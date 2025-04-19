Sourcewell

Unified Communication and Contact Center Services

Avaya Products and Services

Contract Details

Public sector entities in the United States and Canada can save time and money by purchasing from Sourcewell’s ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract.  Please see Sourcewell's Avaya Contract Page for additional information.

Avaya Products and Services

Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact:

Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

Contract # 120122-AVY

Contract Term: 3/17/2027

Obtain A Quote or Place a Purchase Order

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Secure Cloud
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center
  • Devices and Phones
  • Professional Services

Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness
  • Professional Services

Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next Generation Learning Tools

Authorized Resellers

Please contact SLEDcontracts@avaya.com or your Avaya Account Manager or one of the approved Avaya Sourcewell dealers.

Avaya is currently adding dealers to this contract.

 You must reference contract number Sourcewell Contract #120122-AVY on your purchase order.

