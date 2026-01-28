TIPS

Avaya Products and Services

Public sector entities in the United States and Canada can save time and money by purchasing from TIP's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract.  TIPS is an acronym for The Interlocal Purchasing System. TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership. Membership is free.

Eligible entities include K-12 school districts, charter schools, colleges and universities (state and private), cities and municipalities, counties and parishes, state agencies, emergency services districts, non-profit organization as defined by the Internal Revenue Service, and other entities with legislated purchasing.

Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact:

Shannon Hinnant, Business Manager
(703) 638-9200
dshinnant@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

Contract # 210101

Contract Term: 3/31/2026

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Secure Cloud
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center
  • Devices and Phones
  • Professional Services

Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness
  • Professional Services

Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next Generation Learning Tools

Please contact SLEDcontracts@avaya.com or your Avaya Account Manager or one of the approved Avaya Sourcewell dealers.

Avaya is currently adding dealers to this contract.

