It takes much more than a secure system and high-availability architecture to ensure we meet our obligations, both internally and externally, following a disruptive incident. As such, both our Business Continuity Plan and IT Disaster Recovery Plan outline how we respond and recover our system. Plans are reviewed and approved annually, or as significant organizational changes occur. We review the systems, facilities and third-party relationships that enable the recovery and restoration of Avaya OneCloud solutions. We review and set Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs).