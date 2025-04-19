OMNIA Partners - Software and SaaS Solutions
Contract # 01-114
Explore OMNIA Partners - Software and SaaS Solutions Contract
Contract Details
Maintain your existing contact center while incorporating new cloud capabilities like digital channels, AI, workflow automation, and more, now available through OMNIA Partners.
Products and Services Offered
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact:
Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract # OMNIA Partners 01-114
Contract Term 12/31/2024
(optional extension to 12/31/2025)
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Secure Cloud
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Professional Services
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Professional Services
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next-Generation learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Sales Leader, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.
Chris Goodwin– (212) 841-6268 – SLED Regional Sales Leader, Northeast
Tom Holloway– (678) 421-5146 – SLED Regional Sales Leader, South
Jon Newton– (669) 242-8186 – SLED Regional Sales Leader – West
Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
You must reference OMNIA Partners contract 01-114 on your purchase order.