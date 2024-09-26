Yes, and it includes: role-based access control (RBAC), mandatory access control (MAC), and discretionary access control (DAC). Multi-tenant Role Based Access Control (RBAC) provides fine-grained access management of Contact Center resources. Using RBAC, a customer may segregate duties within an organization and grant only the amount of access to Users and Applications needed to perform their role.

Avaya’s AXP solution provides role-based access control (RBAC) for granular control of users. Admin Center uses a unique account/tenant ID across all APIs, events, and data to prevent unauthorized access to the data of a customer. These roles are pre-configured or built-in to cover different job functions related to administration and contact center operations. You can define permissions on the protected resources and map these permissions to built-in roles during installation. Examples of the built-in roles include: