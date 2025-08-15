Avaya Solutions

Avaya Managed Services provides a comprehensive suite of remote IT services based on ITIL® principles, designed to optimize and maintain your Avaya communication solutions. Key service elements include Service Management, Service Desk, Event Monitoring and Notification, Incident Management, Problem Management, Configuration Management, Change Management, Backup Management, Release Management, and Vendor Case Management. Each customer is assigned a dedicated Service Delivery Manager to ensure seamless service performance and act as an escalation point. The service desk offers Level 2 support for operational issues, while proactive event monitoring helps detect and resolve incidents swiftly. These services ensure your communication systems are always running efficiently, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall performance.

Critical Subcontractors

Microsoft Azure

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Data Locations

Our data is securely stored in multiple locations across the European Union (EU), United Kingdom(UK) or the United States (US).

The specific storage locations may vary depending upon the contracted services and may vary based upon geographical location. Additionally, other suppliers may be used for delivery to certain countries or geographies, based on specific contracted services. For more details on where your data is stored, please contact your Avaya Account Manager.

The terms “Critical Subcontractors” and “Data Location” have the meaning ascribed to them in the applicable Avaya DORA Customer Addendum or Channel Policy.