The value in managing your communications with an Avaya Subscription.

The value in managing your communications with an Avaya Subscription.

Inside Avaya Subscription:

Get implementation support

AXP Private Cloud provides expert implementation and integration of your new cloud-based software and products.

Achieve more value

Pay for software and support in one transaction, monthly or annually. Enjoy 20% stretch usage for free, plus discounts on trade-ins of current licenses.

Collaborate better

Each subscription includes Avaya Spaces, our award-winning cloud collaboration product, to meet your team and customer needs.

Operate with confidence

Avoid disruptions with always-available access to the entire collection of Avaya customer service tools.

Subscribe to these Avaya products:

Avaya Collaboration Suite

Elevate your team's potential with cutting-edge communication and collaboration solutions, redefining the way you work.

Avaya Experience Platform

Empower your agents to stay in sync and keep pace with customer expectations.

Add in optional services and devices:

Professional Services

Project management and remote implementation services provide support before, during, and after deployment.

Managed Services

Keep control without operational hassle. Services range from release management to full managed services and can be customized to your requirements.

Global Advantage

Global Advantage offers a single service agreement spanning all eligible products and sites, with same-date co-terms, for global service delivery, management, and centralized billing.

Devices

Avaya desktop devices, multimedia devices, and conference phones are available to Avaya OneCloud Subscription clients for just a few dollars per month.

The versatility of Avaya Subscription.

The Cloud offers fresh ways to source and consume technology. Our framework supports your current and future business needs with a subscription model that simplifies your purchase process. All Avaya communications software can be sourced, delivered, and consumed as a service.

Industry recognition:

