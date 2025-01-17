Financial Institution Security Operations Checklist

Security operations (SecOps) teams are the first line of defense when protecting sensitive financial customer data, ensuring compliance, and mitigating risk. As financial institutions undergo digital transformation, balancing security with seamless customer experiences (CX) becomes challenging.

If you’re a financial SecOps professional, here’s a comprehensive checklist to guide your evaluation of Avaya Experience Platform for secure CX and EX innovation.

1. Compliance and Security Features

Avaya Experience Platform seamlessly integrates with existing security tools, making it a robust solution for enhancing security without disruption.

✔ Meet Regulatory Standards: AXP includes compliance tools that help financial institutions adhere to industry standards.

✔ Implement Biometric Authentication: AXP supports biometric authentication to securely verify customer and employee identities and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive accounts.

2. Data Protection and Encryption:

AXP provides advanced encryption mechanisms across customer interactions, including role-based access controls that limit access to sensitive data.

✔ Advanced Encryption Across Channels: Protect customer data by encrypting all interactions, whether through phone calls, video conferences, or chat sessions.

✔ Protect Remote Interactions: AXP ensures that customer data is securely handled by remote agents, safeguarding data privacy even in distributed work environments.

3. AI-Driven Security and Risk Management:

AXP leverages AI-powered analytics to detect real-time security threats by analyzing patterns and anomalies in customer interactions.

✔ AI-Powered Threat Detection: Detect and respond to suspicious activities, such as fraudulent transactions or abnormal patterns in customer behavior.

✔ Automated Risk Management: Automate threat detection and response, reducing the burden on SecOps teams and preventing potential breaches before they escalate.

✔ Anomaly Detection in Real Time: Identify anomalies in customer interactions using AI, allowing security teams to mitigate risks as they arise.

4. Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting

Avaya Experience Platform provides unified dashboards that offer comprehensive visibility into system performance, helping SecOps teams track key metrics and generate compliance reports.

✔ Unified Dashboards: AXP real-time unified dashboards allow you to monitor security events, agent performance, and system health.

✔ Real-Time Threat Alerts: Set up automatic alerts for suspicious activities, allowing SecOps teams to respond quickly to threats.

✔ Compliance-Ready Reporting: Generate automated reports to ensure regulatory compliance, helping streamline audits and keep financial institutions audit-ready.

5. Business Growth & Scalability

As financial institutions grow, AXP scales without introducing new vulnerabilities. The platform supports multi-channel communications, and can adapt as new threats are introduced.

✔ Scale Securely: AXP capabilities grow alongside your organization, allowing you to handle increased customer interactions without introducing new vulnerabilities.

✔ Multi-Channel Security: Securely support voice, video, chat, and other communication channels as your institution expands to offer new services.

Avaya Experience Platform Is Your Trusted Partner for Secure CX Innovation in Financial Services

From built-in compliance tools to AI-powered security and seamless cloud migration, Avaya Experience Platform offers a secure foundation that ensures both customer satisfaction and regulatory adherence in financial services.

Follow this checklist and confidently choose Avaya as your partner in secure CX innovation. Empower your security operations team with AXP—the secure path to driving innovation while safeguarding customer data.