure and real-time incident management.

Empower your security operations with Avaya Experience Platform—innovate without compromise.