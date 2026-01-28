Public sector entities in the United States and Canada can save time and money by purchasing from TIP's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract. TIPS is an acronym for The Interlocal Purchasing System. TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership. Membership is free.

Eligible entities include K-12 school districts, charter schools, colleges and universities (state and private), cities and municipalities, counties and parishes, state agencies, emergency services districts, non-profit organization as defined by the Internal Revenue Service, and other entities with legislated purchasing.