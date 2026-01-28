TIPS
Public sector entities in the United States and Canada can save time and money by purchasing from TIP's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract. TIPS is an acronym for The Interlocal Purchasing System. TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership. Membership is free.
Eligible entities include K-12 school districts, charter schools, colleges and universities (state and private), cities and municipalities, counties and parishes, state agencies, emergency services districts, non-profit organization as defined by the Internal Revenue Service, and other entities with legislated purchasing.
Avaya Products and Services
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact:
Shannon Hinnant, Business Manager
(703) 638-9200
dshinnant@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract # 210101
Contract Term: 3/31/2026
Obtain A Quote or Place a Purchase Order
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Secure Cloud
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Professional Services
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Professional Services
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation Learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
Please contact SLEDcontracts@avaya.com or your Avaya Account Manager or one of the approved Avaya Sourcewell dealers.
Avaya is currently adding dealers to this contract.