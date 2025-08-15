Avaya Managed Services
Avaya Managed Services provides a comprehensive suite of remote IT services based on ITIL® principles, designed to optimize and maintain your Avaya communication solutions. Key service elements include Service Management, Service Desk, Event Monitoring and Notification, Incident Management, Problem Management, Configuration Management, Change Management, Backup Management, Release Management, and Vendor Case Management. Each customer is assigned a dedicated Service Delivery Manager to ensure seamless service performance and act as an escalation point. The service desk offers Level 2 support for operational issues, while proactive event monitoring helps detect and resolve incidents swiftly. These services ensure your communication systems are always running efficiently, minimizing downtime and enhancing overall performance.
Critical Subcontractors
- Microsoft Azure
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Data Locations
Our data is securely stored in multiple locations across the European Union (EU), United Kingdom(UK) or the United States (US).
The specific storage locations may vary depending upon the contracted services and may vary based upon geographical location. Additionally, other suppliers may be used for delivery to certain countries or geographies, based on specific contracted services. For more details on where your data is stored, please contact your Avaya Account Manager.
Avaya Maintenance Services
Avaya Maintenance Services are designed to protect your investment in Avaya solutions by providing comprehensive support and diagnostic resources. These services help you address issues before they become problems, resolve any issues that do arise quickly, and continually fine-tune your communications environment. With a global team of service experts across multiple support centres, Avaya offers 24x7 support in 16 languages, ensuring high-severity issues receive consistent, professional attention. The service includes remote diagnostics, on-site support from field technicians, and access to the Avaya Knowledge Base and Support Website. This ensures your systems are always optimized, minimizing downtime and maximizing performance.
Critical Subcontractors
- RingCentral
Data Locations
AXP Private Cloud
Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) Private Cloud enables organizations to reshape customer experiences through intelligent voice and digital contact centre capabilities, enabling organizations to deliver delightful experiences, respond effectively to customer needs, and nurture loyalty. Running on a dedicated instance of Microsoft Azure, organizations can innovate at their own pace to drive and accelerate positive business outcomes.
Critical Subcontractors
- Microsoft Azure
Data Locations
Note: the location of datacenters depends on the geographical location where the AXP Customer is based. For European Customers, please refer to the table below:
|Avaya datacenter location (Microsoft’s Azure)
|Provides AXP Private Cloud with Avaya Aura Private Cloud Services in...
|United States
|Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States of America
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom, South Africa
|Germany
|Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates
|Brazil
|Argentina, Brazil, Chile
|Singapore
|Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand
AXP Public Cloud
Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) Public Cloud is a cloud-based contact centre solution designed to help businesses deliver seamless, AI-powered customer experiences across multiple communication channels. It offers features like omnichannel support (voice, chat, email, social media), AI-driven automation, workforce engagement tools, and advanced analytics. AXP Public Cloud enables businesses to scale easily, integrate with third-party applications, and enhance customer interactions while maintaining security and compliance.
Critical Subcontractors
- Microsoft Azure
- Google GCP
- Verint (Amazon AWS/Microsoft Azure)
Data Locations
|Avaya datacenter location (Microsoft’s Azure)
|Provides AXP Public Cloud services to customers in...
|United States
|Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States of America
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom, South Africa
|Canada
|Canada
|Germany
|Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Ukraine
|Brazil
|Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay
|Singapore
|Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
|Australia
|Australia, New Zealand
|Japan
|Japan
|Avaya datacenter location (Google’s GCP)
|Provides AXP Public Cloud services to customers in...
|United States
|Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States of America
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom, South Africa
|Canada
|Canada
|Germany
|Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Ukraine
|Brazil
|Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay
|Singapore
|Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
|Australia
|Australia, New Zealand
|Japan
|Japan
|Verint datacenter location (Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon’s AWS) Recorder component)
|Provides AXP Public Cloud services to customers in...
|United States
|Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States of America
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom, South Africa
|Canada
|Canada
|Germany
|Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Ukraine
|Brazil
|Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay
|Singapore
|Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
|Australia
|Australia, New Zealand
|Japan
|Japan
|Verint datacenter location (Amazon’s AWS) Application and Database components
|Provides AXP Public Cloud services to customers in...
|United States
|Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States of America
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom, South Africa
|Canada
|Canada
|Germany
|Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Ukraine
|Brazil
|Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay
|Singapore
|Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
|Australia
|Australia, New Zealand
|Japan
|Japan
Avaya Infinity
Avaya Infinity is a customer and employee experience platform that unifies tools, communication channels, and AI, facilitating intelligent interactions via voice, video, chat, email, and more. It integrates with CRM and back-office systems for a seamless experience. Businesses can optimize workflows using low-code/no-code orchestration. Enterprise data becomes actionable in real-time for interactions, customer journeys, and task automation, with AI-driven insights enabling personalized experiences. The Avaya Infinity platform flexibly orchestrates AI, including large language models and specific task AI. Both on-premises and cloud deployments are supported for agility, scalability, and security.
Critical Subcontractors
- Microsoft Azure
- Google GCP
- Verint (Amazon AWS/Microsoft Azure)
Data Locations
Note: the location of datacenters depends on the geographical location where the Infinity Customer is based. For further reference please see the table below:
|Avaya datacenter location (Microsoft’s Azure, Google’s GCP,) and Verint datacenter location (Amazon’s AWS)
|Provides Infinity services to customers in...
|United States
|Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States of America
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom, South Africa
|Canada
|Canada
|Germany
|Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Ukraine
|Brazil
|Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay
|Singapore
|Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
|Australia
|Australia, New Zealand
|Japan
|Japan
Avaya OneCloud Private
Avaya OneCloud Private is a cloud-based communication and collaboration solution designed for businesses that require a private, secure, and customizable environment. It offers a range of services including unified communications, contact center solutions, and collaboration tools, all hosted in a private cloud infrastructure. This allows organizations to maintain control over their data and applications while benefiting from the scalability and flexibility of cloud technology. Avaya OneCloud Private is ideal for businesses with specific security, compliance, or customization needs.
Critical Subcontractors
- Microsoft Azure
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Data Locations
Avaya Cloud Office
Avaya Cloud Office (ACO) is a comprehensive cloud-based communication solution designed to streamline business communications. It integrates various communication tools into a single platform, including voice, video, messaging, meetings, and collaboration features.
Critical Subcontractors
- Ring Central
Data Locations
