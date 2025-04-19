Sourcewell
Unified Communication and Contact Center Services
Explore Sourcewell Contract
Contract Details
Public sector entities in the United States and Canada can save time and money by purchasing from Sourcewell’s ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract. Please see Sourcewell's Avaya Contract Page for additional information.
Avaya Products and Services
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact:
Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract # 120122-AVY
Contract Term: 3/17/2027
Obtain A Quote or Place a Purchase Order
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Secure Cloud
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Professional Services
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation Learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
Please contact SLEDcontracts@avaya.com or your Avaya Account Manager or one of the approved Avaya Sourcewell dealers.
Avaya is currently adding dealers to this contract.
You must reference contract number Sourcewell Contract #120122-AVY on your purchase order.