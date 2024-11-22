Benefit Answers

Need more information about your Avaya benefit plans or want to understand what coverage changes to consider if you have a life event? Click on the left hand menu link and select the group that you currently belong to for a list of the benefit plans that apply to you.

The Summary Plan Descriptions (SPDs), Summary of Material Modifications (SMMs) and Legal Reminders & Disclosure provide information for the benefit plans.

Avaya Benefits Website

If you would like to review or make changes to your current benefits, log on to Avaya’s benefits website at https://my.adp.com or contact the Avaya Health & Benefits Decision at 1-800-526-8056 (option 1) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., ET, Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., ET. If you need assistance navigating the benefits website, please view the guide below.

If your ADP Account is Locked If it has been a while since you have logged into your ADP Benefits account or you have forgotten your password and received an error message that your account is locked, please contact the Avaya Health & Benefits Decision Center at 1-800-526-8056 or send an email to avayaservicecenter@adp.com for further assistance.

Reference Guide

Questions?

Please e-mail benefits@avaya.com if you have questions or would like to request a hardcopy of the SPD, SMM, and Legal Reminders and Disclosure (free of charge).

For Qualified Domestic Relations Orders (QDRO), please call 866-310-8042.

In all instances, the Plan Documents of the respective Plans will control and govern the operation of the Plans. The Board of Directors of Avaya LLC (or its delegate) reserves the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Plans at any time. Because of the many detailed provisions of the benefit plans offered by Avaya LLC, no others are authorized to advise you as to your benefits. For this reason, Avaya LLC is not bound by statements made by unauthorized personnel.