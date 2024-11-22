Active Represented Employee
The place for U.S.-based employees to learn all about their benefits at Avaya Inc. Select a Summary Plan Description (SPD), Summary of Material Modification (SMM) or Legal Reminder/Disclosure below to begin! If an SPD reflects an older version, use the posted SMM document in conjunction with the posted SPD.
If you have any questions about this site, please e-mail benefits@avaya.com. For Qualified Domestic Relations Orders (QDRO), please call 866-310-8042.
Legal Disclosures
- Legal Disclosure – 2023 APP Annual Funding Notice
- Legal Reminders & Disclosure- Active Represented (2025)
- Legal Reminders & Disclosure- Active Represented (2024)
- Legal Disclosure – 2022 Summary Annual Report (Represented Employees)
General
- 2025 Annual Enrollment – What’s New Webinar
- 2025 Annual Enrollment - What's New Powerpoint
- 2020 Active Represented Wrap Document
- 2021 Avaya Wellness Program
- 2025 SMM- Active Represented
- 2024 SMM- Active Represented
Medical/Rx
- Aetna HDHP and POS In Network Rates and Out of Network Allowance (MRF)
- SPD- Aetna Point of Service (POS)
- SPD- Aetna Traditional Indemnity
- SPD-Prescription Drug Plan (for Aetna members)
- SMM-HMSA PPP Plan July 2021
- SPD-Kaiser Colorado
- SPD-Kaiser Mid-Atlantic States
- SPD-Kaiser Northwest
- SPD-Kaiser Northern California
- SPD-Kaiser Southern California
Dental
- SPD- Aetna Dental Comprehensive
- SPD- Dental DMO for Arizona
- SPD- Aetna Dental DMO for California
- SPD- Aetna Dental DMO for New Jersey
- SPD- Aetna Dental DMO for all states except AZ, CA, NJ, and TX
- SPD- Aetna Dental DMO for Texas
Vision
Sickness & Accident Disability
- SPD-Sickness and Accident Disability
- SPD-Sickness & Accident Disability-Self-Insured Private Plan Notice (NJ only)
Long Term Disability
Flexible Spending Accounts
Savings Plan-401(k)
Pension
Long-Term Care
Life Insurance
Voluntary Benefits
Business Travel Accident Insurance
