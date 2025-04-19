OMNIA Partners - Software and SaaS Solutions

Contract # 01-114

OMNIA Partners - Software and SaaS Solutions

Explore OMNIA Partners - Software and SaaS Solutions Contract

Contract Details

Products and Services Offered

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

Authorized Resellers

Contract Details

Maintain your existing contact center while incorporating new cloud capabilities like digital channels, AI, workflow automation, and more, now available through OMNIA Partners.

OMNIA Partners Products and Services Price Catalog

Products and Services Offered

Avaya LLC

www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact: 

Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

 

Contract # OMNIA Partners 01-114

Contract Term 12/31/2024

(optional extension to 12/31/2025)

 

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Secure Cloud
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center
  • Devices and Phones
  • Professional Services

Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness
  • Professional Services

Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next-Generation learning Tools

 

Authorized Resellers

To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Sales Leader, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Chris Goodwin– (212) 841-6268 – SLED Regional Sales Leader, Northeast

Tom Holloway– (678) 421-5146 – SLED Regional Sales Leader, South

Jon Newton– (669) 242-8186 – SLED Regional Sales Leader – West

Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
 

You must reference OMNIA Partners contract 01-114 on your purchase order.

 

AvayaBack to Top