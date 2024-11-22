Retired Represented Employee

As a retiree of Avaya Inc., you may be eligible for the benefit plans listed below. To find out more about your benefits or for answers to questions you may have, select a Summary Plan Description (SPD), Summary of Material Modification (SMM), or Legal Reminder/Disclosure below to begin! If an SPD reflects an older version, use the posted SMM document in conjunction with the posted SPD.

If you have any questions about this site, please e-mail benefits@avaya.com.