Active Salaried Employee

The place for U.S.-based employees to learn all about their benefits at Avaya LLC Select a Summary Plan Description (SPD), Summary of Material Modification (SMM), or Legal Reminder/Disclosure below to begin! If an SPD reflects an older version, use the posted SMM document in conjunction with the posted SPD.

 

If you have any questions about this site, please e-mail benefits@avaya.com. For Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO), please call 866-310-8042

Benefit Answers

Welcome to Benefit Answers

Benefit Communications

Active Salaried Employee

Active Represented Employee

Retired Salaried Employee

Retired Represented Employee

What would you like to do?

I want information about this benefit:

Legal Disclosures

General

Medical/Rx

Dental

Vision

Short Term Disability

Long Term Disability

Flexible Spending Accounts

Savings Plan-401(k)

Pension

Long-Term Care

Life Insurance

Voluntary Benefits

Business Travel Accident Insurance

If you're having trouble...

The documents on this site can only be viewed or printed if Adobe Acrobat Reader is installed on your computer. To download Adobe Acrobat Reader for free, go to www.adobe.com and follow the simple, step-by-step instructions.

      AvayaTop