Chief Security Officer

Chris is the Chief Security Officer at Avaya, leading the global Cybersecurity and GRC teams. His career encompasses a wealth of experience in enterprise secure cloud service architecture, advanced cyber operations, offensive security, global enterprise security, and insider threat management. Chris holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Sciences and Network Security from the University of Plymouth in the UK. Outside work, he enjoys skiing, snowboarding, and restoring retro computers, combining his technical passion with a love for adventure and restoration.